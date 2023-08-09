Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Matters of Record for Aug. 9

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:51 PM

District Court
St. Louis County
May 8

  • Malcolm T. Hoagland, 25, Orr, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on one day probation, one year local confinement.
  • Jason D. Maki, 49, Virginia, domestic assault, fined $50 and 23 months in prison.

May 9

  • Adam A. Archer, 31, Saginaw, sale of 10 grams or more narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period, 75 months in prison per each count; possession of 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin, 44 months in prison, concurrent; sale of narcotics, 33 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Justin W. Tucker, 31, Plymouth, Minnesota, theft, 338 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed for 22 days.

May 10

  • Michael A. Barnaby, 22, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Michael L. Lohman, 36, Duluth, financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation, pay $200 in restitution; theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation and pay $10 in restitution; second count theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation, pay $77 in restitution, concurrent; third count theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent; fourth count theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent, pay $58 in restitution; fifth count theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent, pay $47 in restitution.
  • Derek A. Shykes, 41, Duluth, test refusal, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; carry/possess pistol with a permit in a public place - second or subsequent offense, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

May 12

  • Kent A. Adkins, 49, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Sirena M. Bergson, 41, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • John M. Borash, 21, Hermantown, underage drinking and driving, one year probation with conditions.
  • Alanna H. Brask, 29, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kenneth J. Carr, 40, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Marielena M. Cendejas-Flores, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ashley R. Cook, 19, Gilbert, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on six months probation with conditions, pay $2 in restitution.
  • J. N. Cramer, 56, Mora, Minnesota, murder in the second degree, fined $50 and 439 months in prison.
  • Maxwell R. Dalton, 21, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Roy A. Girard, 62, Buhl, driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Albert P. Goerdt, 25, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/20/19), fined $200.
  • Sade T. Hayes, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Timothy J. Hedin, 58, Two Harbors, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 367 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, 355 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Trevor G. Heidenreich, 34, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
  • Jennifer L. Higgins, 32, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Timothy J. Hirchert, 33, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $99 in restitution.
  • John W. Kehoe, 75, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on six months probation.
  • Ahmed M. E. Mazen, 38, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John L. McDonnell, 39, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Ruth M. Meyer, 61, Hermantown, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Peter J. Rosholt, 52, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Kaitlyn M. Roux, 21, Antigo, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Russell T. Sackett, 43, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Amy M. Varsek, 50, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Melissa M. Weisser, 45, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

May 13

  • Liberty M. Bauer, 24, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Corrine A. Boyer, 53, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Greg W. Flaim, 62, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Trenton J. Hom, 28, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Nathan B. Johnson, 35, Becker, Minnesota, wrong class registration - declared weight, fined $300.
  • April M. Nielsen, 34, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Cameron D. Oliphant, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jill E. Routh, 41, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Travis W. Schmidt, 32, Superior, driving after suspension (offense dated: 6/21/14), fined $200.

May 14

  • Tye R. Alexander, 34, Babbitt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dakota C. Brigan, 30, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Madison E. Korienek, 22, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Zoe T. Trip, 19, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

May 15

  • Benjamin J. Benson, 42, Duluth, violation of no contact order with 10 years of previous conviction, one year local confinement, 279 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count violation of no contact order with 10 years of previous conviction, $50 fine and 89 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; third count violation of no contact order, one year local confinement, 261 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Genni R. Broman, 47, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Randale J. Brooks, 32, Duluth, threats of violence, fined $50, one year local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Olivia D. Clay, 38, Grand Marais, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Robert J. Desmedt, 55, Superior, CMV - failure to carry proof of annual inspection, fined $100.
  • Ashley C. Fedo, 24, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.
  • Leonel F. Grenier, 60, Springbook, Wisconsin, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $400.
  • Dakota R. G. Harris, 31, Two Harbors, two counts domestic assault, continued for dismissal for two years per each count.
  • Emilio A. L. Hayward, 27, Duluth, possession of a drug paraphernalia, fined $50; driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Daniel J. Hopke, 24, Chisholm, DANCO violation, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.
  • Christopher R. Lukone, 38, Two Harbors, theft, fined $50 and 23 months in prison; damage or theft of telecommunication equipment, fined $50 and 23 months in prison, concurrent; driving after revocation, 30 days local confinement, concurrent; possession of burglary tools, fined $50 and 23 months in prison, concurrent; theft of a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 23 months in prison, concurrent; second count driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/27/19), 30 days local confinement, concurrent; third count driving after revocation (offense dated 11/14/21), 30 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Rhonda J. Ozzello, 54, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Anton G. Pavlin, 50, Gilbert, obstructing legal process, fined $250 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Armstrong A. Porter, 21, Duluth, indecent exposure, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Douglas S. Pritchett, 41, Virginia, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, 91 days local confinement.
  • Robert L. Richey, 53, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement; burglary, one year local confinement, 238 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Chad H. Scott, 58, Knife River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John R. Stroemer, 72, Brainerd, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Meghan N. Vos, 38, Duluth, sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90 day period, fined $50, 48 months in prison and 50 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

May 16

  • Willa A. Allen, 34, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Erin N. Ball, 32, Cloquet, driving 90 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Vincent A. Barney, 20, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Emily A. Carignan, 18, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Timothy D. Chesney, 48, Duluth, over legal tandem weight, fined $200.
  • Rikki E. Ciatti, 37, Nashwauk, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Russell J. Dobosenski, 41, Kettle River, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $300.
  • Rebekah K. Dunlap, 45, Maplewood, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John M. Fabish, 28, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Emilie M. Hofer, 38, Duluth, owner allows illegal operation, fined $100.
  • Zachary J. Houska, 35, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $200 and 30 days local confinement, time and $175 stayed on one year probation.
  • Tiffany R. Jaski, 40, Carlton, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Kyler J. Jensen, 42, Tower, theft, theft, 10 days local confinement, time stayed on on year probation, pay $39 in restitution.
  • Bryan C. Johnson, 46, Fairfax, Iowa, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • John T. Johnston, 18, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Andrew J. Junnila, 21, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Ethan P. Lund, 21, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Charity J. Mason, 52, Eveleth, driving after suspension (offense dated 5/17/10), fined $200.
  • Shawn M. McFarland, 21, Hoyt Lakes, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, 3 days local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Mason T. Metzig, 18, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $100.
  • Beau D. Michaud, 28, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Cora G. Panno, 21, Waukesha, Wisconsin, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,750 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jaymi M. R. Perry, 29, Mahtowa, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jarrett L. Puckett, 35, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kadarylero D. Record, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year; obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Haley J. Rosenthal, 21, Oakdale, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric L. Russo, 44, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Josh H. Solem, 49, Two Harbors, receiving stolen property, fined $100 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • George D. Spears, 30, Esko, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Elizabeth R. Sunderin, 37, Hudson, Wisconsin, financial transaction card fraud, imposition stayed on two years probation.
  • Melissa A. Talbott, 45, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Sandi L. Tobin, 49, Babbitt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brandon S. Vanwaeyenberghe, 42, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jennifer S. Wadena, 50, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time and $25 stayed on one year probation per each count concurrent.
  • Racquel L. White, 29, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Angela J. Wolfe, 45, Hayward, theft, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time and $450 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

May 17

  • John W. Bailey, 31, Maple Grove, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John L. Busha, 52, Keewatin, child passenger system - not equipped and installed, fined $50.
  • Benjamin G. Christopherson, 26, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70; driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jennifer l. Dunn, 53, Minneapolis, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Ashley J. Fiegel, 27, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine with $150 stayed.
  • Patrick H. Hurley, 59, Lincoln, Michigan, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $100.
  • Hector H. Jaksa, 42, International Falls, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Wesley D. Magnuson, 41, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Mark W. Mueller, 73, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Nicole L. Olson, 50, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Robert R. Radtke, 64, Poplar, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years, $1,000 fine with $950 stayed.
  • Mark D. Shackleton, 59, Grand Marais, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John H. Skadberg, 51, Grand Marais, driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/17/19), fined $200.
  • Vernon D. Tuomela, 75, Britt, driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • William B. Warren Jr., 68, Aurora, obstructing legal process, fined $100.
  • Brent J. Welk, 50, Swatara, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • E'Laserie J. M. Word, 28, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $200 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation, pay $129 in restitution.
  • Rachel M. Zeidan, 38, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.

May 18

  • Erin E. Adams, 22, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Allen F. Briggs, 41, Poplar, possession of burglary/theft tools, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $279 in restitution.
  • Leah F. Buehring, 23, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.
  • Ida E. Coyle, 47, Shakopee, Minnesota, escape from custody, 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on one day probation; theft, 175 days local confinement; driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Andrew D. David, 39, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Peter J. Denucci, 46, Nashwauk, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Shaun M. Frye, 40, Cloquet, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Marten G. Goulet, 43, International Falls, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brandon R. Grumdahl, 38, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, 28 days and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions; shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, 28 days and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Matthew A. Hahn, 25, Grand Rapids, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ismael J. Infante-Garcia, 33, Chisholm, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
  • Desiree D. Jenkins, 36, Duluth, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Jared A. Jerome, 32, Hibbing, domestic assault - strangulation, fined $50, one year local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Sean M. McCollor, 56, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • James J. McKenney, 39, Surprise, Arizona, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Cody J. Novak, 20, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Randy S. Orehek, 54, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Megan R. Pulford, 34, Buhl, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Jacob D. Regner, 33, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Corwynne J. Sundeen Jr., 51, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50, 3 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on 3 years probation with conditions.
  • Scott B. Thienes, 61, Duluth, disturb - public nuisance, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and one year local confinement, time stayed for one year.
  • Jason L. Wiggins, 41, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/24/13), fined $200.
  • Kylie H. Wilson, 33, Thunder Bay, Ontario, move over law violation, fined $50.

May 19

  • Ivan E. Dennis, 31, Virginia, driving after cancellation, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Lita R. Hanley, 21, Virginia, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on six months probation with conditions, $50 fine and pay $4 in restitution.
  • Malachi T. Herzing, 25, Virginia, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
  • Alycia R. Lawton, 52, Rochester, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, adjudication stayed for one year, 1 day local confinement.
  • Jacob B. Lendacky, 44, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Rachelle E. Lytle-Hileman, 43, Springfield, Illinois, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Roger S. Norgren, 48, Virginia, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement, pay $19 in restitution.
  • Kent C. Sauer, 44, Andover, Minnesota, fish and game violation - knowingly allow/permit minor to hunt or fish illegally, fined $100.
  • Riley K. Sharbonno, 43, Minneapolis, BWCA - possess motor snowmobile, ATV or other mechanized equipment without permit, fined $100.
  • Elexus D. Today, 23, Britt, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Alex M. Wills, 24, Babbitt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
