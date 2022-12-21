Matters of Record for Dec. 21, 2022
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Oct. 13
- Nathan C. Delvecchio, 32, Superior, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
Oct. 14
- Sophia M. Clements, 21, Duluth, hit and run - failure to report collision to unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Liam C. M. Collins, 23, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Zavier W. Fitton, 18, Duluth, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving 82 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.
- Jonathan F. Gaitan, 38, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 3/9/18, 3/17/18), fined $200 per each count.
- Emilio A. L. Hayward, 26, Duluth, driving 76 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $150.
- Caitlin R. Kannas, 23, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, fined $300 fine and 30 days local confinement, time stayed.
- Jennifer M. Mackay, 44, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault, continue for dismissal on one year probation with conditions per each count.
- Amber R. Nielsen, 37, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kyle S. Reamer, 29, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Cody J. Yaekel, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Oct. 15
- Anthony J. Herder, 38, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tracy L. Young, 36, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Elizabeth G. Yuretich, 31, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 16
- Grace M. K. Gady, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ryan L. Pontinen, 49, Virginia, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Isaac J. Stolp, 16, Duluth, driving 66 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $150.
Oct. 17
- Mark R. Anderson, 53, Crane Lake, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Sara M. Bellanger, 40, Duluth, interference with an emergency call, 120 days local confinement, 109 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Perley L. Boulanger, 57, Meadowlands, exceed allowable 80000 pound gross weight violation, fined $1,000.
- Carl D. R. Bowman, 31, Duluth, receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 7 days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 7 days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service, concurrent.
- Christopher L. Carlson, 49, Hibbing, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine.
- Maurice Clinton, 38, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement.
- Tracy L. Clinton, 50, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Tricia G. Delahunt, 50, Duluth, driving while impaired, $2,000 fine and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Anne K. Dickson, 41, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jessica M. Esquivel, 31, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- William J. Freeberg, 68, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Darress M. Graves, 31, Eveleth, possession or sell small amount marijuana, fined $50.
- Joey J. Hagadorn, 53, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Gene P. Halverson, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Heidi S. Hoglund, 31, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Elane C. Holden, 59, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 2 days local confinement.
- Jermaine A. Hudson, 23, Duluth, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine; second count domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, concurrent.
- Michelle L. Jacobson, 34, Duluth, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, fined $100, 66 days local confinement and 103 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Kristina L. Johnson, 45, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael H. Johnson, 63, Duluth, burglary, fined $50 and 67 months in prison.
- Shayne M. Johnson, 33, Duluth, burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, five days local confinement.
- Travis M. Johnson, 32, Gilbert, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years, 8 months probation with conditions, $50 fine and 9 days local confinement; violation of an order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 2 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Timothy E. R. Kanian, 39, Hibbing, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
- Shawndee D. Kearney, 46, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Brittany L. Kerr, 28, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Julie J. Korolsky, 20, Minot, North Dakota, reckless driving, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Deliena R. Lamberton, 41, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joseph M. Lamerand, 28, Duluth, aiding and abetting burglary and aiding and abetting assault, fined $50, one year local confinement and 60 months in prison, prison time and local confinement stayed on four years probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.
- Jody A. L. Landfried, 49, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Drew P. Larson, 32, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Diamond M. Lucia, 34, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Andrew G. Luckas, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Steven R. Martin Sr., 37, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Marquise D. Matthews, 30, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed, concurrent.
- Josef M. Milleker, 46, Saginaw, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- Treyton G. Miller, 20, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kyle T. Mogan, 28, Chaska, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
- Rachelle L. Nagel, 37, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, violation of no contact order, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Terrence J. Nason, 20, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $200.
- Alexander R. Nelson, 40, Tower, neglect of a child, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions and 30 days Community Work Service.
- Geoffrey K. Norcross, 32, Duluth, violation of no contact order, $50 fine and 25 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Joseph T. Norgaard, 42, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tyrel K. J. Olson, 23, Webster, Wisconsin, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Zachary L. Olson, 23, Proctor, domestic assault, fined $50 and 24 months in prison.
- Derek A. Reineccius, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Mitchell D. Rollins, 36, Hibbing, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 290 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; shoplifting, 90 days local confinement and pay $89 in restitution, concurrent; second, third and fourth count shoplifting, 90 days local confinement per each count, concurrent; fifth count shoplifting, 90 days local confinement and pay $50 in restitution, concurrent.
- Jeffrey R. Smith, 56, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement, fine stayed.
- Lucas A. Stunkart, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 348 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $30 in restitution, concurrent.
- Alan R. Wessman, 31, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
- Ryan R. Wittek, 38, Machunsey Park, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Meredith L. Woundedeye, 48, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joseph F. Zganjar, 54, Gilbert, kidnapping, fined $50 and 21 months in prison; threats of violence, one year and one day in prison, concurrent.
Oct. 18
- Trever J. Ames, 33, Hibbing, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Erica L. Androsky, 35, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/12/18), fined $200.
- Isiah R. Bixler, 18, Duluth, reckless driving, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $200 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael P. Bredow, 34, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Leon E. Chosa, 26, Orr, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement; domestic assault, 216 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Richard C. Doolittle, 26, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Elizabeth K. Giles, 20, Andover, Minnesota, hit and run - failure to report collision to unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Theron D. Harris, 46, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Ariana A. Manriquez Holguin, 27, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Keegan R. Murray, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Cassandra J. Nelson, 29, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $154 in restitution.
- Kyla A. Olsen, 25, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Abigail D. Ross, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Nathan T. Telega, 30, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Oct. 19
- Lynn M. Baumchen, 47, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nestassja M. Deegan, 28, Chaska, Minnesota, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Devon L. Eden, 32, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jarvis J. Goodsky, 36, Orr, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Mason D. Kinney, 23, Virginia, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine and 2 days local confinement.
- Oakley A. Lange, 31, Britt, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jesse D. McMillen, 35, Ely, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/8/19), fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Megan L. Newton, 42, Eveleth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kristoffer J. Peterson, 31, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Krista M. Schmidt, 39, Brainerd, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Gary W. Skalko, 73, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Amy L. Surla, 20, Eveleth, two counts disorderly conduct, fined $100 per each count, concurrent.
- Austin J. Vonbrethorst, 23, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 22
- Stacy L. R. Aune, 47, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ava L. Bednar, 19, Little Falls, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jeremiah P. Lindberg, 18, Aurora, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Oct. 23
- Dave A. Slattery, 43, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Oct. 24
- Michael A. Clark, 50, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Alicia L. Farley, 32, Buhl, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Michael C. Latour Sr., 35, Duluth, violation of no contact order, fined $50, 297 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; second count violation of no contact order, fined $50, 278 days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Lisa M. Mathison, 46, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 14 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 76 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
Oct. 25
- Kalsey M. Adams, 29, Superior, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Joey J. Enger, 36, Blackduck, flee a peace officer, fined $50 and 63 days local confinement.
- Stephen M. Dehaven, 39, Holiday, Texas, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jesse W. Dowell, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dylan T. Erickson, 36, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tabbitha E. M. Erickson, 29, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Keith A. Graves, 52, Bovey, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $200.
- John A. Guzman, 73, Duluth, collision with an unattended vehicle, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Salena R. Haynes, 25, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Michael D. Hegg, 32, Saginaw, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/16/19), adjudication stayed and $50 fine.
- Terry L. Hill, 73, Cass Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joshua J. Horton, 36, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Paul G. Kirchner, 32, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Todd R. Love, 41, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Randy L. Hill, 28, McGregor, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Christian R. Nordberg, 17, Duluth, driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
- Robert J. Petruska, 27, Britt, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Peter J. Rutka, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Oct. 26
- Kristina M. Stefanski, 39, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
