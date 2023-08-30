Matters of Record for Aug. 30, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
May 15
- Donald S. Moe, 58, Hermantown, receiving stolen property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
May 30
- Jason R. Stauffer, 36, Hibbing, assault, 30 days local confinement.
June 1
- Owen J. White, 32, Virginia, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison.
June 2
- Heather L. Brigan, 33, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for property damage, fined $300.
- James M. Leblanc, 64, Proctor, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Matthew J. Moe, 41, Proctor, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Shane A. Pedersen, 47, Duluth, possess pornographic work, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, second count possess pornographic work, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50, concurrent.
June 5
- Stefany Z. Allison, 38, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/26/05), fined $100.
- Denise L. Anderson, 64, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Hyron A. Anderson, 30, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Randy K. Bolen Jr., 47, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation.
- Michael J. E. Brewer, 26, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 82 days stayed on one year probation.
- Triston G. Brtek, 21, Marine on Saint Croix, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Daniel F. Clark, 40, Chisholm, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on six months probation with conditions, $200 fine.
- John L. Dubose Jr., 47, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
- Tobias V. Effinger, 51, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Branden B. Elias, 23, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, two counts obstructing legal process, two counts shoplifting, criminal damage to property, two counts fleeing a peace officer, indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued for dismissal for six months; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 11 days local confinement.
- Michael J. Evans, 57, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 91 days local confinement.
- David Hamler, 60, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 55 days local confinement.
- Edward B. Heikkila, 58, Kinney, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Laurie A. Hill, 64, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William J. Howard, 23, Virginia, driving with a canceled/suspended/revoked license, adjudication stayed for six months, fined $50, two days local confinement; driving after suspension, fined $50, concurrent; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement.
- Anthony M. Jones, 30, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on six months probation.
- Christine M. Juhnke, 53, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ATV - allow unlawful youth operation, fined $100.
- Jesse O. Loeser, 19, Virginia, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Brittnay D. Martel, 32, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50, 3 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Adam T. Martin, 30, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,500 and 364 days local confinement, 343 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 18 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Cody J. Onraet, 32, Aurora, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 70 days local confinement; domestic assault, fined $50, 70 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- John W. Powell, 57, Chisholm, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joseph L. Reynolds, 40, Duluth, damage to property, fined $300 and 60 days local confinement, 53 days and $250 stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $696 in restitution.
- Cody A. Sersha, 27, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael J. Shain, 51, Hibbing, domestic assault, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Travis L. Sherman, 34, Superior, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, one year local confinement and 22 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Cassandra R. Smith, 25, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation and willfully violate any provisions of law, continued for dismissal for one year per each count.
- John C. Stahlman, 41, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Annette J. Wellbrock, 64, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Timothy C. Whitefeather, 30, no address listed, give false information to a peace officer, 60 days local confinement.
- Emily R. Wojtowicz, 24, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
June 6
- Gloria Anderson, 69, Zim, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Larry E. Avery, 26, Hibbing, burglary, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $7,999 in restitution; second count burglary, 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent, pay $4,393 in restitution; theft, 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Angela C. Ball, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daniel F. Doherty, 60, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Jennifer M. K. Gleason, 39, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jarrad M. Johnson, 43, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Travis R. Johnson, 30, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
- Eric D. Kleven, 37, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Timothy S. Louiselle, 59, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Isaac J. Ludwig, 24, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Calvin A. Olson, 37, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric J. Ringsred, 71, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dazja T. Skramstad, 33, Buhl, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Anthony M. Spry, 48, Duluth, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement.
- Corey A. Strong, 27, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jules E. Thornton, 50, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time and $50 stayed on one year probation per each count, concurrent.
- Sadi R. Wright Yellow Eyes, 30, Billings, Montana, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
June 8
- Devyn D. Asproth, 20, Mahtowa, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jennifer L. Bardine, 57, Hibbing, test refusal, fined $50 and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- David G. Berndt, 57, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, time and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jason A. H. Bratz, 40, Duluth, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 95 days local confinement.
- Krysta M. Forte, 42, Duluth, school bus - owner or lessee of violating vehicle, fined $100.
- Blake J. Graczyk, 46, Albertville, Minnesota, exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $100.
- Michael D. Kostrzewski, 26, Crookston, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jillian C. Landry, 44, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 30 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Erin M. Maniak, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Danielle P. May, 52, Jacksonville Beach, Florida, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David M. Mcverry, 41, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 57 days and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Brandon A. Moberg, 34, Swan River, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $400 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Markus S. Morris, 33, Duluth, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months in prison.
- Tara L. Norri, 34, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jonathan D. Polaski, 26, Superior, possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, fined $50 and 81 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Matthew M. Roberts, 38, Duluth, assault, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation, pay $210 in restitution.
- Joseph T. Silker, 36, Carlton, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Garrett B. Sweet, 22, Tower, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Taydin L. Turner, 22, Duluth, escape from custody, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 61 days local confinement.
- Ellen I. White, 47, Duluth, assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 12 days local confinement.
- Anita L. Wilcoxen, 54, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gaohoua S. Xiong, 22, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 9
- Niegel S. Adolphson, 33, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kris L. Anderson, 67, Britt, failure to stop for a school bus, adjudication stayed for one year, $500 fine.
- Michael D. Anderson, 48, Superior, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Matthew D. Brown, 31, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- William D. Brown, 55, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Earnest G. Carlstrom, 56, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Jacob K. Clark, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Devin A. Drake, 20, Mahtowa, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
- Bernice A. Hayes, 69, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Rhonda S. Hero, 56, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation.
- Brenda L. Janeksela, 57, Twig, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 6 days local confinement, 54 months in prison and 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Trey R. Korva, 21, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jay C. Klimek, 48, Virginia, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $60 fine.
- Keith M. Kruger, 36, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, no IFTA/Fuel license, fined $300.
- Richard L. Little, 51, Calumet, driving after revocation, fined $200; open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
- Tammy S. Lustig, 58, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jesse T. Maness, 58, Maiden, North Carolina, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kyle A. Mastakoski, 27, Buhl, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Julie L. Nicholson, 47, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 176 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Cassie Oatis, 34, Virginia, damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation with conditions.
- Kristofer R. Orr, 19, Duluth, escape from custody, 364 day local confinement, 290 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Barry K. Royer, 65, Hoyt Lakes, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and two days local confinement.
- Scott R. Rubbelke, 63, Circle Pine, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 256 days local confinement.
- Kari L. Shultz, 54, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brandon L. Stramer, 38, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Liliane A. A. Tambi, 37, Maple Grove, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed on six months probation.
- Marcus W. Thibault, 23, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, 22 months in prison, pay $305 in restitution; violation of no contact order, 30 months in prison; second count assault on a peace officer, 19 months in prison, concurrent; third and fourth count assault on a peace officer, 207 days in prison per each count, concurrent; escape from custody, 23 months in prison, concurrent; violation of no contact order - within 10 years of two or more convictions, 30 months in prison, concurrent.
- Savanna R. Trapp-Blanchfield, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
June 10
- Daniel A. Amatuzio, 34, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count; driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Summer R. Bottke, 35, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving while canceled/revoked/suspended, fined $300.
- Noah C. Hooey, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Michael R. Keenan, 63, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sabrina A. Liddle, 22, Proctor, driving without a valid license for class type, fined $100.
- Benjamin T. McLean, 33, Blaine, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Bryan Melendez, 19, Canutillo, Texas, wrong class/no endorsement, fined $100; no IFTA/fuel license, fined $300; CMV - failure to carry proof of annual inspection on vehicle, fined $100; CMV - interstate carrier - no ID for interstate carrier, fined $100.
- Taylor L. H. Scherz, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kshitiz Wagle, 27, St. Cloud, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Brian L. Weeks, 51, Finland, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
June 11
- Alvin A. Hines, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Deborah K. Lovett, 66, Aurora, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Christine L. Meilach, 42, Knife River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
June 12
- Amy C. Bloss, 39, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Anthony T. E. Bradley, 23, Duluth, carry/possess pistol without a permit in a public place, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Debra E. Brusacoram, 53, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Lillian C. Cain, 33, Lake Nebagamon, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Lee A. Clark, 36, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, fine stayed.
- Natalie V. Dewise, 22, South Range, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Carly J. Eastman, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alexis R. Ek, 27, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joseph A. Faria, 22, Superior, test refusal, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 6 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Matthew A. Fredenburg, 45, Mankato, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Justin B. Gonzales, 34, Ely, escape from custody, one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Anna S. Hawley, 20, Rochester, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nathan I. Heazlett, 50, Duluth, burglary, fined $200, 62 days local confinement and 33 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Brady E. Ingebritson, 19, Woodbury, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- James S. Isaacson, 39, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- William A. Kalligher, 62, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, 36 months in prison; attempted criminal sexual conduct, 72 months in prison.
- Dylon L. Koski, 26, Virginia, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and pay $1,038 in restitution.
- Donna K. Lupich, 69, Virginia, theft, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation, pay $4,322 in restitution.
- Devin L. Massie, 19, Hermantown, driving 73 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $100.
- Kevin L. Mitchell, 40, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ashley M. Nelson, 20, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $750 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Seth A. Palmer, 32, Two Harbors, violation of a restraining order within 10 years of a previous conviction, 364 days local confinement, 352 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Justin L. Parise, 31, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Chelsea D. Piechocki, 29, New Hope, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Audrey M. Richards, 29, Grand Rapids, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Tanner B. Robinson, 29, Cloverdale, Indiana, fish and game violation - take fish without a license, fined $100.
- Damian R. Rose, 25, Saginaw, threats of violence, fined $100, 69 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 69 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Alex W. Schmitt, 27, Chisholm, seven counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 8/6/16, 10/25/16, 5/31/17, 1/24/18, 3/3/19, 5/1/19, 3/25/23), fined $200 per each count.
- Maya B. Swanson, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Amber G. Vannoy, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cooper R. Vine, 22, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Matthew D. Westmoreland, 23, Fayetteville, Arkansas, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Taylor S. Whitaker, 26, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Gavin J. Wrazidlo, 25, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 13
- Sarah M. Achman, 32, South Range, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Shane P. Anderson, 33, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Benjamin T. Angove, 39, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Bryan S. Bayless, 52, Duluth, disturb the neighborhood, fined $100.
- Mark T. Brassard, 54, no town listed, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Renee K. Dehaven, 61, Forest Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Peter D. Gentry, 53, Moose Lake, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Cory E. Glavan, 52, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- William H. Hayes, 61, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kendra D. Hill, 35, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christian A. Kritch, 23, New Carlisle, Indiana, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Anthony S. Miller, 60, Duluth, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, time and $1,900 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Derek C. Montgomery, 41, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alexander R. Moreno, 43, Golden Valley, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Todd A. Murphy, 60, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Robert W. Neft, 41, Swatara, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tanner M. Puhl, 31, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Alexander J. Schneider, 19, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Matthew T. Sontag, 40, Alborn, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrea M. Urrutia, 30, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Matthew D. Westmoreland, 23, Fayetteville, Arkansas, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
June 14
- Adedayo R. Afolayan, 40, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- William D. Anderson, 57, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William D. Barth, 51, Bovey, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $800.
- Catrina M. Berkelman, 32, Duluth, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Grace M. Carlton, 20, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Neil T. Celley, 34, Biwabike, failure to obey a lawful order, fined $100.
- Garrett L. Eikanger, 43, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jaime M. Gibson, 46, Virginia, theft, fined $100 and 364 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Alvin A. Hines, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Savannah E. Kastelic, 28, Duluth, swindle, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $450 in restitution.
- Aiden X. Kovach, 20, Superior, driving 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.
- Kyle A. Kucker, 36, Duluth, theft, 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; damage to property, 3 days local confinement, concurrent; second count theft, 364 days local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Roger F. Lederer, 40, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Garrett R. Lind, 25, no address listed, driving while impaired, 50 days local confinement.
- Jennifer L. Martinson, 39, Hoyt Lakes, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joseph J. Mathews, 50, Britt, hunting violation - illegal transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Liam G. May, 33, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lori A. Mingo, 51, Eveleth, driving while imposition, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive.
- Daniel R. Payne, 20, Duluth, driving 110 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
- Antonio K. Pennix, 39, Janesville, Wisconsin, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tashni M. Pfannenstein, 37, Albany, Minnesota, damage to property, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 and 364 days local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; second count domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and four days local confinement.
- Shemika N. Robinson, 20, Superior, disturb the neighborhood, fined $100.
- Timothy A. Sanders, 40, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jeanna R. Springer, 36, Keewatin, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Donovan R. Swan, 30, Tower, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Loren R. Van Vickle, 33, Randall, Minnesota, two counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $300 fine per each count.
- Michael A. Williams, 43, Grand Forks, North Dakota, possession of a controlled substance, 364 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Deven B. Winans, 31, Mountain Iron, careless driving, fined $100.
- Andrew C. Wohnoutka, 36, Babbitt, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $50 fine.
June 15
- Zacharias J. Allegrezza, 27, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Alex M. Anderson, 31, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance, four months local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- John Barber, 64, Palisade, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, 20 hours Community Work Service.
- Joseph R. Burrell, 39, Winsted, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Solomon Byrd Jr., 30, St. Cloud, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed for one day; give peace officer false information, 90 days local confinement.
- Timothy D. Chavers, 43, Orr, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, three days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years and eight months probation with conditions.
- Nia L. Cloutier, 37, Aberdeen, South Dakota, escape from custody, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 12 days local confinement; theft, 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, 352 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Robert J. Coyle, 21, Iron, criminal sexual conduct - second degree - victim under age 13, fined $50 and 70 months in prison; criminal sexual conduct, - first degree, fined $50 and 144 months in prison, concurrent.
- Thomas J. Daugaard, 61, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
- George G. Dundas, 41, Gilbert, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kyla R. Elling, 21, Anoka, Minnesota, damage to property, 30 days local confinement.
- Jason W. Frey, 38, Duluth, receiving stolen property, 364 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; shoplifting, 30 days local confinement.
- Zeni I. L. Fuenffinger, 23, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Austin B. Gross, 25, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and 26 months in prison; theft, 23 months in prison, concurrent.
- Bobby H. Hall, 45, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Melissa A. Hart, 22, Hibbing, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 55 days local confinement.
- Robert D. Heater, 45, Big Lake, Minnesota, possession of paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Tara J. Herberg, 40, Eveleth, owner allow illegal operation, fined $100.
- Lindsay R. Hernandez, 30, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christy J. Isham, 48, Somerset, Wisconsin, check forgery, adjudication stayed for two years, $50 fine and pay $2,405 in restitution.
- Derek J. Jensen, 32, Ely, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Stacy D. Kalkwarf, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jerome A. Kirkwood, 32, Duluth, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; burglary, 60 months in prison, concurrent.
- Dennis L. Leppanen, 72, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gary R. Ohehir, 58, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joby A. Parantala, 29, Taconite, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Robert D. Reek, 58, Iron, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Tonia A. Riggs, 53, Duluth, assault, continued for dismissal for one year; theft, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
- Jereme R. Seeley, 42, Superior, violation of an order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
- Stacey L. Spry, 54, Grand Portage, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Matthew D. Stolp, 38, Nashwauk, exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Cory J. Sundeen, 19, Duluth, driving 73 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $150.
- Beau C. Thibault, 19, Alborn, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Katrina A. Zentgraf, 29, Proctor, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 16
- Lisa J. Anderson, 56, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cody L. Bartlett, 31, Aurora, shoplifting, fined $200 and pay $274 in restitution.
- Melissa S. Brusacoram, 43, Side Lake, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Heather M. Chaulklin, 50, Cook, ATV - allow unlawful youth operation, fined $100.
- Joshua S. De Joode, 44, Embarrass, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $100.
- Jessica A. Deegan, 36, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Dominick K. Gustafson, 25, Hermantown, hit and run - failure to report property damage, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Blair T. Hayes, 27, Cloquet, violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Cathryn J. Johnson-Tech, 66, Embarrass, test refusal, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Mikayla J. Karels, 28, Hermantown, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joseph D. Karkoska, 39, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 56 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ashley M. Kemi, 34, Hibbing, two counts shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year per each count.
- Kenneth R. Kester, 31, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Benjamin C. Landherr, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gage E. Lee, 26, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement, concurrent; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; second count disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Kurt G. Lockwood, 55, Lake, Michigan, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Paul L. Mason, 44, Hibbing, open bottle law violation, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving after revocation, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Amy M. Masterson, 42, Proctor, plate impoundment - failure to comply with impoundment order, fined $300.
- Brandon M. Menara, 48, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Adam W. Myers, 32, Cloquet, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 5/13/18, 2/25/21), fined $200 per each count.
- Eric A. Newman, 48, Gilman, Wisconsin, assault, adjudication stayed on five years probation with conditions, 364 days local confinement, pay $15,153 in restitution; driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent; assault on a peace officer, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 364 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Kurt S. O'Connor, 30, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tara L. O'Daniel, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement.
- Dustin L. Palm, 28, Minneapolis, reckless discharge of firearm within a municipality, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 40 hours Community Work Service; disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement and 40 hours Community Work Service, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Derrick L. Ponder, 44, Hibbing, test refusal, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement.
- Daryn A. Ray, 45, Aurora, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tara M. Schumacker, 33, Eveleth, check forgery, fined $50 and 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $60 in restitution.
- Brandon W. Sonnier, 37, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Krista F. Spotts, 49, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Todd E. Tormanen Jr., 35, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 364 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Zachary D. Waldner, 21, Hudson, Wisconsin, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
- Jeffrey C. Walker, 45, Hibbing, receiving stolen property, fined $50, six days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Cortez D. Williams, 35, St. Cloud, Minnesota, test refusal, 65 months in prison.
- Adam L. Witte, 31, Warba, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jeremy L. Wright, 40, Otsego, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 344 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
June 17
- Steven A. Ableman Jr., 40, St. Cloud, Minnesota, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/17/17), fined $200.
- Karra M. Barnes, 33, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Charlie J. Carlson, 16, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Quinn N. Clark, 21, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.
- Eddie M. Edwards, 27, Esko, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Nicholas D. Kraushaar, 22, Aurora, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Ian V. Lossing, 24, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Dean M. Marsyla, 51, Kettle River, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Nicole C. Reckinger, 34, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Leyton D. Snell, 25, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
June 18
- Corey B. Anderson, 38, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200; driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
- William D. Burgen, 21, Lindstrom, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dillon D. Haley, 33, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 77 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.
- Robert M. Hall, 69, Vero Beach, Florida, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Luke J. Williams, 25, Ramsey, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
June 19
- Ryne A. Glover, 23, International Falls, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Johnathan A. Johnson, 22, Bemidji, Minnesota, child passenger restraint system - not equipped and installed, fined $50.
- Alicia M. Louters, 24, Betfield, North Dakota, fish and game violation - take fish without a license, fined $100.
- Sahnje J. McGonigle, 29, St. Paul, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Jordan C. Morwood, 19, Duluth, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
- Vitali Prybyshchuk, 49, Erie, Pennsylvania, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Regan M. Utyro, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
June 20
- Zacharias J. Allegrezza, 27, Eveleth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
- Rose L. Androsky, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Clayton W. Bachtell, 27, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Lindsey M. Baribeau, 19, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dylan S. Barrick, 21, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ethan L. Bednarek, 23, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Lexa J. Bleeker, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Christopher J. Hedin, 55, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Janice E. Jackson, 83, Kelsey, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Christopher W. Johnson, 59, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Paul L. Johnson, 50, Duluth, three counts driving after suspension (offenses dated; 6, 24, 21, 4/22/12, 2/14/19), fined $200 per each count.
- Cassandra E. Juarez, 30, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
- Alyssa J. Kotnik, 34, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tristen B. Lovejoy, 26, Hibbing, over 20,000 single axle violation, fined $600.
- Jolene E. McDaniels, 30, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- David D. Nelson, 63, Solon Springs, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Kendall E. Nelson, 19, Portland, North Dakota, hit and run - failure to report collision with an unattended motor vehicle, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Erica M. Northcott, 34, Brule, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Olushola R. Ojugo, 40, Spring, Texas, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jessica D. Ottum, 37, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Todd S. Peterson, 60, Esko, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal, $125 fine.
- Lilly J. Pickard, 18, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Zachary M. Rager, 28, Hoyt Lakes, criminal sexual conduct - fourth degree, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $500 fine and 6 days local confinement.
- Dakota J. Rhodes, 27, Gordon, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Adam W. Schneider, 24, Hutchinson, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kristen N. Scott, 32, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Laura J. Sotelo, 36, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
June 21
- Allen P. Donais, 60, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Melissa A. Hart, 22, Hibbing, store meth paraphernalia in presence of a child or vulnerable adult, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 120 days local confinement, 79 days stayed; flee a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 59 days local confinement.
- Anthony D. Hildebrandt, 31, Zimmerman, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Darren L. Landgren, 36, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Waynette M. Larsen, 48, Kinney, shoplifting, fined $200.
- Cristy M. Litchy, 35, Eveleth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Delton R. Misquadace, 34, Hibbing, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine.
- Nicholas W. Pearson, 40, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Terence J. Potson, 48, no town listed, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement with one year probation; obstructing legal process, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement with one year probation, concurrent.
- Thomas A. Schlotec III, 21, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gail K. Stenger, 70, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50.
- William J. Thomas, 41, St. Paul, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
