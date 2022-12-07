Matters of Record for Dec. 7, 2022
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Sept. 20
- Jared B. Stys, 30, Palm Bay, Florida, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Oct. 3
- Desmun L. Campbell, 31, Duluth, malicious punishment of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Michael E. Ross, 53, no listed address, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Victoria Q. Seward, 46, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,800 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Alexis R. Steltz, 25, Duluth, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, 94 days local confinement and 126 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; conspiracy to commit importation of a controlled substance, 94 days local confinement and 132 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
Oct. 4
- Joshua D. Fehr, 32, Chisholm, aid and abet counterfeiting of money, fined $50, 226 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; aid and abet theft, 90 days local confinement.
Oct. 6
- Ashley M. Benolken, 25, Nashwauk, theft, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; felony receiving stolen property, fined $50 and 4 days local confinement.
- Brett R. Brewster, 50, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael L. Goggleye, 42, Orr, violation of order for protection within 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and 135 days local confinement.
- James M. Lamke, 41, Chisholm, stalking, fined $50, 37 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Charlene N. Roney, 34, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $50.
- Shane A. Simonson, 34, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fined $50, 51 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
Oct. 7
- Joseph A. Bennett, 34, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $200 fine with $150 stayed and pay $2 in restitution; driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on one year probation; shoplifting, fined $250 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Alan R. Burton, 64, Eveleth, sell or give alcoholic beverages to a minor, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Alexander M. Cantu, 21, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jason A. Christie, 36, Deer River, shoplifting, fined $50 and 15 days local confinement.
- David S. Carman, 64, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, six days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Matthew J. Dahl, 29, Angora, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Phillip J. Entner, 38, Biwabik, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed for six months.
- Jay H. Seller, 64, Duluth, careless driving, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Braylen M. Hoff VIII, 17, Silver Bay, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christopher J. Holden, 40, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kyle H. Johnson, 29, Virginia, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $700 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Sherry L. Johnson, 73, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Matthew R. Kent, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- John P. King, 42, Baraboo, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Suish R. King, 43, Ely, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Tami L. Lassi, 63, Babbitt, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Christopher J. Leoni, 31, Ely, reckless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months.
- Cara A. Madrinich, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ryan A. McKowski, 33, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Simon J. Roper, 20, Duluth, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time and $750 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Devin A. M. Smith, 28, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Isayah M. Smith, 22, Duluth, hit and run - failure to report damage to property, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Jarrett D. Smith, 36, Zimmerman, small game violation - take or possess ruffed or spruce grouse in closed season, fined $100.
- Michael D. Snodgrass, 47, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $100, 249 days local confinement and 28 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Clinee A. Streeter, 24, Virginia, give false information to a peace officer, no sentence pronounced; flee a peace officer on foot, fined $50.
- Gustavo S. Wagner, 47, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Ckionna D. Williams, 33, St. Paul, Minnesota, theft violation, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
Oct. 8
- Justin M. Dryke, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Autumn D. Hallfrisch, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David P. Rosu, 62, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jacob M. Saburn, 17, Duluth, driving 84 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
Oct. 9
- Kimberly A. Berg, 34, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
- Kedric D. Hardy, 22, Roberts, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
Oct. 10
- Jason T. Amireault, 19, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jared R. Autio, 23, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kaitlyn L. Clark, 30, Mackay, Idaho, receiving stolen property, fined $50, one year local confinement and pay $1,850 in restitution, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Damon E. Day, 46, Nett Lake, driving while impaired, fined $400 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Cody A. Dewhurst, 32, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 161 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 156 days local confinement, concurrent; second count domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 246 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Isaac D. Green, 44, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 54 days local confinement.
- Cashmere J. Hagbourne, 32, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Denzel L. Hale, 32, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 57 months in prison.
- Dale R. Halik, 48, Mountain Iron, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Keith M. Holmied, 43, Hibbing, assault, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ashley T. Jarvis, 22, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Nathanial C. Mitchell, 38, Mountain Iron, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Megan L. Newton, 42, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Allison M. O'Connell, 28, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Spencer P. Payeur, 28, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Robert D. Peterson Jr., 23, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 250 days local confinement; fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 250 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Darrell H. Reneker, 52, Grand Portage, assault, fined $50 and 29 days local confinement.
- Courage J. Saucke, 45, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Evan P. Scherber, 27, Duluth, shoplifting, four days local confinement.
- Parker J. Scipioni, 25, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael J. Sellars, 34, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Keegan R. Suksi, 25, Saginaw, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Scot J. Tolgoni, 28, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, domestic assault by strangulation, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 72 days local confinement.
- Dylan J. Treviranus, 30, no address listed, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 54 days and $750 stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, fined $750 and 60 days local confinement, 54 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; aiding and abetting theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine, six days local confinement and 30 hours Community Work Service, concurrent.
Donald E. Voss, 47, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Jonathan R. Warmbold, 34, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Oct. 11
- Christopher M. Baron, 40, Plymouth, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rachel A. Burhans, 36, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Cody A. Coss, 26, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation, pay $7 in restitution.
- Mackenzie M. Deroche, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joseph A. Faria, 21, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Bethany E. Grindle, 38, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 1/17/09, 7/12/10), fined $200 per each count.
- Molly A. Hanegmon, 41, Cook, violation of a restraining order, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Kyle B. Jerome, 29, Duluth, two counts shoplifting, 2 days local confinement per each count.
- Jenna M. Johnson, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 1/23/18), fined $200.
- Amanda L. Koop, 33, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Sophie H. Marble, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alisha M. Nylander, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Matthew L. Olson, 41, Hermantown, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 6/24/19, 12/7/19), fined $200 per each count.
- Brandon L. Omdahl, 35, Melrude, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Adrian J. P. Romero, 23, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- April K. Sather, 49, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/13/14), fined $200.
- Josef A. Stariha, 51, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent violation, fined $275.
- Trevor J. Stevens, 22, Mason, Wisconsin, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Trenton R. Timm, 26, Centerville, Minnesota, driving 96 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
- Tori J. Tjaden, 45, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Ra S. Turner, 18, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Stephanie A. Vittorio, 35, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/24/11), fined $200.
- Justin A. Winn, 43, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Eric J. Wyne, 35, Superior, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
- John M. Zmyslony, 27, Moose Lake, open bottle law violation, fined $100.
- Matthew M. Zupetz, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
