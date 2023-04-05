50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for April 5, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

District Court
St. Louis County

Dec. 28

  • Michael D. Anderson, 47, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dorian M. Best, 26, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50, 104 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Gregory W. Bressler, 62, Duluth, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Christopher S. Davis, 40, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Donette M. Donahue, 56, Proctor, deer hunting - may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
  • Jacob E. Edberg, 24, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $200 stayed on six months probation.
  • Tamra R. Erickson, 34, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Charles J. Frame, 44, Duluth, damage to property, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Alexander R. Frantz, 26, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Adelia M. Kindstrand-Clark, 37, Aurora, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric A. Klaysmat, 42, Saginaw, test refusal, fined $100 and one year local confinement; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, concurrent; obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, concurrent.
  • Kendrick D. Kruchowski, 32, Mountain Iron, interfere with an emergency phone call, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Nancy L. Peters, 33, Virginia, assault, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
  • Jill J. Runnels, 51, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brian L. Saice, 39, Duluth, assault, 90 days local confinement and pay $140 in restitution; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 200 days local confinement.
  • Christopher J. Thraenert, 33, Embarrass, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andre D. Woods, 54, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 51 days local confinement.

Dec. 29

  • Rhonda L. Appicelli, 54, Iron, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 450 fine and six days local confinement.
  • Tiffany S. Copeland, 29, Grand Marais, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • John P. Desautel, 46, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 82 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Giovanni F. Diaz, 48, address unknown, terroristic threats, fined $50, 60 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Laurie A. Gilmartin, 61, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Rebekah A. Holloway, 51, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • James W. Horsfall, 49, Stacy, Minnesota, test refusal, fined $500, 4 days local confinement and 54 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
  • Kraig R. Johnstone, 37, Superior, theft, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 156 months in prison, stayed.
  • Branden J. Kainz, 22, Aurora, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Michael M. Lewis, 40, Duluth, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • William A. Maisonet, 28, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Garrett M. Mura, 30, Suamico, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • George G. Pellinen III, 42, Cook, possession of a controlled substance, 17 months in prison.
  • Teri L. Pulkinen, 47, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $50 stayed on one year probation.
  • Cody A. Robinson, 34, Eveleth, interference with an emergency call, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $200 fine.
  • Mitchell D. Rollins, 36, Hibbing, burglary, fined $50, 30 months in prison and pay $267 in restitution; theft, 24 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Christopher L. Shetler, 34, Duluth, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
  • Christina E. St. John, 39, confidential address, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
  • Cordell S. Stevens, 25, Mountain Iron, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Cecily A. Talarico, 29, Marble, shoplifting, 60 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, 17 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Murphy Theodore, 25, Lawrence, Kansas, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • David H. Wicker, 66, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Brandon C. Williams Gillard, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Kristina M. Zbacnik, 45, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Dec. 30

  • Nicole M. Ayres, 44, Aurora, move over law violation, fined $40.
  • Ronald J. Bodell, 71, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dylan J. Cochran, 18, Cook, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine and pay $15 in restitution.
  • Badaso A. Hassan, 40, Fridley, Minnesota, CMV - falsified entries in log book, fined $300; MN annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
  • Matthew D. Irgang, 41, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Hannah J. Kimbrough, 32, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Adrianna L. Lehmkuhl, 20, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Joseph A. McLaughlin, 57, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Sarah A. Mutka, 36, Mountain Iron, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $6 in restitution.
  • Traci B. Rykal, 35, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Hunter L. W. Tharaldson, 22, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Ryan S. Warren, 37, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Carrie J. Wold, 47, Chisholm, driving after suspension, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Dec. 31

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Erick J. Quast, 18, Aurora, driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: New Essentia hospital will feature ‘pandemic mode’
April 05, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Members of the Iron Mosquitos robotics team stand on the robotics playing floor with a blue banner.
Local
3 Northland teams set sights on robotics world championships
April 05, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Department of Labor official, Duluth native, spoke in 1983
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
waves crashing in snowstorm
Weather
Shovel out, Northland, then prepare for a heatwave
April 05, 2023 08:38 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
3994492+020818.N.DNT_.DULUTHSUNRISEc.jpg
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: A Duluth pedestrian in spring (or, Winter Part VI)
April 05, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
Snow
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Duluth's awkward 'climate-proof' buzz isn't going away
April 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Woman talks in birthing room.
Local
Essentia offers glimpse into new hospital in Duluth
April 04, 2023 05:35 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien