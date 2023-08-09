Matters of Record for Aug. 9
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
May 8
- Malcolm T. Hoagland, 25, Orr, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on one day probation, one year local confinement.
- Jason D. Maki, 49, Virginia, domestic assault, fined $50 and 23 months in prison.
May 9
- Adam A. Archer, 31, Saginaw, sale of 10 grams or more narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period, 75 months in prison per each count; possession of 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin, 44 months in prison, concurrent; sale of narcotics, 33 months in prison, concurrent.
- Justin W. Tucker, 31, Plymouth, Minnesota, theft, 338 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed for 22 days.
May 10
- Michael A. Barnaby, 22, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael L. Lohman, 36, Duluth, financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation, pay $200 in restitution; theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation and pay $10 in restitution; second count theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation, pay $77 in restitution, concurrent; third count theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent; fourth count theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent, pay $58 in restitution; fifth count theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent, pay $47 in restitution.
- Derek A. Shykes, 41, Duluth, test refusal, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; carry/possess pistol with a permit in a public place - second or subsequent offense, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
May 12
- Kent A. Adkins, 49, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Sirena M. Bergson, 41, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- John M. Borash, 21, Hermantown, underage drinking and driving, one year probation with conditions.
- Alanna H. Brask, 29, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kenneth J. Carr, 40, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Marielena M. Cendejas-Flores, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ashley R. Cook, 19, Gilbert, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on six months probation with conditions, pay $2 in restitution.
- J. N. Cramer, 56, Mora, Minnesota, murder in the second degree, fined $50 and 439 months in prison.
- Maxwell R. Dalton, 21, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Roy A. Girard, 62, Buhl, driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Albert P. Goerdt, 25, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/20/19), fined $200.
- Sade T. Hayes, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Timothy J. Hedin, 58, Two Harbors, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 367 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, 355 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Trevor G. Heidenreich, 34, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Jennifer L. Higgins, 32, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Timothy J. Hirchert, 33, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $99 in restitution.
- John W. Kehoe, 75, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on six months probation.
- Ahmed M. E. Mazen, 38, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John L. McDonnell, 39, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ruth M. Meyer, 61, Hermantown, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Peter J. Rosholt, 52, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kaitlyn M. Roux, 21, Antigo, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Russell T. Sackett, 43, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Amy M. Varsek, 50, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Melissa M. Weisser, 45, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
May 13
- Liberty M. Bauer, 24, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Corrine A. Boyer, 53, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Greg W. Flaim, 62, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Trenton J. Hom, 28, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Nathan B. Johnson, 35, Becker, Minnesota, wrong class registration - declared weight, fined $300.
- April M. Nielsen, 34, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cameron D. Oliphant, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jill E. Routh, 41, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Travis W. Schmidt, 32, Superior, driving after suspension (offense dated: 6/21/14), fined $200.
May 14
- Tye R. Alexander, 34, Babbitt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dakota C. Brigan, 30, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Madison E. Korienek, 22, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Zoe T. Trip, 19, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 15
- Benjamin J. Benson, 42, Duluth, violation of no contact order with 10 years of previous conviction, one year local confinement, 279 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count violation of no contact order with 10 years of previous conviction, $50 fine and 89 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; third count violation of no contact order, one year local confinement, 261 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Genni R. Broman, 47, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Randale J. Brooks, 32, Duluth, threats of violence, fined $50, one year local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Olivia D. Clay, 38, Grand Marais, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Robert J. Desmedt, 55, Superior, CMV - failure to carry proof of annual inspection, fined $100.
- Ashley C. Fedo, 24, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.
- Leonel F. Grenier, 60, Springbook, Wisconsin, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $400.
- Dakota R. G. Harris, 31, Two Harbors, two counts domestic assault, continued for dismissal for two years per each count.
- Emilio A. L. Hayward, 27, Duluth, possession of a drug paraphernalia, fined $50; driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Daniel J. Hopke, 24, Chisholm, DANCO violation, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.
- Christopher R. Lukone, 38, Two Harbors, theft, fined $50 and 23 months in prison; damage or theft of telecommunication equipment, fined $50 and 23 months in prison, concurrent; driving after revocation, 30 days local confinement, concurrent; possession of burglary tools, fined $50 and 23 months in prison, concurrent; theft of a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 23 months in prison, concurrent; second count driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/27/19), 30 days local confinement, concurrent; third count driving after revocation (offense dated 11/14/21), 30 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Rhonda J. Ozzello, 54, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Anton G. Pavlin, 50, Gilbert, obstructing legal process, fined $250 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Armstrong A. Porter, 21, Duluth, indecent exposure, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Douglas S. Pritchett, 41, Virginia, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, 91 days local confinement.
- Robert L. Richey, 53, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement; burglary, one year local confinement, 238 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Chad H. Scott, 58, Knife River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John R. Stroemer, 72, Brainerd, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Meghan N. Vos, 38, Duluth, sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90 day period, fined $50, 48 months in prison and 50 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
May 16
- Willa A. Allen, 34, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Erin N. Ball, 32, Cloquet, driving 90 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
- Vincent A. Barney, 20, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Emily A. Carignan, 18, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Timothy D. Chesney, 48, Duluth, over legal tandem weight, fined $200.
- Rikki E. Ciatti, 37, Nashwauk, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Russell J. Dobosenski, 41, Kettle River, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $300.
- Rebekah K. Dunlap, 45, Maplewood, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John M. Fabish, 28, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Emilie M. Hofer, 38, Duluth, owner allows illegal operation, fined $100.
- Zachary J. Houska, 35, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $200 and 30 days local confinement, time and $175 stayed on one year probation.
- Tiffany R. Jaski, 40, Carlton, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Kyler J. Jensen, 42, Tower, theft, theft, 10 days local confinement, time stayed on on year probation, pay $39 in restitution.
- Bryan C. Johnson, 46, Fairfax, Iowa, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- John T. Johnston, 18, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Andrew J. Junnila, 21, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Ethan P. Lund, 21, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Charity J. Mason, 52, Eveleth, driving after suspension (offense dated 5/17/10), fined $200.
- Shawn M. McFarland, 21, Hoyt Lakes, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, 3 days local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Mason T. Metzig, 18, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $100.
- Beau D. Michaud, 28, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Cora G. Panno, 21, Waukesha, Wisconsin, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,750 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jaymi M. R. Perry, 29, Mahtowa, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jarrett L. Puckett, 35, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kadarylero D. Record, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year; obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Haley J. Rosenthal, 21, Oakdale, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric L. Russo, 44, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Josh H. Solem, 49, Two Harbors, receiving stolen property, fined $100 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- George D. Spears, 30, Esko, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Elizabeth R. Sunderin, 37, Hudson, Wisconsin, financial transaction card fraud, imposition stayed on two years probation.
- Melissa A. Talbott, 45, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sandi L. Tobin, 49, Babbitt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brandon S. Vanwaeyenberghe, 42, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jennifer S. Wadena, 50, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time and $25 stayed on one year probation per each count concurrent.
- Racquel L. White, 29, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Angela J. Wolfe, 45, Hayward, theft, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time and $450 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
May 17
- John W. Bailey, 31, Maple Grove, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John L. Busha, 52, Keewatin, child passenger system - not equipped and installed, fined $50.
- Benjamin G. Christopherson, 26, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70; driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jennifer l. Dunn, 53, Minneapolis, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Ashley J. Fiegel, 27, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine with $150 stayed.
- Patrick H. Hurley, 59, Lincoln, Michigan, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $100.
- Hector H. Jaksa, 42, International Falls, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Wesley D. Magnuson, 41, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Mark W. Mueller, 73, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nicole L. Olson, 50, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Robert R. Radtke, 64, Poplar, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years, $1,000 fine with $950 stayed.
- Mark D. Shackleton, 59, Grand Marais, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John H. Skadberg, 51, Grand Marais, driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/17/19), fined $200.
- Vernon D. Tuomela, 75, Britt, driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- William B. Warren Jr., 68, Aurora, obstructing legal process, fined $100.
- Brent J. Welk, 50, Swatara, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- E'Laserie J. M. Word, 28, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $200 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation, pay $129 in restitution.
- Rachel M. Zeidan, 38, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
May 18
- Erin E. Adams, 22, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Allen F. Briggs, 41, Poplar, possession of burglary/theft tools, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $279 in restitution.
- Leah F. Buehring, 23, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.
- Ida E. Coyle, 47, Shakopee, Minnesota, escape from custody, 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on one day probation; theft, 175 days local confinement; driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Andrew D. David, 39, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Peter J. Denucci, 46, Nashwauk, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Shaun M. Frye, 40, Cloquet, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Marten G. Goulet, 43, International Falls, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brandon R. Grumdahl, 38, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, 28 days and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions; shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, 28 days and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Matthew A. Hahn, 25, Grand Rapids, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ismael J. Infante-Garcia, 33, Chisholm, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- Desiree D. Jenkins, 36, Duluth, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Jared A. Jerome, 32, Hibbing, domestic assault - strangulation, fined $50, one year local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Sean M. McCollor, 56, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- James J. McKenney, 39, Surprise, Arizona, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cody J. Novak, 20, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Randy S. Orehek, 54, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Megan R. Pulford, 34, Buhl, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Jacob D. Regner, 33, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Corwynne J. Sundeen Jr., 51, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50, 3 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on 3 years probation with conditions.
- Scott B. Thienes, 61, Duluth, disturb - public nuisance, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and one year local confinement, time stayed for one year.
- Jason L. Wiggins, 41, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/24/13), fined $200.
- Kylie H. Wilson, 33, Thunder Bay, Ontario, move over law violation, fined $50.
May 19
- Ivan E. Dennis, 31, Virginia, driving after cancellation, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Lita R. Hanley, 21, Virginia, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on six months probation with conditions, $50 fine and pay $4 in restitution.
- Malachi T. Herzing, 25, Virginia, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
- Alycia R. Lawton, 52, Rochester, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, adjudication stayed for one year, 1 day local confinement.
- Jacob B. Lendacky, 44, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rachelle E. Lytle-Hileman, 43, Springfield, Illinois, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Roger S. Norgren, 48, Virginia, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement, pay $19 in restitution.
- Kent C. Sauer, 44, Andover, Minnesota, fish and game violation - knowingly allow/permit minor to hunt or fish illegally, fined $100.
- Riley K. Sharbonno, 43, Minneapolis, BWCA - possess motor snowmobile, ATV or other mechanized equipment without permit, fined $100.
- Elexus D. Today, 23, Britt, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Alex M. Wills, 24, Babbitt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
