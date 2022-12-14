Matters of Record for Dec. 14, 2022
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Oct. 12
- Toni R. Backlund, 35, Minneapolis, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lee G. Birk, 31, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, fined $200.
- Jacob L. Brock, 37, Iron, violation of order for protection, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; harassment, one year local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, one day local confinement, concurrent.
- Vincent A. Burnham, 44, Duluth, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of switchblade/metal knuckles, 60 days local confinement per each count.
- Morganh C. Ki. Chanthavong, 23, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Eddie M. Edwards, 27, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Amber-Joy C. Elias, 40, Britt, assault on a peace officer, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
- Julie A. Fearing, 49, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Timothy G. Fortun, 30, Virginia, interference with an emergency call, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Dana M. Gage, 40, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Todd L. Grosklags, 61, Fridley, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Paige M. Hendrickson, 19, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- George W. Hible, 75, Ely, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Roger D. Kaspari, 55, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jayden R. Keith, 22, Mountian Iron, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Paul E. Knuutti, 60, Ely, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.
- Richard C. Konczak, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Everett R. Laulunen, 32, Embarrass, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Rachael C. Lehman, 54, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Samuel J. Lokken, 19, Virginia, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, five days local confinement.
- Jeremy E. Luomanen, 42, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael K. Lynn, 64, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 45 days local confinement, stayed.
- Michael S. Mickelson, 28, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Zeb D. Pickar, 43, Eveleth, driving after revocation (offense date: 1/18/09), fined $200.
- Zoey G. Pingel, 20, Rochester, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
- Samantha E. Posey, 23, Mountain Iron, assault on a peace officer, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Bryan J. Purkat, 34, Virginia, careless driving and 2 counts public nuisance, continued for dismissal for six months per each count.
- Patrick S. Roche, 27, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, fined $400 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Lindsey T. Rose, 25, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David P. Rosu, 62, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Alexander J. Schwaller, 19, Excelsior, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Eric A. Sikora, 27, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Connie L. Tamte, 55, Eveleth, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Zachary S. Wallace, 37, Hibbing, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $100.
- Shawn L. Wellander, 32, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Sara E. White, 44, Babbitt, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with credit, $50 fine and 2 days local confinement.
Oct. 13
- Alexis J. Anacker, 20, Hibbing, escape from custody, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 23 days local confinement and 5 days Community Work Service; shoplifting, 23 days local confinement, concurrent; possession of methamphetamine, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 31 days local confinement and 5 days Community Work Service, concurrent.
- Alexander M. Cantu, 21, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Codey J. Case, 27, Hibbing, theft, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 24 days local confinement.
- Nicholas D. Dunkley, 21, Buhl, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; driving after cancellation, one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Kendra J. Engen, 28, International Falls, assault on a peace officer, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- Isabella C. Fanning, 25, Sanford, Florida, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Robert W. Fornea, 36, Fate, Texas, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Codi M. Forsman, 48, Embarrass, hunting violation - small game without a license, fined $100.
- Chance R. Hanel, 19, Cloquet, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; burglary, 160 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Danielle R. Hannahs, 53, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $200, 101 days local confinement, 48 months in prison and 30 days Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Levi A. Jennings, 33, Calumet, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $400.
- Jacki M. Kalash, 37, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation.
- William A. T. Laitnen, 22, Tower, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Deana M. Mikolich, 34, Eveleth, allow unlawful youthful operation OHM, fined $100.
- Nailah A. Moore, 23, Duluth, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Blake A. Nelson, 26, Duluth, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $100.
- Logan W. Owens, 27, Marryville, Tennessee, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Domanik B. Peterson, 18, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Tanor D. Quam, 29, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Robert D. Reek, 57, Iron, driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Kasey A. Sahr, 20, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Luona K. Seitz, 56, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Steven A. Stobbe, 27, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
Oct. 14
- Brandie N. Ellison, 25, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brian G. Fischer, 44, Minneapolis, driving 85 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $70.
- Sarah L. Hovi, 41, Aurora, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Jennifer J. Leider, 52, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, hunting violation - transporting a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Veronica K. Licari, 28, Biwabik, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Kenneth A. Pogorelc, 37, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Martina L. Stokes, 31, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nicholas J. Thraenert, 30, Embarrass, driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, adjudication stayed for one year; driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
