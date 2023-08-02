Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for Aug. 2, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

District Court
St. Louis County
April 10

  • Christopher J. Bany, 29, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $190.

April 24

  • Dominic S. Romagnoli, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

April 26

  • Lawna R. Szewcik, 43, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation.

May 4

  • Jerry R. Apel, 43, Hibbing, burglary, one year and one day in prison; felon in possession of ammo/firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Joel G. Belanger, 33, Wrenshall, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brayden D. Bruckelmyer, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Matthew I. Brown, 40, Stanley, Wisconsin, shoplifting, 10 days local confinement.
  • Chase P. Carlson, 34, Cloquet, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Delores B. Corbine, 23, Hinckley, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Bria N. Davis, 20, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed one year probation with conditions.
  • Noe A. Diaz, 27, Hermantown, assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 2 days local confinement.
  • Josiah D. Delvecchio, 26, Duluth, theft, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Mitchell L. Francisco, 36, Duluth, criminal sexual contact, 144 months in prison.
  • Jason W. Frey, 37, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Jessica M. Hagbourne, 32, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Francie J. Halfaday, 41, Ashland, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Anna-Redina J. L. Jondreau, 26, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Alyssa L. Kuchar, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Raechelle M. Long Elk, 35, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Heidi Lynn-Holbeck, 51, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Khloey L. Malkovich, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Michael P. McCain, 51, Fridley, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 23 days local confinement.
  • Adam J. Moore, 44, Scottsville, Texas, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed on five years probation with conditions, $100 fine and 2 days local confinement.
  • Thundercloud J. Rodriguez, 29, Hibbing, assault in the second degree, fined $50 and 39 months in prison.
  • Yvette A. Suomala, 51, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kyle P. Vareberg, 30, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Caleb J. Whiting, 18, Hibbing, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, on year local confinement and 144 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.

May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

  • James E. Borash, 59, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Mandy K. Dallum, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christine A. Digiovanni, 33, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric E. Drake, 46, Proctor, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Terrell R. Edwards, 23, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for damage to property, 30 days local confinement with one year probation.
  • Jesse L. Ferrari, 30, Duluth, driver fails to stop for accident to property, 72 days local confinement and pay $7,425 in restitution; fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 28 days local confinement.
  • Jason Frey, 37, Duluth, fugitive extradition waived.
  • Eric M. Geisdorf, 31, Aurora, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Jolene M. Gitzlaff, 40, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Karleen R. Gulbranson, 35, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Desiree L. Halvorson, 30, Silver Bay, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Gina A. Holte, 37, Makinen, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joseph R. Horan, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Matthew J. Kangas, 26, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Preston R. Kangas, 43, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Timothy M. Kimpling, 45, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Anthony R. Lueder, 36, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $290.
  • Joseph A. McLaughlin, 58, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Simon A. Moody, 22, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for damage to property, fined $50 with one year probation.
  • Patrick E. Najjar, 49, Duluth, assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $550 in restitution.
  • Nicole C. Narinac, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Andrew W. Nelson, 29, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Miranda A. Nevala, 28, Ashland, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Davin J. Nordahl, 22, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $290.
  • Stefan G. Poyhonen, 32, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • William V. Rebarich, 49, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • David A. Stansfield, 63, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180-day local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Anthony E. Stratioti, 31, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving while impaired, 60 days local confinement, 55 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Andrew L. Wasilewski, 37, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 180 days local confinement, 160 day stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Kaitlin M. Winder, 31, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, - second or subsequent violation, fined $275.

May 6

  • Alyia M. Bjork, 21, Shoreview, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joel R. Bruckelmyer, 42, Two Harbors, allow unlawful operation of ATV by a youth, fined $100.
  • Brandon J. Flannigan, 30, Zim, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Madelyn N. Gruba, 17, Ely, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric C. Grussendorf, 42, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Parker J. Hawk, 26, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric M. Hill, 42, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/27/16), fined $200.
  • Tanner M. Hnatek, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Benjmain M. Hofius, 33, Brainerd, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Valerie E. Horton, 44, Proctor, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Amanda L. Keough, 33, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Donald P. Lees, 59, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Leonard C. Petroskey, 41, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Suzanne F. Roberts, 45, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Angela D. Salmon, 34, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Michael A. Splett, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Daniel C. Witzman, 53, Duluth, hands-free law violation, - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.

May 7

  • Cody M. Carey, 17, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andrew J. Dargatz, 49, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Bradley J. Glatch, 47, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christian J. Hill, 21, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Karin F. Hill, 18, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Adriana L. Quadhamer, 28, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brett D. Ripley, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • William I. Tasky, 51, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

May 8

  • John P. Amundsen, 69, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Summer B. Bays, 23, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and five days local confinement.
  • Aaron L. Blanks, 51, Westminster, Colorado, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Taylor R. Cadeau, 28, Gilbert, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/10/18), fined $200.
  • Sarah A. Chopp, 31, Virginia, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 90 days local confinement with 89 days stayed and $50 fine.
  • Gary E. Epp, 76, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Amber Fish, 33, South Range, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Paige M. Hendrickson, 20, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Malcolm T. Hoagland, 25, Orr, disorderly conduct, 77 days local confinement.
  • Lacee K. Hobbs, 38, Cloquet, restraining order violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Kirsten E. Holmes, 42, Gilbert, driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/21/18), fined $200.
  • Michael J. Horgan, 65, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Michael L. Hurd, 28, Duluth, two counts violation order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 63 days stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.
  • Tiffany L. Jenner, 36, Virginia, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/1/14), fined $200.
  • Aaron L. Landon, 47, Rochester, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 1 day local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Erica M. Leppala, 35, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50; driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/18/17), fined $200.
  • Anthony T. Maki, 57, Duluth, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for six months, $65 fine.
  • Jack D. Pahkala, 51, Angora, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $654 in restitution.
  • Frederick L. Poulsom, 63, Isabella, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jason R. Raati, 35, Mountain Iron, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed on one year probation; driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/9/15), adjudication stayed on one year probation, fined $100, concurrent; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $100 fine, concurrent.
  • Derek E. Riese, 41, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Alex W. Schmitt, 27, Chisholm, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/12/16), fined $200.
  • Bethany R. Schmitz, 20, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
  • Edwin A. Semmler, 61, Duluth, test refusal, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • James J. Sheffield, 35, Faribault, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 91 days local confinement.
  • Lorraine C. Thul, 48, Walker, Minnesota, shoplifting, fined $50.
  • Nina R. Villebrun, 38, Cook, driving while impaired, 34 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, consecutive; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, consecutive.
  • Sarah R. Whiteman, 47, Orr, driving after suspension (offense dated: 12/4/19), fined $200.

May 9

  • Mark A. Appel, 48, Ooltewah, Tennessee, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jack W. Beyer, 19, Duluth, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Lyvia J. Bodovinitz, 19, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jeffrey D. Busby, 29, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/21/16), fined $200.
  • Mya J. Callanan, 20, Hudson, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joseph J. Carlson, 40, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $50.
  • CJ T. Clayton, 29, Silver Bay, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jaclyn I. Decorsey, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Michael L. Fitzpatrick, 45, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/30/15), fined $200.
  • Robert M. Glinsek, 53, Tower, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Carl G. Haensel, 46, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jennifer l. Heille, 42, Maplewood, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Austin M. Kane, 18, Duluth, possession/sale of marijuana, fined $50.
  • Christopher M. Miller, 51, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/9/17), fined $200.
  • Ethan M. Nelson, 27, Beaver Bay, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Keith R. Oconnell, 44, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Amber S. Rose, 38, South Range, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Abby J. Rudnicki, 21, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Wayne A. Russo, 57, Cotton, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Carey B. Shaw, 38, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Leah M. Zook, 42, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Nicholas J. Zupetz, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

May 10

  • Brent L. Ackerman, 33, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/20/18), fined $200.
  • Andrea R. Anderson, 47, Eveleth, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $100 fine.
  • Kiana M. Erickson, 24, Virginia, assault, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed.
  • Tasha L. Azure, 32, Hoyt Lakes, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 67 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; damage to property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 344 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Nicholas G. Bertram, 24, Baudette, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jimmy J. Black, 46, International Falls, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Robert O. Bruton, 37, Superior, allow prohibited person to drive, fined $100.
  • Andre F. Buck, 23, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Sandra D. Byrnes, 46, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Madison R. Diehl, 20, Lakeville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kyle G. Dutton, 25, Angora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Baden P. Eckstrom, 26, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Bradley A. Eisenzoph, 31, offering a forged check, 109 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $612 in restitution; financial transaction card fraud, fined $50, 207 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $810 in restitution.
  • Wade C. Fields, 47, Cotton, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on six months probation with conditions, $50 fine and pay $2 in restitution.
  • Terry J. Gregorich, 48, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
  • Van D. Grounds, 23, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • David K. Hansen, 43, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Anna M. Hanson, 25, Hibbing, negligent storage of loaded firearm, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Charlene E. Hanson, 64, Cook, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Tyler A. Hanson, 28, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • David W. Hecker, 52, North Branch, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Richard N. Holm, 58, Cook, negligent storage of a firearm, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Michael A. Hoving, 45, Virginia, careless driving, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Douglas J. Hustad, 56, Gilbert, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Tanya A. Inman, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Charles C. Lenich, 42, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Michalina R. Littler, 38, Biwabik, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joshua A. Lokken, 38, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 16 days local confinement; test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 349 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Chad A. Longpre Shepersky, 45, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Drew D. Madden, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Devin L. Massie, 19, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Scott A. Matschiner, 63, Ely, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
  • Jesse Matteson, 41, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Rebecca A. Meador, 37, Ely, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $300 fine and 3 days local confinement.
  • T'Quan C. Moore, 23, Superior, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 73 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; violation of a DANCO violation, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 14 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Mark A. Nelson, 58, Isle, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, three days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Shanda V. Norgaard, 32, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Devan M. Pavich, 33, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Karen L. Perry, 42, Duluth, collision with unattended vehicle, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Terrance L. Peterson, 76, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Vincent D. Pohto, 25, Forbes, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jeremy A. Preston, 45, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Bradley A. Reinen, 34, Shoreview, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, $2,000 fine and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Ember L. Robinson, 34, Red Lake, Minnesota, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Benjamin T. Romsaas, 29, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Braden T. Rothe, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Janice L. Sailstad, 56, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Wyatt H. Sanders, 50, International Falls, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Derek A. Shykes, 41, Duluth, test refusal, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; carry/possess pistol without a permit in a public place, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Thomas M. St. Lawrence, 39, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, fined $300.
  • Amanda L. Thigpen, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Clevoane E. Trice, 27, St. Paul, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 71 days stayed one year probation.

May 11

  • Fawaz O. Ajao, 21, Rochester, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • David T. Begich, 60, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jacob l. Brock, 37, Iron, domestic assault, fined $50, 18 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Jason D. Carrier, 42, Carlton, theft, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation, pay $96 in restitution.
  • Jared D. Ecklund, 32, Mountain Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Charles J. Epperson, 35, Pillager, Minnesota, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Jason R. Hill, 50, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Timothy J. Hirchert, 33, Hibbing, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for 30 days, pay $23 in restitution.
  • Jeremiah J. Johnsen, 33, Superior, hit and run - failure to report a collision with an unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on one year probation, pay $500 in restitution.
  • Warren D. Korri, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Logan A. Lewandowski, 20, Roseville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jesus R. Martinez, 27, Rochester, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Scott A. Matschiner, 63, Ely, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
  • Matthew D. Mercer Sr., 39, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 267 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, 70 days local confinement; assault, 70 days local confinement; damage to property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 255 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • David P. Orth, 31, Eveleth, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Kenneth D. Paulson, 63, Virginia, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement.
  • Keith I. Petty, 44, Duluth, driving while impaired, 60 days local confinement.
  • Devin R. Porter, 20, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $200 stayed on six months probation.
  • Mark S. Thurston, 44, Hibbing, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 39 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 326 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Deserez A. Turner, 26, Racine, Wisconsin, sale of narcotics, fined $50 and 39 months in prison.
  • Zachariah D. Wilson, 45, Lakeville, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 250 days local confinement.

May 12

  • Charlie R. Belt, 18, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Daniel A. Bills, 72, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • J. N. Cramer, 56, Mora, murder, fined 50 and 439 months in prison.
  • Elizabeth A. Damson, 28, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ryan W. Edwardson, 31, Virginia, four counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
  • Albert P. Goerdt, 25, Hibbing, four counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.
  • Andrew C. Ortiz, 31, Hoyt Lakes, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Chris A. Slygh, 52, Cotton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Danielle M. Thibault, 43, Eveleth, shoplifting, fined $200.
  • Clayton R. Varey, 28, Babbitt, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Danielle C. Wagenbach, 39, Babbitt, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Roland J. Wallestad, 59, Ramsey, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Hermantown PTO treasurer accused of theft
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
082820.C.ST.Tiffany_WEB.jpg
Local
Tiffany won't seek Wisconsin seat in US Senate
1h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, thousands attended Orphans Picnic in Duluth
2h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Man opens the door to a demonstration home
Members Only
Business
UMD research institute 'housing a house' for Two Harbors company
1h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
varieties of alcoholic beverages
Members Only
Lifestyle
Cider vs. seltzer vs. beer: Duluth craft pros on consumers' many choices
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Wide river bay is seen from an open train car pulled by an orange engine. Passengers cluster along the car's fenced sides.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Duluth's 'River Train' rides again
3h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
060521.O.DNT.HappyTrailsParkPoint02.jpg
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: Finding a favorite park
15h ago
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski