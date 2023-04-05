Matters of Record for April 5, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Dec. 28
- Michael D. Anderson, 47, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dorian M. Best, 26, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50, 104 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Gregory W. Bressler, 62, Duluth, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
- Christopher S. Davis, 40, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Donette M. Donahue, 56, Proctor, deer hunting - may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
- Jacob E. Edberg, 24, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $200 stayed on six months probation.
- Tamra R. Erickson, 34, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Charles J. Frame, 44, Duluth, damage to property, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Alexander R. Frantz, 26, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Adelia M. Kindstrand-Clark, 37, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric A. Klaysmat, 42, Saginaw, test refusal, fined $100 and one year local confinement; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, concurrent; obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, concurrent.
- Kendrick D. Kruchowski, 32, Mountain Iron, interfere with an emergency phone call, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Nancy L. Peters, 33, Virginia, assault, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Jill J. Runnels, 51, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brian L. Saice, 39, Duluth, assault, 90 days local confinement and pay $140 in restitution; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 200 days local confinement.
- Christopher J. Thraenert, 33, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andre D. Woods, 54, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 51 days local confinement.
Dec. 29
- Rhonda L. Appicelli, 54, Iron, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 450 fine and six days local confinement.
- Tiffany S. Copeland, 29, Grand Marais, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
- John P. Desautel, 46, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 82 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Giovanni F. Diaz, 48, address unknown, terroristic threats, fined $50, 60 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Laurie A. Gilmartin, 61, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Rebekah A. Holloway, 51, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
- James W. Horsfall, 49, Stacy, Minnesota, test refusal, fined $500, 4 days local confinement and 54 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Kraig R. Johnstone, 37, Superior, theft, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 156 months in prison, stayed.
- Branden J. Kainz, 22, Aurora, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Michael M. Lewis, 40, Duluth, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- William A. Maisonet, 28, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Garrett M. Mura, 30, Suamico, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- George G. Pellinen III, 42, Cook, possession of a controlled substance, 17 months in prison.
- Teri L. Pulkinen, 47, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $50 stayed on one year probation.
- Cody A. Robinson, 34, Eveleth, interference with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $200 fine.
- Mitchell D. Rollins, 36, Hibbing, burglary, fined $50, 30 months in prison and pay $267 in restitution; theft, 24 months in prison, concurrent.
- Christopher L. Shetler, 34, Duluth, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
- Christina E. St. John, 39, confidential address, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
- Cordell S. Stevens, 25, Mountain Iron, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Cecily A. Talarico, 29, Marble, shoplifting, 60 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, 17 months in prison, concurrent.
- Murphy Theodore, 25, Lawrence, Kansas, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- David H. Wicker, 66, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brandon C. Williams Gillard, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Kristina M. Zbacnik, 45, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Dec. 30
- Nicole M. Ayres, 44, Aurora, move over law violation, fined $40.
- Ronald J. Bodell, 71, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dylan J. Cochran, 18, Cook, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine and pay $15 in restitution.
- Badaso A. Hassan, 40, Fridley, Minnesota, CMV - falsified entries in log book, fined $300; MN annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
- Matthew D. Irgang, 41, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Hannah J. Kimbrough, 32, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Adrianna L. Lehmkuhl, 20, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joseph A. McLaughlin, 57, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Sarah A. Mutka, 36, Mountain Iron, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $6 in restitution.
- Traci B. Rykal, 35, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Hunter L. W. Tharaldson, 22, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ryan S. Warren, 37, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Carrie J. Wold, 47, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Dec. 31
- Erick J. Quast, 18, Aurora, driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
