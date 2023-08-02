Matters of Record for Aug. 2, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
April 10
- Christopher J. Bany, 29, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $190.
April 24
- Dominic S. Romagnoli, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
April 26
- Lawna R. Szewcik, 43, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
May 4
- Jerry R. Apel, 43, Hibbing, burglary, one year and one day in prison; felon in possession of ammo/firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, concurrent.
- Joel G. Belanger, 33, Wrenshall, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brayden D. Bruckelmyer, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Matthew I. Brown, 40, Stanley, Wisconsin, shoplifting, 10 days local confinement.
- Chase P. Carlson, 34, Cloquet, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Delores B. Corbine, 23, Hinckley, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Bria N. Davis, 20, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed one year probation with conditions.
- Noe A. Diaz, 27, Hermantown, assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 2 days local confinement.
- Josiah D. Delvecchio, 26, Duluth, theft, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Mitchell L. Francisco, 36, Duluth, criminal sexual contact, 144 months in prison.
- Jason W. Frey, 37, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Jessica M. Hagbourne, 32, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Francie J. Halfaday, 41, Ashland, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Anna-Redina J. L. Jondreau, 26, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Alyssa L. Kuchar, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Raechelle M. Long Elk, 35, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Heidi Lynn-Holbeck, 51, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Khloey L. Malkovich, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Michael P. McCain, 51, Fridley, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 23 days local confinement.
- Adam J. Moore, 44, Scottsville, Texas, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed on five years probation with conditions, $100 fine and 2 days local confinement.
- Thundercloud J. Rodriguez, 29, Hibbing, assault in the second degree, fined $50 and 39 months in prison.
- Yvette A. Suomala, 51, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kyle P. Vareberg, 30, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Caleb J. Whiting, 18, Hibbing, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, on year local confinement and 144 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
May 5
ADVERTISEMENT
- James E. Borash, 59, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Mandy K. Dallum, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christine A. Digiovanni, 33, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric E. Drake, 46, Proctor, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Terrell R. Edwards, 23, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for damage to property, 30 days local confinement with one year probation.
- Jesse L. Ferrari, 30, Duluth, driver fails to stop for accident to property, 72 days local confinement and pay $7,425 in restitution; fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 28 days local confinement.
- Jason Frey, 37, Duluth, fugitive extradition waived.
- Eric M. Geisdorf, 31, Aurora, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jolene M. Gitzlaff, 40, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Karleen R. Gulbranson, 35, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Desiree L. Halvorson, 30, Silver Bay, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Gina A. Holte, 37, Makinen, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joseph R. Horan, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Matthew J. Kangas, 26, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Preston R. Kangas, 43, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Timothy M. Kimpling, 45, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Anthony R. Lueder, 36, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $290.
- Joseph A. McLaughlin, 58, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Simon A. Moody, 22, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for damage to property, fined $50 with one year probation.
- Patrick E. Najjar, 49, Duluth, assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $550 in restitution.
- Nicole C. Narinac, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Andrew W. Nelson, 29, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Miranda A. Nevala, 28, Ashland, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Davin J. Nordahl, 22, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $290.
- Stefan G. Poyhonen, 32, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William V. Rebarich, 49, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David A. Stansfield, 63, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180-day local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Anthony E. Stratioti, 31, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, 60 days local confinement, 55 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Andrew L. Wasilewski, 37, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 180 days local confinement, 160 day stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kaitlin M. Winder, 31, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, - second or subsequent violation, fined $275.
May 6
- Alyia M. Bjork, 21, Shoreview, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joel R. Bruckelmyer, 42, Two Harbors, allow unlawful operation of ATV by a youth, fined $100.
- Brandon J. Flannigan, 30, Zim, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Madelyn N. Gruba, 17, Ely, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric C. Grussendorf, 42, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Parker J. Hawk, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric M. Hill, 42, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/27/16), fined $200.
- Tanner M. Hnatek, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Benjmain M. Hofius, 33, Brainerd, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Valerie E. Horton, 44, Proctor, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Amanda L. Keough, 33, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Donald P. Lees, 59, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Leonard C. Petroskey, 41, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Suzanne F. Roberts, 45, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Angela D. Salmon, 34, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Michael A. Splett, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daniel C. Witzman, 53, Duluth, hands-free law violation, - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
May 7
- Cody M. Carey, 17, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew J. Dargatz, 49, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Bradley J. Glatch, 47, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christian J. Hill, 21, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Karin F. Hill, 18, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Adriana L. Quadhamer, 28, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brett D. Ripley, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William I. Tasky, 51, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 8
- John P. Amundsen, 69, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Summer B. Bays, 23, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and five days local confinement.
- Aaron L. Blanks, 51, Westminster, Colorado, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Taylor R. Cadeau, 28, Gilbert, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/10/18), fined $200.
- Sarah A. Chopp, 31, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 90 days local confinement with 89 days stayed and $50 fine.
- Gary E. Epp, 76, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Amber Fish, 33, South Range, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Paige M. Hendrickson, 20, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Malcolm T. Hoagland, 25, Orr, disorderly conduct, 77 days local confinement.
- Lacee K. Hobbs, 38, Cloquet, restraining order violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Kirsten E. Holmes, 42, Gilbert, driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/21/18), fined $200.
- Michael J. Horgan, 65, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael L. Hurd, 28, Duluth, two counts violation order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 63 days stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.
- Tiffany L. Jenner, 36, Virginia, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/1/14), fined $200.
- Aaron L. Landon, 47, Rochester, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 1 day local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Erica M. Leppala, 35, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50; driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/18/17), fined $200.
- Anthony T. Maki, 57, Duluth, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for six months, $65 fine.
- Jack D. Pahkala, 51, Angora, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $654 in restitution.
- Frederick L. Poulsom, 63, Isabella, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jason R. Raati, 35, Mountain Iron, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed on one year probation; driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/9/15), adjudication stayed on one year probation, fined $100, concurrent; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $100 fine, concurrent.
- Derek E. Riese, 41, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Alex W. Schmitt, 27, Chisholm, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/12/16), fined $200.
- Bethany R. Schmitz, 20, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
- Edwin A. Semmler, 61, Duluth, test refusal, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- James J. Sheffield, 35, Faribault, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 91 days local confinement.
- Lorraine C. Thul, 48, Walker, Minnesota, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Nina R. Villebrun, 38, Cook, driving while impaired, 34 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, consecutive; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, consecutive.
- Sarah R. Whiteman, 47, Orr, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/4/19), fined $200.
May 9
- Mark A. Appel, 48, Ooltewah, Tennessee, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jack W. Beyer, 19, Duluth, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
- Lyvia J. Bodovinitz, 19, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jeffrey D. Busby, 29, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/21/16), fined $200.
- Mya J. Callanan, 20, Hudson, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joseph J. Carlson, 40, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $50.
- CJ T. Clayton, 29, Silver Bay, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jaclyn I. Decorsey, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Michael L. Fitzpatrick, 45, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/30/15), fined $200.
- Robert M. Glinsek, 53, Tower, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Carl G. Haensel, 46, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jennifer l. Heille, 42, Maplewood, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Austin M. Kane, 18, Duluth, possession/sale of marijuana, fined $50.
- Christopher M. Miller, 51, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/9/17), fined $200.
- Ethan M. Nelson, 27, Beaver Bay, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Keith R. Oconnell, 44, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Amber S. Rose, 38, South Range, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Abby J. Rudnicki, 21, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Wayne A. Russo, 57, Cotton, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Carey B. Shaw, 38, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Leah M. Zook, 42, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Nicholas J. Zupetz, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 10
- Brent L. Ackerman, 33, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/20/18), fined $200.
- Andrea R. Anderson, 47, Eveleth, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $100 fine.
- Kiana M. Erickson, 24, Virginia, assault, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed.
- Tasha L. Azure, 32, Hoyt Lakes, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 67 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; damage to property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 344 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Nicholas G. Bertram, 24, Baudette, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jimmy J. Black, 46, International Falls, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Robert O. Bruton, 37, Superior, allow prohibited person to drive, fined $100.
- Andre F. Buck, 23, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Sandra D. Byrnes, 46, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Madison R. Diehl, 20, Lakeville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kyle G. Dutton, 25, Angora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Baden P. Eckstrom, 26, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Bradley A. Eisenzoph, 31, offering a forged check, 109 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $612 in restitution; financial transaction card fraud, fined $50, 207 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $810 in restitution.
- Wade C. Fields, 47, Cotton, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on six months probation with conditions, $50 fine and pay $2 in restitution.
- Terry J. Gregorich, 48, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
- Van D. Grounds, 23, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- David K. Hansen, 43, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Anna M. Hanson, 25, Hibbing, negligent storage of loaded firearm, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Charlene E. Hanson, 64, Cook, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tyler A. Hanson, 28, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David W. Hecker, 52, North Branch, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Richard N. Holm, 58, Cook, negligent storage of a firearm, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Michael A. Hoving, 45, Virginia, careless driving, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Douglas J. Hustad, 56, Gilbert, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tanya A. Inman, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Charles C. Lenich, 42, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michalina R. Littler, 38, Biwabik, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joshua A. Lokken, 38, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 16 days local confinement; test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 349 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Chad A. Longpre Shepersky, 45, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Drew D. Madden, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Devin L. Massie, 19, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Scott A. Matschiner, 63, Ely, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Jesse Matteson, 41, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rebecca A. Meador, 37, Ely, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $300 fine and 3 days local confinement.
- T'Quan C. Moore, 23, Superior, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 73 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; violation of a DANCO violation, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 14 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Mark A. Nelson, 58, Isle, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, three days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Shanda V. Norgaard, 32, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Devan M. Pavich, 33, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Karen L. Perry, 42, Duluth, collision with unattended vehicle, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Terrance L. Peterson, 76, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Vincent D. Pohto, 25, Forbes, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jeremy A. Preston, 45, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Bradley A. Reinen, 34, Shoreview, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, $2,000 fine and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ember L. Robinson, 34, Red Lake, Minnesota, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Benjamin T. Romsaas, 29, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Braden T. Rothe, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Janice L. Sailstad, 56, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Wyatt H. Sanders, 50, International Falls, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Derek A. Shykes, 41, Duluth, test refusal, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; carry/possess pistol without a permit in a public place, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Thomas M. St. Lawrence, 39, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, fined $300.
- Amanda L. Thigpen, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Clevoane E. Trice, 27, St. Paul, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 71 days stayed one year probation.
May 11
- Fawaz O. Ajao, 21, Rochester, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David T. Begich, 60, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jacob l. Brock, 37, Iron, domestic assault, fined $50, 18 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Jason D. Carrier, 42, Carlton, theft, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation, pay $96 in restitution.
- Jared D. Ecklund, 32, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Charles J. Epperson, 35, Pillager, Minnesota, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Jason R. Hill, 50, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Timothy J. Hirchert, 33, Hibbing, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for 30 days, pay $23 in restitution.
- Jeremiah J. Johnsen, 33, Superior, hit and run - failure to report a collision with an unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on one year probation, pay $500 in restitution.
- Warren D. Korri, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Logan A. Lewandowski, 20, Roseville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jesus R. Martinez, 27, Rochester, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Scott A. Matschiner, 63, Ely, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Matthew D. Mercer Sr., 39, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 267 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, 70 days local confinement; assault, 70 days local confinement; damage to property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 255 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- David P. Orth, 31, Eveleth, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
- Kenneth D. Paulson, 63, Virginia, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement.
- Keith I. Petty, 44, Duluth, driving while impaired, 60 days local confinement.
- Devin R. Porter, 20, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $200 stayed on six months probation.
- Mark S. Thurston, 44, Hibbing, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 39 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 326 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Deserez A. Turner, 26, Racine, Wisconsin, sale of narcotics, fined $50 and 39 months in prison.
- Zachariah D. Wilson, 45, Lakeville, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 250 days local confinement.
May 12
- Charlie R. Belt, 18, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daniel A. Bills, 72, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- J. N. Cramer, 56, Mora, murder, fined 50 and 439 months in prison.
- Elizabeth A. Damson, 28, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ryan W. Edwardson, 31, Virginia, four counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
- Albert P. Goerdt, 25, Hibbing, four counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
- Andrew C. Ortiz, 31, Hoyt Lakes, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Chris A. Slygh, 52, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Danielle M. Thibault, 43, Eveleth, shoplifting, fined $200.
- Clayton R. Varey, 28, Babbitt, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Danielle C. Wagenbach, 39, Babbitt, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Roland J. Wallestad, 59, Ramsey, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
ADVERTISEMENT