News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Matters of Record for Dec. 21, 2022

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
December 21, 2022 09:12 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

District Court
St. Louis County
Oct. 13

  • Nathan C. Delvecchio, 32, Superior, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation.

Oct. 14

  • Sophia M. Clements, 21, Duluth, hit and run - failure to report collision to unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Liam C. M. Collins, 23, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Zavier W. Fitton, 18, Duluth, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving 82 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Jonathan F. Gaitan, 38, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 3/9/18, 3/17/18), fined $200 per each count.
  • Emilio A. L. Hayward, 26, Duluth, driving 76 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Caitlin R. Kannas, 23, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $300 fine and 30 days local confinement, time stayed.
  • Jennifer M. Mackay, 44, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault, continue for dismissal on one year probation with conditions per each count.
  • Amber R. Nielsen, 37, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kyle S. Reamer, 29, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Cody J. Yaekel, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Oct. 15

  • Anthony J. Herder, 38, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Tracy L. Young, 36, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Elizabeth G. Yuretich, 31, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Oct. 16

  • Grace M. K. Gady, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ryan L. Pontinen, 49, Virginia, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Isaac J. Stolp, 16, Duluth, driving 66 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $150.

Oct. 17

  • Mark R. Anderson, 53, Crane Lake, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Sara M. Bellanger, 40, Duluth, interference with an emergency call, 120 days local confinement, 109 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Perley L. Boulanger, 57, Meadowlands, exceed allowable 80000 pound gross weight violation, fined $1,000.
  • Carl D. R. Bowman, 31, Duluth, receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 7 days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 7 days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service, concurrent.
  • Christopher L. Carlson, 49, Hibbing, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine.
  • Maurice Clinton, 38, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement.
  • Tracy L. Clinton, 50, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Tricia G. Delahunt, 50, Duluth, driving while impaired, $2,000 fine and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Anne K. Dickson, 41, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jessica M. Esquivel, 31, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • William J. Freeberg, 68, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Darress M. Graves, 31, Eveleth, possession or sell small amount marijuana, fined $50.
  • Joey J. Hagadorn, 53, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Gene P. Halverson, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Heidi S. Hoglund, 31, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Elane C. Holden, 59, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 2 days local confinement.
  • Jermaine A. Hudson, 23, Duluth, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine; second count domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, concurrent.
  • Michelle L. Jacobson, 34, Duluth, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, fined $100, 66 days local confinement and 103 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Kristina L. Johnson, 45, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Michael H. Johnson, 63, Duluth, burglary, fined $50 and 67 months in prison.
  • Shayne M. Johnson, 33, Duluth, burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, five days local confinement.
  • Travis M. Johnson, 32, Gilbert, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years, 8 months probation with conditions, $50 fine and 9 days local confinement; violation of an order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 2 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Timothy E. R. Kanian, 39, Hibbing, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
  • Shawndee D. Kearney, 46, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Brittany L. Kerr, 28, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
  • Julie J. Korolsky, 20, Minot, North Dakota, reckless driving, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Deliena R. Lamberton, 41, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Joseph M. Lamerand, 28, Duluth, aiding and abetting burglary and aiding and abetting assault, fined $50, one year local confinement and 60 months in prison, prison time and local confinement stayed on four years probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.
  • Jody A. L. Landfried, 49, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Drew P. Larson, 32, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Diamond M. Lucia, 34, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Andrew G. Luckas, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
  • Steven R. Martin Sr., 37, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Marquise D. Matthews, 30, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed, concurrent.
  • Josef M. Milleker, 46, Saginaw, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
  • Treyton G. Miller, 20, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kyle T. Mogan, 28, Chaska, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
  • Rachelle L. Nagel, 37, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, violation of no contact order, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Terrence J. Nason, 20, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $200.
  • Alexander R. Nelson, 40, Tower, neglect of a child, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions and 30 days Community Work Service.
  • Geoffrey K. Norcross, 32, Duluth, violation of no contact order, $50 fine and 25 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Joseph T. Norgaard, 42, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Tyrel K. J. Olson, 23, Webster, Wisconsin, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Zachary L. Olson, 23, Proctor, domestic assault, fined $50 and 24 months in prison.
  • Derek A. Reineccius, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Mitchell D. Rollins, 36, Hibbing, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 290 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; shoplifting, 90 days local confinement and pay $89 in restitution, concurrent; second, third and fourth count shoplifting, 90 days local confinement per each count, concurrent; fifth count shoplifting, 90 days local confinement and pay $50 in restitution, concurrent.
  • Jeffrey R. Smith, 56, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement, fine stayed.
  • Lucas A. Stunkart, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 348 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $30 in restitution, concurrent.
  • Alan R. Wessman, 31, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
  • Ryan R. Wittek, 38, Machunsey Park, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Meredith L. Woundedeye, 48, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Joseph F. Zganjar, 54, Gilbert, kidnapping, fined $50 and 21 months in prison; threats of violence, one year and one day in prison, concurrent.

Oct. 18

  • Trever J. Ames, 33, Hibbing, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Erica L. Androsky, 35, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/12/18), fined $200.
  • Isiah R. Bixler, 18, Duluth, reckless driving, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $200 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Michael P. Bredow, 34, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Leon E. Chosa, 26, Orr, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement; domestic assault, 216 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Richard C. Doolittle, 26, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Elizabeth K. Giles, 20, Andover, Minnesota, hit and run - failure to report collision to unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Theron D. Harris, 46, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Ariana A. Manriquez Holguin, 27, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Keegan R. Murray, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Cassandra J. Nelson, 29, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $154 in restitution.
  • Kyla A. Olsen, 25, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Abigail D. Ross, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Nathan T. Telega, 30, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Oct. 19

  • Lynn M. Baumchen, 47, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Nestassja M. Deegan, 28, Chaska, Minnesota, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Devon L. Eden, 32, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jarvis J. Goodsky, 36, Orr, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Mason D. Kinney, 23, Virginia, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine and 2 days local confinement.
  • Oakley A. Lange, 31, Britt, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jesse D. McMillen, 35, Ely, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/8/19), fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Megan L. Newton, 42, Eveleth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kristoffer J. Peterson, 31, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Krista M. Schmidt, 39, Brainerd, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Gary W. Skalko, 73, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Amy L. Surla, 20, Eveleth, two counts disorderly conduct, fined $100 per each count, concurrent.
  • Austin J. Vonbrethorst, 23, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.

Oct. 22

  • Stacy L. R. Aune, 47, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ava L. Bednar, 19, Little Falls, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jeremiah P. Lindberg, 18, Aurora, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Oct. 23

  • Dave A. Slattery, 43, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Oct. 24

  • Michael A. Clark, 50, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Alicia L. Farley, 32, Buhl, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Michael C. Latour Sr., 35, Duluth, violation of no contact order, fined $50, 297 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; second count violation of no contact order, fined $50, 278 days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Lisa M. Mathison, 46, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 14 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 76 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

Oct. 25

  • Kalsey M. Adams, 29, Superior, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
  • Joey J. Enger, 36, Blackduck, flee a peace officer, fined $50 and 63 days local confinement.
  • Stephen M. Dehaven, 39, Holiday, Texas, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jesse W. Dowell, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dylan T. Erickson, 36, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Tabbitha E. M. Erickson, 29, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Keith A. Graves, 52, Bovey, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
  • John A. Guzman, 73, Duluth, collision with an unattended vehicle, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Salena R. Haynes, 25, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Michael D. Hegg, 32, Saginaw, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/16/19), adjudication stayed and $50 fine.
  • Terry L. Hill, 73, Cass Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joshua J. Horton, 36, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Paul G. Kirchner, 32, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Todd R. Love, 41, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Randy L. Hill, 28, McGregor, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Christian R. Nordberg, 17, Duluth, driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Robert J. Petruska, 27, Britt, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Peter J. Rutka, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Oct. 26

  • Kristina M. Stefanski, 39, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

MATTERS OF RECORD
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
