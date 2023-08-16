Matters of Record for Aug. 16, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
April 20
- Matthew J. Sale, 34, Cloquet, driving while impaired, 91 days local confinement.
May 4
- Donald J. Thomas, 36, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
May 11
- Michael A. Gritti, 40, Blaine, Minnesota, possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine in school/park zone, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
May 18
- Ronald L. Altuna, 59, Rancho Cucamonga, California, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,800 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Patrick W. Battees Sr., 44, Proctor, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Natasha D. Croud, 25, Grand Rapids, assault on a peace officer, 199 days local confinement; criminal damage to property, 90 days local confinement.
- Antwon D. Hancock, 31, Memphis, Tennessee, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation.
- Da'shiya L. Jackson, 20, Fridley, Minnesota, assault, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine and one year local confinement, time and $150 stayed.
- Melvin L. Little, 26, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, 56 months in prison.
- James K. Olson, 32, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Nicholas A. Schulties, 19, Superior, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
May 19
- Joseph F. Dimian, 20, Farmington, North Dakota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Evan J. Hammer, 19, Meadowlands, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jager J. Massie, 18, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Clint M. Mertes, 44, Lakeville, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Christopher P. Nelson, 37, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Stanley M. Sink, 69, Drayton, North Dakota, two counts shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year per each count, pay $152 in restitution.
- Jeffrey S. Skinner, 50, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Alexander P. Speros, 17, Duluth, driving 88 mph in a 30 mph zone, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Colin C. Stocke, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kip D. Tolzmann, 39, Solon Springs, driving after suspension, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Chase A. Viche, 27, Alborn, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
May 20
- Jonathan Cruz Rosario, 20, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- McKenzie K. Frank, 29, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew D. Goodreau, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Aubry R. Haben, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jaime E. Jost, 38, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christopher J. McMillan, 56, Edina, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alicia M. Olson, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gary W. Proudchief, 33, Bemidji, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Taylor A. Turman, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Richelle A. Warmuth, 33, Hibbing, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
- Conrad M. Weinzierl, 27, no address listed, careless driving, fined $100.
May 21
- Kjell E. Fogelberg, 24, International Falls, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jonathan R. Scott, 43, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 22
- Dawn M. Adamic, 59, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Sean J. Biedermann, 63, Springbook, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joseph A. Brady, 56, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- John R. Broederdorf Jr., 45, Marengo, Illinois, CMV - failure to secure cargo, fined $300.
- Kasey M. Carlson, 27, Gordon, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Joshua B. Cochran, 30, Dilworth, Minnesota, criminal damage to property, one year probation.
- Kelly L. Cook, 46, New Richmond, Wisconsin, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after revocation, fined $200; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Jazmine R. Crandell, 17, Chisholm, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ashley J. Crossley, 33, Virginia, driving while canceled/revoked/suspended, fined $300; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Patrick L. Cunningham, 64, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sherri A. Elg, 41, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Phillip J. Entner, 38, Eveleth, obscene or harassing telephone calls, fined $50 and 47 days local confinement; theft, fined $50, 47 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired, 47 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Jennifer N. Evans, 40, Grand Rapids, assault on a peace officer, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 65 days local confinement.
- Devon L. Farley, 38, Hibbing, possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit checks, fined $50, five days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Cazembe O. Franklin, 19, Virginia, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
- Susan J. Geoffrey, 61, Buhl, shoplifting, fined $100.
- Ian L. Herrmann, 21, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- David M. Johnson, 46, Duluth, violation of no contact order, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nancy T. Lyver, 72, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Anthony N. Martines, 45, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Tonicka K. McDonald, 44, Hibbing, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
- Brianna J. McLean, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/28/19), fined $200.
- Heidi M. Nadeau, 33, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
- Forrest C. Norgaard, 58, Eveleth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation.
- Shane R. O'Neil, 47, Nashwauk, possession of a controlled substance, 302 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on one day probation.
- Joseph B. Patch, 42, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Braiden L. Saucedo, 18, Gilbert, assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $100 fine.
- Matthrew L. Scheper, 33, Saginaw, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- McKayla A. Schmidt Ingalls, 26, Duluth, owner allow illegal operation, fined $100.
- Patrick W. Shutte, 50, Virginia, burglary, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Christine L. Skerjance, 17, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Robert J. Stelman, 29, Saginaw, two counts shoplifting, 30 days local confinement per each count.
- Christopher A. Thompson, 35, Brule, driving after suspension (offense dated: 7/21/11), fined $200.
- Isabelle M. Tokvam, 19, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Laura A. Trester, 40, Hibbing, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Chloe C. Willebrun, 22, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 47 days local confinement.
- Michael S. Wachsmuth, 26, Bayfield, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Madison S. Walters, 24, Hibbing, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Mathew A. Weisz, 47, Duluth, two counts violation of DANCO violation, 90 days local confinement per each count; shoplifting, 30 days local confinement.
- Emily S. Wendt, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nahanni K. Wenell-Desjarlait, 28, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Mason M. T. Wiekert, 32, Ely, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Cortez D. Williams, 42, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Andre D. Woods, 54, Duluth, two counts violation of restraining order, one year local confinement, 327 days stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.
May 23
- Dorie E. Aker, 37, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Haley J. Allen, 27, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Sarah M. Brasel, 39, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Bobby J. Deegan, 56, Nett Lake, driving while impaired, fined $500, 6 days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Joseph R. W. Doll, 36, Duluth, shoplifting, 3 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation.
- Lilly A. Dunbar, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kenneth S. Duttweiler, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tabatha S. Farleigh, 43, Wrenshall, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 4/15/15, 10/31/19), fined $200 per each count; driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/17/18), fined $100.
- Lita R. Hanley, 21, Virginia, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
- Mills S. Hayes, 26, Little Rock, Arkansas, driving after suspension, fined $240.
- Arthur L. Johnson, 41, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50, one year local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Billie R. Kulaszewicz, 47, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Karen L. Maki, 68, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Johntay T. Neal, 33, Moose Lake, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- William J. Norton, 33, Superior, damage to property, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation.
- Derek J. Ocepek, 40, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Troy M. Rapacz, 40, Biwabik, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rueben J. Rodriguez, 31, Solon Springs, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Cassandra M. Schafer, 37, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Allen W. Schug, 61, Keewatin, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Gary M. Stillwell, 37, Kinney, driving after cancellation, fined $200; possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
- Kelsey N. Swanson, 34, St. Peter, Minnesota, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Joshua D. Taran, 33, Hermantown, dangerous animal violation, fined $100.
- Catherine L. Tjaden, 40, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kathleen M. Warner, 31, Anoka, Minnesota, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Shannon F. Yepa, 44, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
May 24
- Hannah M. Barnes, 35, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brian K. Bjelland, 45, Pengilly, driving 93 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- David C. Brletich, 61, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tyler J. Caldwell, 32, Grand Rapids, over 20,000 single axle violation, fined $300.
- Jeffrey A. Christlieb, 50, Chisholm, install pen/trap/trace device or mobile tracking without a court order, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions, $500 fine and pay $5,545 in restitution.
- Ceocla Coleman, 58, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation, pay $6 in restitution.
- Kenneth L. Erickson, 57, Tower, careless driving, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- John L. Ford IV, 37, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Mark T. Graves, 51, Virginia, theft, no sentence pronounced.
- Victoria A. Hagberg, 36, Nashwauk, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kyle A. Heino, 40, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Kristopher T. Hoffman, 36, Virginia, careless driving, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jillian K. Hogan, 35, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dana J. Koth, 53, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Wayde C. Minter, 40, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $200 and 364 days local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Zachary J. Morsette, 27, Two Harbors, possession of a controlled substance, 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 25 days and $450 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kyler N. Nordlinder, 23, Aurora, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Trevhonte A. Opack, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Tammy M. Phillips, 53, Virginia, falsely report a crime, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Molly M. Reiling, 48, Minnetonka, Minnesota, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $100 fine and three days local confinement; assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement, concurrent.
- Matthew l. Scheper, 33, Saginaw, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Dorian Z. Singer II, 31, Duluth, violation of no contact order - within 10 years of two or more convictions, fined $50 and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Michael S. Spar, 52, Eveleth, driving violation - operate motor vehicle without an ignition interlock, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ian J. Stern, 29, Oakdale, Minnesota, theft, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 170 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Henry E. Vansickel, 50, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Todd S. Victrelli, 54, Brookston, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, 179 days and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
May 25
- Jessica J. Altobell, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Heaven L. Benton, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Ray C. Brantley, 63, Virginia, threats of violence, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement.
- Brenda S. Chisling, 53, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Alexander T. Chrisco, 25, Duluth, theft, fined $50, 29 days local confinement, and 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 29 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Zachary B. Driskell, 38, Duluth, offering a forged check, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Daniel E. Foster, 50, Embarrass, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Peter J. Geyen, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Joseph F. Glover II, 41, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, 22 days local confinement.
- Russell S. Johnson, 35, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/2/10), fined $200.
- Wesley T. Johnson, 30, domestic assault, 117 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Chad R. L. Ladwig, 43, Kinney, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Janell L. Lease, 36, Calumet, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Amy M. Mackey, 45, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Dominick R. Mariano, 25, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $140.
- Luke V. McGarry, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Janessa E. Miller, 18, Dryden, Ontario, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- Brian E. Moyer, 52, Tower, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Roger S. Norgren, 48, Virginia, shoplifting, 15 days local confinement; disorderly conduct, 15 days local confinement.
- Tyler R. Pipo, 30, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Robert L. Riley Jr., 58, Floodwood, disorderly conduct, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jacob M. Schroers, 24, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 39 days local confinement.
- Jordyn E. Seehus, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William Q. Smith, 16, Duluth, driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.
- William M. Thompson, 37, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Donald W. Wannebo, 75, Grand Marais, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Randy A. Wermter, 45, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 26
- Kevin J. Bauman, 23, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tara M. Bureau, 40, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jaykelah R. Cuevas, 22, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal for 30 days, pay $71 in restitution.
- Jason M. R. Curtis, 32, Duluth, assault, fined $50, 18 days local confinement and 30 months in prison, prison time satyed on three years probation with conditions.
- Justin D. Hansford, 26, Franklin, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brian l. Jackman, 53, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Mark S. Larson, 58, Minneapolis, driving after suspension (offense dated: 4/4/17), fined $200.
- Keneasha J. McClellan, 36, Superior, hit and run - failure to report property damage, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Brianna J. McLean, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Brock R. Peterson, 20, Alborn, driving 84 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
- Darold J. Poehls, 50, Duluth, financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $1,692 in restitution.
- Jennifer K. Spector, 27, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Carmen R. Volk, 53, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tony M. Walker, 52, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $1,000 fine.
- Amanda R. Wehrman, 45, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jordan T. Winzenburg, 40, Minneapolis, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $2,000 fine, $1,950 stayed.
May 27
- Georgia A. Bentley, 57, Nashwauk, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Jayden M. Birdseye, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- James K. Hancock, 68, Gilbert, fish and game - take fish in closed season, fined $100.
- Kevin J. Schmid, 40, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Melissa A. Smith, 41, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jordan A. Warren, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 28
- Joshua S. Bergerson, 20, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Chelsey M. Fairfield, 35, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Niran A. Jacob, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ryley M. O'Hara, 16, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dominick L. Joyner, 24, Pine City, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jordan D. Oja, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Olayinka O. Solomon, 34, Fayetteville, Georgia, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
May 29
- Matson J. Granmo, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Teresa L. Lanyk, 54, Soudan, driver/owner allows open bottle, fined $100.
May 30
- Joseph A. Bennett, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 15 days local confinement, time and fine stayed on one year probation; driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Natasha L. Birulkin, 30, Stacy, Minnesota, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Hannah S. Borchardt, 29, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gregory A. Bye, 48, Duluth, obstructing legal process, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Joan H. Grennell, 85, Babbitt, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Michael F. Kudis, 34, Biwabik, violation of no contact order, 90 days local confinement.
- Wendy L. Larsen, 49, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nicholas A. Macartney, 42, Duluth, introduce contraband into a jail/lockup/prison, 364 days local confinement.
- Travis W. Mattila, 31, Ely, threats of violence, fined $50, 10 months local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions; domestic assault, fined $50 and 39 days local confinement, concurrent; second count threats of violence, fined $50, 10 months local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Joseph F. McKee, 41, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Caleb M. Reames, 20, St. Michael, Minnesota, hit and run - failure to report collision unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Edward E. Sixberry, 79, Side Lake, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Kyle L. Taylor, 43, Virginia, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and one day local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Brandon J. Voigt, 21, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and fine stayed on one year probation.
- Brittany M. Williams, 34, Prior Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 31
- Alex R. Bazinet, 32, Virginia, assault on a peace officer, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50, 72 days local confinement and one year in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Dylan Z. Berg, 35, Hibbing, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jacob D. Bonneville, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, 9 days local confinement and pay $40 in restitution; fugitive, extradition waived.
- Robert G. Getty, 54, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Heath A. Hanninen, 50, Angora, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Joellen M. Killgore, 40, no address listed, 364 days local confinement, 358 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Danette L. Lambert, 37, Virginia, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Matthew A. Lamourea, 19, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Glenn A. Latour, 47, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Daniel E. Leskey, 30, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/15/19), fined $200.
- Veronica K. Licari, 29, Biwabik, possession of a controlled substance, 36 days local confinement and one year in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Savanna C. Marquez, 24, Plainview, Texas, driving 59 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.
- Britta E. Noyes, 42, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jessica L. Sanders, 38, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Gregory M. Shaw, 40, Iron, careless driving, fined $100.
- Bradley J. Siiter, 51, Biwabik, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on six months probation.
- Kaitlin M. Slette, 31, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Vickey R. Slining, 65, Virginia, harassment, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Kellye A. Tikkanen, 58, Silver Bay, fish and game - take fish without a license, fined $100.
- Nicole M. Wagner, 46, Embarrass, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tyler S. Weesen, 41, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Adam J. Wenzel, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
