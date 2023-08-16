Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Matters of Record for Aug. 16, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
St. Louis County
April 20

  • Matthew J. Sale, 34, Cloquet, driving while impaired, 91 days local confinement.

May 4

  • Donald J. Thomas, 36, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

May 11

  • Michael A. Gritti, 40, Blaine, Minnesota, possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine in school/park zone, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.

May 18

  • Ronald L. Altuna, 59, Rancho Cucamonga, California, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,800 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Patrick W. Battees Sr., 44, Proctor, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Natasha D. Croud, 25, Grand Rapids, assault on a peace officer, 199 days local confinement; criminal damage to property, 90 days local confinement.
  • Antwon D. Hancock, 31, Memphis, Tennessee, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Da'shiya L. Jackson, 20, Fridley, Minnesota, assault, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine and one year local confinement, time and $150 stayed.
  • Melvin L. Little, 26, sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, 56 months in prison.
  • James K. Olson, 32, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Nicholas A. Schulties, 19, Superior, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

May 19

  • Joseph F. Dimian, 20, Farmington, North Dakota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Evan J. Hammer, 19, Meadowlands, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jager J. Massie, 18, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Clint M. Mertes, 44, Lakeville, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Christopher P. Nelson, 37, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Stanley M. Sink, 69, Drayton, North Dakota, two counts shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year per each count, pay $152 in restitution.
  • Jeffrey S. Skinner, 50, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Alexander P. Speros, 17, Duluth, driving 88 mph in a 30 mph zone, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Colin C. Stocke, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kip D. Tolzmann, 39, Solon Springs, driving after suspension, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Chase A. Viche, 27, Alborn, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

May 20

  • Jonathan Cruz Rosario, 20, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • McKenzie K. Frank, 29, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andrew D. Goodreau, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Aubry R. Haben, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jaime E. Jost, 38, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christopher J. McMillan, 56, Edina, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Alicia M. Olson, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Gary W. Proudchief, 33, Bemidji, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Taylor A. Turman, 21, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Richelle A. Warmuth, 33, Hibbing, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
  • Conrad M. Weinzierl, 27, no address listed, careless driving, fined $100.

May 21

  • Kjell E. Fogelberg, 24, International Falls, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jonathan R. Scott, 43, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

May 22

  • Dawn M. Adamic, 59, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Sean J. Biedermann, 63, Springbook, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joseph A. Brady, 56, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • John R. Broederdorf Jr., 45, Marengo, Illinois, CMV - failure to secure cargo, fined $300.
  • Kasey M. Carlson, 27, Gordon, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Joshua B. Cochran, 30, Dilworth, Minnesota, criminal damage to property, one year probation.
  • Kelly L. Cook, 46, New Richmond, Wisconsin, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after revocation, fined $200; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Jazmine R. Crandell, 17, Chisholm, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ashley J. Crossley, 33, Virginia, driving while canceled/revoked/suspended, fined $300; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Patrick L. Cunningham, 64, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Sherri A. Elg, 41, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Phillip J. Entner, 38, Eveleth, obscene or harassing telephone calls, fined $50 and 47 days local confinement; theft, fined $50, 47 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; driving while impaired, 47 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Jennifer N. Evans, 40, Grand Rapids, assault on a peace officer, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 65 days local confinement.
  • Devon L. Farley, 38, Hibbing, possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit checks, fined $50, five days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Cazembe O. Franklin, 19, Virginia, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
  • Susan J. Geoffrey, 61, Buhl, shoplifting, fined $100.
  • Ian L. Herrmann, 21, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • David M. Johnson, 46, Duluth, violation of no contact order, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nancy T. Lyver, 72, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Anthony N. Martines, 45, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
  • Tonicka K. McDonald, 44, Hibbing, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
  • Brianna J. McLean, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/28/19), fined $200.
  • Heidi M. Nadeau, 33, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine.
  • Forrest C. Norgaard, 58, Eveleth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Shane R. O'Neil, 47, Nashwauk, possession of a controlled substance, 302 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on one day probation.
  • Joseph B. Patch, 42, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Braiden L. Saucedo, 18, Gilbert, assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $100 fine.
  • Matthrew L. Scheper, 33, Saginaw, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • McKayla A. Schmidt Ingalls, 26, Duluth, owner allow illegal operation, fined $100.
  • Patrick W. Shutte, 50, Virginia, burglary, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Christine L. Skerjance, 17, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Robert J. Stelman, 29, Saginaw, two counts shoplifting, 30 days local confinement per each count.
  • Christopher A. Thompson, 35, Brule, driving after suspension (offense dated: 7/21/11), fined $200.
  • Isabelle M. Tokvam, 19, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Laura A. Trester, 40, Hibbing, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Chloe C. Willebrun, 22, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 47 days local confinement.
  • Michael S. Wachsmuth, 26, Bayfield, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Madison S. Walters, 24, Hibbing, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Mathew A. Weisz, 47, Duluth, two counts violation of DANCO violation, 90 days local confinement per each count; shoplifting, 30 days local confinement.
  • Emily S. Wendt, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nahanni K. Wenell-Desjarlait, 28, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Mason M. T. Wiekert, 32, Ely, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Cortez D. Williams, 42, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Andre D. Woods, 54, Duluth, two counts violation of restraining order, one year local confinement, 327 days stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.

May 23

  • Dorie E. Aker, 37, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Haley J. Allen, 27, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Sarah M. Brasel, 39, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Bobby J. Deegan, 56, Nett Lake, driving while impaired, fined $500, 6 days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
  • Joseph R. W. Doll, 36, Duluth, shoplifting, 3 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation.
  • Lilly A. Dunbar, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Kenneth S. Duttweiler, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Tabatha S. Farleigh, 43, Wrenshall, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 4/15/15, 10/31/19), fined $200 per each count; driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/17/18), fined $100.
  • Lita R. Hanley, 21, Virginia, open bottle in a motor vehicle, fined $100.
  • Mills S. Hayes, 26, Little Rock, Arkansas, driving after suspension, fined $240.
  • Arthur L. Johnson, 41, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50, one year local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Billie R. Kulaszewicz, 47, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Karen L. Maki, 68, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Johntay T. Neal, 33, Moose Lake, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • William J. Norton, 33, Superior, damage to property, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $250 stayed on one year probation.
  • Derek J. Ocepek, 40, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Troy M. Rapacz, 40, Biwabik, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Rueben J. Rodriguez, 31, Solon Springs, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Cassandra M. Schafer, 37, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Allen W. Schug, 61, Keewatin, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Gary M. Stillwell, 37, Kinney, driving after cancellation, fined $200; possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
  • Kelsey N. Swanson, 34, St. Peter, Minnesota, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Joshua D. Taran, 33, Hermantown, dangerous animal violation, fined $100.
  • Catherine L. Tjaden, 40, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kathleen M. Warner, 31, Anoka, Minnesota, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Shannon F. Yepa, 44, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.

May 24

  • Hannah M. Barnes, 35, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brian K. Bjelland, 45, Pengilly, driving 93 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • David C. Brletich, 61, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Tyler J. Caldwell, 32, Grand Rapids, over 20,000 single axle violation, fined $300.
  • Jeffrey A. Christlieb, 50, Chisholm, install pen/trap/trace device or mobile tracking without a court order, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions, $500 fine and pay $5,545 in restitution.
  • Ceocla Coleman, 58, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year probation, pay $6 in restitution.
  • Kenneth L. Erickson, 57, Tower, careless driving, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • John L. Ford IV, 37, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Mark T. Graves, 51, Virginia, theft, no sentence pronounced.
  • Victoria A. Hagberg, 36, Nashwauk, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kyle A. Heino, 40, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Kristopher T. Hoffman, 36, Virginia, careless driving, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jillian K. Hogan, 35, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dana J. Koth, 53, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Wayde C. Minter, 40, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $200 and 364 days local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Zachary J. Morsette, 27, Two Harbors, possession of a controlled substance, 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 25 days and $450 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Kyler N. Nordlinder, 23, Aurora, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
  • Trevhonte A. Opack, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Tammy M. Phillips, 53, Virginia, falsely report a crime, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Molly M. Reiling, 48, Minnetonka, Minnesota, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $100 fine and three days local confinement; assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Matthew l. Scheper, 33, Saginaw, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Dorian Z. Singer II, 31, Duluth, violation of no contact order - within 10 years of two or more convictions, fined $50 and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Michael S. Spar, 52, Eveleth, driving violation - operate motor vehicle without an ignition interlock, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ian J. Stern, 29, Oakdale, Minnesota, theft, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 170 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Henry E. Vansickel, 50, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Todd S. Victrelli, 54, Brookston, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, 179 days and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

May 25

  • Jessica J. Altobell, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Heaven L. Benton, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Ray C. Brantley, 63, Virginia, threats of violence, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement.
  • Brenda S. Chisling, 53, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Alexander T. Chrisco, 25, Duluth, theft, fined $50, 29 days local confinement, and 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 29 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Zachary B. Driskell, 38, Duluth, offering a forged check, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Daniel E. Foster, 50, Embarrass, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Peter J. Geyen, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Joseph F. Glover II, 41, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, 22 days local confinement.
  • Russell S. Johnson, 35, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/2/10), fined $200.
  • Wesley T. Johnson, 30, domestic assault, 117 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Chad R. L. Ladwig, 43, Kinney, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Janell L. Lease, 36, Calumet, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Amy M. Mackey, 45, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Dominick R. Mariano, 25, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $140.
  • Luke V. McGarry, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Janessa E. Miller, 18, Dryden, Ontario, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Brian E. Moyer, 52, Tower, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Roger S. Norgren, 48, Virginia, shoplifting, 15 days local confinement; disorderly conduct, 15 days local confinement.
  • Tyler R. Pipo, 30, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Robert L. Riley Jr., 58, Floodwood, disorderly conduct, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jacob M. Schroers, 24, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 39 days local confinement.
  • Jordyn E. Seehus, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • William Q. Smith, 16, Duluth, driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.
  • William M. Thompson, 37, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Donald W. Wannebo, 75, Grand Marais, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Randy A. Wermter, 45, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

May 26

  • Kevin J. Bauman, 23, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Tara M. Bureau, 40, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jaykelah R. Cuevas, 22, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal for 30 days, pay $71 in restitution.
  • Jason M. R. Curtis, 32, Duluth, assault, fined $50, 18 days local confinement and 30 months in prison, prison time satyed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Justin D. Hansford, 26, Franklin, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brian l. Jackman, 53, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Mark S. Larson, 58, Minneapolis, driving after suspension (offense dated: 4/4/17), fined $200.
  • Keneasha J. McClellan, 36, Superior, hit and run - failure to report property damage, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Brianna J. McLean, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Brock R. Peterson, 20, Alborn, driving 84 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Darold J. Poehls, 50, Duluth, financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $1,692 in restitution.
  • Jennifer K. Spector, 27, Chisholm, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Carmen R. Volk, 53, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Tony M. Walker, 52, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $1,000 fine.
  • Amanda R. Wehrman, 45, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jordan T. Winzenburg, 40, Minneapolis, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $2,000 fine, $1,950 stayed.

May 27

  • Georgia A. Bentley, 57, Nashwauk, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Jayden M. Birdseye, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • James K. Hancock, 68, Gilbert, fish and game - take fish in closed season, fined $100.
  • Kevin J. Schmid, 40, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Melissa A. Smith, 41, Hoyt Lakes, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jordan A. Warren, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

May 28

  • Joshua S. Bergerson, 20, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Chelsey M. Fairfield, 35, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Niran A. Jacob, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ryley M. O'Hara, 16, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dominick L. Joyner, 24, Pine City, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jordan D. Oja, 39, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Olayinka O. Solomon, 34, Fayetteville, Georgia, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.

May 29

  • Matson J. Granmo, 19, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Teresa L. Lanyk, 54, Soudan, driver/owner allows open bottle, fined $100.

May 30

  • Joseph A. Bennett, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 15 days local confinement, time and fine stayed on one year probation; driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Natasha L. Birulkin, 30, Stacy, Minnesota, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Hannah S. Borchardt, 29, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Gregory A. Bye, 48, Duluth, obstructing legal process, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Joan H. Grennell, 85, Babbitt, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Michael F. Kudis, 34, Biwabik, violation of no contact order, 90 days local confinement.
  • Wendy L. Larsen, 49, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Nicholas A. Macartney, 42, Duluth, introduce contraband into a jail/lockup/prison, 364 days local confinement.
  • Travis W. Mattila, 31, Ely, threats of violence, fined $50, 10 months local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions; domestic assault, fined $50 and 39 days local confinement, concurrent; second count threats of violence, fined $50, 10 months local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on four years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Joseph F. McKee, 41, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Caleb M. Reames, 20, St. Michael, Minnesota, hit and run - failure to report collision unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Edward E. Sixberry, 79, Side Lake, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Kyle L. Taylor, 43, Virginia, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and one day local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Brandon J. Voigt, 21, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and fine stayed on one year probation.
  • Brittany M. Williams, 34, Prior Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

May 31

  • Alex R. Bazinet, 32, Virginia, assault on a peace officer, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50, 72 days local confinement and one year in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Dylan Z. Berg, 35, Hibbing, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jacob D. Bonneville, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, 9 days local confinement and pay $40 in restitution; fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Robert G. Getty, 54, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Heath A. Hanninen, 50, Angora, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Joellen M. Killgore, 40, no address listed, 364 days local confinement, 358 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Danette L. Lambert, 37, Virginia, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Matthew A. Lamourea, 19, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Glenn A. Latour, 47, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
  • Daniel E. Leskey, 30, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 5/15/19), fined $200.
  • Veronica K. Licari, 29, Biwabik, possession of a controlled substance, 36 days local confinement and one year in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Savanna C. Marquez, 24, Plainview, Texas, driving 59 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Britta E. Noyes, 42, Tower, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jessica L. Sanders, 38, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Gregory M. Shaw, 40, Iron, careless driving, fined $100.
  • Bradley J. Siiter, 51, Biwabik, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on six months probation.
  • Kaitlin M. Slette, 31, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Vickey R. Slining, 65, Virginia, harassment, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Kellye A. Tikkanen, 58, Silver Bay, fish and game - take fish without a license, fined $100.
  • Nicole M. Wagner, 46, Embarrass, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Tyler S. Weesen, 41, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Adam J. Wenzel, 29, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
