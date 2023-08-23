Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Matters of Record for Aug. 23, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:15 AM

District Court
St. Louis County
May 31

  • Bonnie J. Dominguez, 50, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Angelo M. Garza, 39, Superior, theft, 160 days local confinement and pay $8 in restitution.
  • Jared T. Goad, 26, Duluth, driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jermey J. Martin, 35, Backus, Minnesota, obstructing legal process, 364 days local confinement, 214 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, 364 days local confinement, 214 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Floyd A. McDonell, 71, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Juma M. Shimaka, 30, St. Paul, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Anisah M. Slinker, 25, Cloquet, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement; assault, 364 days local confinement, 208 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 106 days local confinement and 30 hours Community Work Service, concurrent; assault, 90 days local confinement.

June 1

  • Nicholas A. Bakken, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jerry K. Carlson, 46, Carlton, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Jacqueline K. Clancey, 35, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/9/16), fined $200.
  • Hannah K. Clement, 27, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Preston M. Connor, 27, Mountain Iron, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 271 days local confinement.
  • Craig D. Cullen, 66, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Alyx T. Dahmen, 30, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/29/16), fined $200.
  • Colton R. Damyanovich, 18, Hibbing, possession of paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Jessica C. Daniels, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 179 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Kyle C. Delisle, 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after cancellation (offense dated: 2/13/19), fined $200.
  • Samuel D. Dupuis, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Drew T. Gagnon, 22, Duluth, damage to property, $50 fine and 364 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $250 in restitution and 16 hours Community Work Service.
  • Talisa M. Hnatek, 33, Superior, driving after suspension (offense dated; 6/24/18), fined $200.
  • Malcolm T. Hoagland, 25, Orr, possession of a controlled substance, 364 days local confinement.
  • Jesse R. Kangas, 42, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 3/22/18, 4/4/18), fined $200 per each count.
  • Quinn A. Koeller, 51, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/17/12), fined $200.
  • Kenneth J. Kruse-Koivisto, 41, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/12/12), fined $200.
  • Erica M. Leppala, 35, Eveleth, four counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 5/14/18, 8/21, 18, 10/13/18, 3/3/21), fined $200 per each count; move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Sharon M. Lindquist, 57, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $100 fine and three days local confinement; driving while impaired, 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Keith R. Loehrer, 63, Bigfork, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Colby R. Loveless, 49, Delhi, New York, assault, 90 days local confinement, $50 fine and 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, five days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Stephen M. Maturen, 35, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jacob T. Meyer, 25, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/3/18), fined $200.
  • Justin C. McNulty, 27, Ely, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Joshua A. Newquist, 45, Hibbing, lawful gambling fraud, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and pay $4,056 in restitution.
  • Gerald C. Owens, 49, Saginaw, domestic assault, 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order within 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Robert C. Shega, 67, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Carey C. Sikes, 44, Hibbing, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Stephen J. Smith, 30, St. Cloud, Minnesota, sale of 3 grams or more of heroin within a 90-day period, 108 months in prison.
  • Traveen D. Stringer, 29, Hibbing, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50, one year local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Tori J. Tjaden, 45, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 6/29/12), fined $200.
  • Joe E. Verrill, 48, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/8/16), fined $200.
  • Michael T. Wipson, 58, Minneapolis, possess pornographic work, 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; possess pornographic work - minor under 14, 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; second count possess pornographic work, 20 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; third count possess pornographic work, 25 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; fourth count possess pornographic work, 39 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.

June 2

  • Viola B. Connor, 46, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jeremy N. Davis, 47, Duluth, DANCO violation, fined $50 an 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dylan W. Fee, 35, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Mikah A. Gauwitz, 21, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joshua G. F. Michienzi, 33, Hibbing, shoplifting, 90 days local confinement; aid and abet theft, fined $50, 116 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Donald J. Miller, 34, no address listed, conspiracy to commit murder, fined $50 and 240 months in prison.
  • Elizabeth H. Montgomery, 25, New Ulm, Minnesota, inattentive driving, fined $50.
  • Scott A. Ness, 56, Champlin, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John J. Pioro, 23, Duluth, careless driving fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Timothy S. Podominick, 56, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Anton R. Snaza, 19, Floodwood, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Patrick R. Welsh, 56, Chisholm, threats of violence, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $500 and 3 days local confinement.

June 3

  • Joseph M. Allen, 43, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 7/14/17, 1/31/22), fined $200 per each count.
  • Robert D. King, 35, Rochester, Minnesota, driving while suspended/revocation/canceled, fined $200.
  • Robert A. Kochevar, 57, Lakeville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ronald E. Lackner, 77, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Laura E. Leoni, 44, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dylan J. Treviranus, 30, no address listed, hands-free law violation, fined $50; driving after revocation, fined $200.

June 4

  • Sedna J. Cedarstone, 68, Schroeder, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric R. Holmstrom, 47, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

June 5

  • Justin R. Baker, 38, Milaca, Minnesota, shoplifting, fined $50.
  • Valerie M. Boyk, 53, Winton, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 27 days local confinement.
  • Deborah J. Busse, 59, Oakdale, Minnesota, theft, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $750 in restitution.
  • Mervin C. Castle, 29, Grand Rapids, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Rylie A. Chambers, 29, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Derrick D. Cogger, 33, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, 364 days local confinement, 350 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Branden B. Elias, 23, Gilbert, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 11 days local confinement.
  • Laura B. Enfield, 28, St. Cloud, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dana M. Gage, 40, East Grand Forks, Minnesota, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 152 days local confinement.
  • Miguel A. Grijalva Jr., 22, Minneapolis, simple robbery, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 80 days local confinement.
  • Kyle S. Harpt, 31, Lakewood, California, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Drew J. Hayes, 35, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Malcolm T. Hoagland, 25, Orr, escape from custody, 102 days local confinement.
  • Jared M. Johnson, 26, Beaver Bay, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 5 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Jennifer L. Johnson, 42, Virginia, mail theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50.
  • Jesse O. Loeser, 19, Virginia, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 2 days local confinement.
  • Dustin J. McKay, 52, Hibbing, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $150 fine.
  • Tammy L. Oliver, 52, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Victor P. Rock, 28, Virginia, domestic assault, fined $50, two days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • John S. Storrs, 47, Mountain Iron, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent; disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • James A. Taylor, 36, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Clinton R. Weisinger, 44, Ely, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 and 10 days local confinement.
  • Alexander S. Westby, 36, Chisholm, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 285 days local confinement.
  • Tresa K. Wickett, 57, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,500 and 180 days local confinement, 178 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

June 6

  • Erik J. Adams, 28, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 day local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Benjamin B. Kreager, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Travis E. Lamphier, 49, Superior, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Seth S. Storms, 35, Two Harbors, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation.

June 7

  • Robert E. Baumchen, 45, Eveleth, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Brett R. Brewster, 51, Hibbing, CMV - hands-free law violation in a commercial vehicle, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $200 fine.
  • Connor J. Brueske, 19, Bellingham, Washington, driving 93 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Amelia M. Buck, 52, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Laiten R. Byers, 21, Grand Rapids, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal on six months probation.
  • Elijah B. Chavez, 23, Tower, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dalton G. Cook, 23, Bigfork, obscene or harassing phone calls, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $200 fine.
  • Jeffrey E. Courteau, 31, Chisholm, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brittany M. Curtiss, 25, Babbitt, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ann M. Doesken, 47, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Carlis L. Henry, 47, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Anthony L. Hill, 49, Martinez, Georgia, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Conrad B. Hjort, 54, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Trenton J. Horn, 28, Eveleth, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $18 in restitution.
  • Jenna M. Johnson, 20, Eveleth, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $341 in restitution.
  • Lisa M. Johnson, 46, Shakopee, Minnesota, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement.
  • Jacinda M. Klemzak, 22, Virginia, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Pradhosh Lakshmi Narasimhan, 27, Austin, Texas, driving 97 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Savannah M. Lorntson, 23, Silver Bay, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Lowell G. Louzensky, 46, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $400 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Benjamin W. Meyer, 37, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $300.
  • Samantha C. Mitchell, 30, Eagan, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 6 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • David M. Mosqueda-Beaudoin, 21, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Shelby T. Nordstrom, 28, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kirk M. Okstad, 45, Aurora, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fined $500, 123 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
  • Caden N. Opland, 24, Duluth, shoplifting, 60 days local confinement.
  • Sir J. D. Paul, 24, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
  • Joseph R. Penn, 44, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Travis R. Pionk, 34, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $150 stayed on one year probation.
  • Matthew A. Pollmann, 36, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Courtney J. Price, 25, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jason R. Raati, 35, Orr, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Danon J. Reives, 44, Princeton, Minnesota, theft, 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $364 in restitution.
  • Joseph Z. Rutchasky, 54, Cook, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Annalisa M. Sigurdson, 34, Cook, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Saihou A. Sissoho, 23, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Destany M. Spicer, 21, Duluth, hand-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Anthony M. Spry, 48, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 281 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Thomas J. Strle, 23, Faribault, Minnesota, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count; two counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 11/12/18, 11/16/18), fined $200 per each count; driving after suspension (offense dated: 4/8/19), fined $200.
  • Michael S. Svien Jr., 34, Eveleth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $100.
  • Tamara E. White, 30, Deer River, obstructing legal process, fined $50.
  • Larry J. Williams II, 33, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

June 8

  • Jennifer L. Bardine, 57, Hibbing, indecent exposure in presence of a minor, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 261 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 259 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Cameron D. Clark, 38, Hibbing, possession 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, fined $100, 6 days local confinement, 75 months in prison and 100 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; felon in possession of a firearm, six days local confinement, 60 months in prison and 100 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • David J. Damyanovich, 28, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, 24 months in prison.
  • Ella K. Kalisch, 17, Nashwauk, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Forrest D. King, 34, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, $50 fine and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, 364 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, consecutive.
  • Brian P. Kislia, 55, Grand Rapids, fish and game violation - take fish in closed season, fined $100.
  • Joseph J. Mallick Jr., 46, Grand Rapids, sale of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 52 months in prison.
  • Antwon T. McCune, 28, Hibbing, sale marijuana mixture, fined $50 and 24 months in prison; disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Diane R. Mitchell, 49, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Clinton W. Newman, 31, Hibbing, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 9 days local confinement; deprive another parental rights, fined $50, 6 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count violation of order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 12 days local confinement, concurrent; third count violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and eight days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Damon P. Peplinski, 46, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Wendy L. Picek, 39, Hibbing, sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $100 fine and 50 hours Community Work Service.
  • Jennifer M. Potvien, 68, Plymouth, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Richard J. Smith, 54, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 38 days local confinement; theft, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $72 in restitution.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
