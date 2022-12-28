Matters of Record for Dec. 28, 2022
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Oct. 17
- Kristian J. Koivisto, 45, Duluth, driving 103 mph in a 65 mph zone and four counts driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count.
- Wayne Torseth, 40, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Cody M. Vadnais, 29, Silver Bay, driving while impaired, fined $1,500 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Oct. 19
- Theodore E. Defoe, 55, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Kaitlyn M. Erchul, 28, Eveleth, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Dale S. Faidley, 40, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Kurt J. Fritz, 42, McGregor, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
- Patrick J. Hilt, 60, Duluth, illegal use of license plates, fined $300.
- John E. Lewandowski Jr., 33, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Carrie R. Lott, 55, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $175 in restitution.
- Bancroft W. Lovejoy, 66, Cloquet, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross eight violation, fined $700.
- Matthew G. Michaud, 39, Duluth, two counts disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation per each count, consecutive.
- Tanaya L. Smith, 27, Cloquet, two counts shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation per each count.
- William T. Soley, 46, Two Harbors, domestic assault, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nicholas H. Spina, 41, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Nicholas A. Uvalli, 25, Silver Bay, possession of a controlled substance, one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Dustin R. Velcheff, 26, Silver Bay, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on five years probation with conditions, three days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $1,500 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Noah A. Whitefeather, 25, Saginaw, shoplifting, two days local confinement; burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 105 days local confinement and 40 hours Community Work Service.
Oct. 20
- Keith C. Bellanger, 35, Saginaw, escape from custody, fined $50 and 19 months in prison.
- Sarah A. Bianchet, 36, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brayton W. Bradley Ragsdale, 24, Maquoketa, Iowa, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tyler H. Braegelmann, 19, Sartell, Minnesota, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
- Adrianna M. Brodsky, 37, Austin, Texas, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
- Robert L. Burns, 32, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 24 months in prison.
- Dane M. Bushey, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Michael A. Clark, 50, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Steven W. Danielson, 62, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.
- Marilyn R. Dillon, 20, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Amanda M. Durr, 39, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jesse L. Fechner, 33, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50 and 156 months in prison.
- Edmund M. Feller, 45, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Ranesha J. Ferguson, 27, Burnsville, Minnesota, driving after suspension fined $200.
- Wryott R. Gerson, 21, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Christine C. Gilbert, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Adrian G. Gray, 43, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Tiffani M. Haula Sanders, 24, Hibbing, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed on four years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Kevin L. Hilliard Jr., 22, Apple Valley, Minnesota, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed on four years probation with conditions.
- Christopher J. Hoffman, 45, Two Harbors, theft, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; criminal damage to property, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Jamie L. Krech, 46, Two Harbors, assault on a peace officer, 14 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Shannon M. Kroenke, 41, Ridgefield, Washington, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tyler J. LaRose, 30, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, six months local confinement.
- Cami J. Linski, 32, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Shane M. Madden, 44, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Delilah G. Metoxen, 32, Duluth, burglary, 81 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions.
- Branden J. Moore, 29, Saint Paul, Minnesota, violation of predatory offender registration requirements, 16 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Zachary D. Needham, 40, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 24 months in prison; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Casey C. Olson, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Josiah L. Rupert, 31, Lehigh Acres, Florida, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Rae A. Sargent, 39, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 74 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Charles A. Sharp, 33, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation, three days local confinement.
- Ryan S. Warren, 37, Hibbing, threats of violence, fined $50, 15 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Maryann M. Yusuf, 31, Bloomington, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Oct. 21
- Eric C. Angvall, 41, Lester Prairie, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Demitrius E. L. Barron, 32, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Mark A. Cuellar, 56, Splendora, Texas, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Desses Gabriel, 37, Hibbing, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Ashley M. Gibson, 36, Hibbing, open bottle law violation, fined $100.
- Jordan B. Jackson, 22, Deer River, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Brett J. Kippola, 42, Aurora, ignition interlock restriction violation, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine.
- David A. Klemzak, 24, Zim, limited license violation, fined $100.
- Seth J. Martin, 34, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Michael J. McNaughton IV, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Soren D. Mohn, 18, Excelsior, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
- Charles W. Myhre, Jr., 23, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Zachary R. Pederson, 29, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.
- Orianna V. R. Ray, 20, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Colin L. Robertson, 27, Ely, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Cheyanne M. Rollins, 26, Kennewick, Washington, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50.
- Matthew M. Scanlon, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Daqari R. Shanks, 22, Virginia, driving 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $300.
- Julie A. Simonson, 64, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jaden J. Thomas, 19, Eveleth, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dacotah J. Zemke, 26, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance, 52 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 29 days local confinement, concurrent; possession of a controlled substance, fined $200, 16 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
Oct. 24
- Gavin L. Ashby, 21, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jack H. Bartlett, 29, Aurora, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement; burglary, fined $50 and 34 months in prison.
- Aaron L. Bennett, 36, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Todd G. Christenson, 60, Grand Rapids, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Melissa S. Davis, 37, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, 3 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Jeremy L. Dukart, 35, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 362 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Daniel J. Dustin, 37, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, $500 fine, one year local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Lori J. Feinberg, 56, Virginia, shoplifting, 90 days local confinement, 61 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 336 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; give false information to a peace officer, fined $100.
- Kevin J. Fry, 45, Duluth, threats of violence, fined $50 and 21 months in prison; assault, fined $50 and 24 months in prison, concurrent.
- Carter R. Galo, 26, Duluth, sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth within a 90 day period, fined $50 and 81 months in prison; felon in possession of a firearm, 60 months in prison, concurrent.
- Amber R. Geshick, 31, Nett Lake, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive.
- Bradley A. Giossi, 47, Duluth, violation of no contact order - within 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 328 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tracy D. Hill, 53, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Molli E. Kleiman, 31, Brookston, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Evan A. Kortkamp, 26, Virginia, use minors in sexual performance/pornographic work, 120 days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions; solicit child or believe to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, 120 days local confinement and 20 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions; disseminate pornographic work, 120 days local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions.
- Jeremy J. Lawrence, 38, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brodery H. Musakka, 22, Virginia, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Faires A. Noheart, 37, Chisholm, violation of order for protection, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Joelle A. Oelke, 40, Babbitt, financial transaction card fraud, imposition stayed on four years probation with conditions, $300 fine and pay $9,188 in restitution.
- Jason T. Roesler, 37, Duluth, two counts threats of violence, fined $50 and 29 months in prison per each count, concurrent.
- Kurtis Roland, 29, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jessica L. Schaefer, 45, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Krzysztof J. Talarowicz, 34, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 166 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; give false information to a peace officer, 90 days local confinement.
- Cortez D. Williams, 34, Duluth, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison.
- Shawn E. Zelazny, 48, Sturgeon Lake, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 60 days local confinement, 55 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Oct. 25
- Steven M. Ostman, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement.
- Kody L. Waldron, 26, Two Harbors, two counts driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year, per each count.
- Mark E. Zupke, 70, Loman, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 26
- Macie L. Anderson, 35, Ely, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Larry D. Archibald, 47, Hermantown, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Crysta L. Boshey, 30, Mountain Iron, child passenger restraint violation, fined $50; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rhiannon R. Childs, 20, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Brianna M. Enemark, 31, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Raymond J. Gallernai, 72, Livonia, Michigan, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alyssa L. Keezer, 30, Duluth, domestic assault, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 26 days local confinement.
- James R. McCorkell, 34, Silver Bay, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Christopher L. Metzer, 29, Chisholm, driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
- Thaddeus A. Speed, 43, Nauvoo, Illinois, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William R. Stangland, 62, Babbitt, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jessica L. Torgerson, 36, Two Harbors, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Erik T. Weidner, 29, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
