News Local

Matters of Record for April 26, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

District Court
St. Louis County
Jan. 5

  • Kelly F. Langford, 37, Duluth, theft, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $60 in restitution; shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

Jan. 9

  • Rebecca L. Backen, 36, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Amber N. Fish, 33, South Range, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Ethan W. Moen, 32, Duluth, domestic assault - by strangulation, fined $50, 41 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Dylan C. Wallace, 25, Superior, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Jan. 12

  • Kevin P. Anderson, 67, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 295 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count disorderly conduct, 70 days local confinement, concurrent.

Jan. 13

  • Matthew R. Baumgartner, 39, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Atul S. Bidyarthi, 58, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for property damage, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Brian K. Biwott, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Melvin D. Butler, 25, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, careless driving, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 90 days local confinement and $1,000 fine with time stayed.
  • Devante R. Byrum, 23, Duluth, discharge a firearm in a municipality, fined $50 and one year local confinement, fine stayed for four days.
  • Krista L. Harder, 27, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,800 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Nicholas A. Macartney, 42, Duluth, driving while impaired, 364 days local confinement.
  • Alex T. Resberg, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed one year probation with conditions.
  • Debra A. Smull, 61, Braham, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • David J. Stafford, 48, Saginaw, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Brady J. S. Sundquist, 23, St. Paul, Minnesota, hit and run - failure to stop for property damage, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Atul S. Vidyarthi, 58, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Thomas H. Welinski, 28, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Allan T. Wilcox, 42, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Jan. 14

  • Kathryn N. Waggoner, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jan. 15

  • Suling Cao, 43, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jonun K. McGraffey, 22, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jan. 16

  • Quentin D. Guy, 20, Duluth, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Riley S. Hoops, 27, Hermantown, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Christopher A. Ismil, 23, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Spencer M. Teitelbaum, 18, Esko, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
  • Christian M. Vlatkovich, 20, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jan. 17

  • Andrea M. Balsimo, 55, International Falls, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Derick S. Boyd, 32, Chisholm, criminal damage to property, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Adam B. Chilcote, 38, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christopher A. Dinehart, 43, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on six months probation with conditions.
  • Andrico J. Fatticci, 41, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Shane R. Fisk, 41, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Rowan A. Frand, 27, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Olivia J. Gellatly, 21, Duluth, burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 11 days local confinement.
  • Christopher R. Greiner, 49, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Devin L. Hoffman, 25, Buhl, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Chad A. Hooper, 28, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, no sentence pronounced; driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kaliyah B. F. Houle, 21, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Sheila C. Kimbrough, 35, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
  • Bryan M. Labarge, 29, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Zackarion K. Laronge, 24, Hayward, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90d days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Charles E. Lockhart, 53, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nina C. Maki, 40, Duluth, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $3 in restitution.
  • Hanh T. Marino, 44, Thunder Bay, Ontario, driving 85 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Samuel J. Nelson, 33, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 6/4/17), fined $200.
  • William C. Nelson Jr., 36, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Richard C. Paoletti, 56, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
  • Robert D. J. Peroceski, 38, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Christine L. Schlotec, 48, Cuero, Texas, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric A. Spragg, 34, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.
  • Adam L. Witte, 31, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jan. 18

  • James F. Brobin, 64, Ely, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Ablaza K. Chavez, 21, Tower, DANCO violation, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Joshua J. Donahue, 28, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Keagan W. Guiley, 33, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Cory J. Hoglund, 40, South St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Anthony A. Holloway, 36, Duluth, attempted murder, fined $50 and 240 months in prison; child endangerment, one year local confinement, concurrent.
  • Bryan D. Johnson, 48, Bovey, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $800.
  • Errin L. Johnson, 52, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $200 stayed for six months.
  • Gregory P. Johnson, 36, Gilbert, felony receiving stolen property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; ignition interlock restriction violation, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine; driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine, concurrent; receiving stolen property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Travis T. Johnson, 40, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Christine M. Jorgenson, 52, Eveleth, theft, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation and pay $142 in restitution.
  • Kelly A. King, 50, Virginia, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months.
  • Justin M. Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, Minnesota, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; second count domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, concurrent; violation of no contact order, 90 days local confinement, concurrent; second count violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine, consecutive; criminal damage to property, pay $109 in restitution, concurrent.
  • Calvin A. Mars, 24, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Roger J. McCleary, 71, Red Wing, Minnesota, driving 102 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Samuel J. Nelson, 33, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 2/25/16, 4/14/16), fined $200 per each count.
  • Noah W. Ortman Smith, 23, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Christopher J. Pederson, 56, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/26/11), fined $200.
  • Tyler M. Peloquin, 36, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 21 days local confinement.
  • Bryan P. Rademacher, 32, Bloomington, Minnesota, ignition interlock restriction violation, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine.
  • Justin K. Rae, 31, Northfield, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
  • Justin T. Renner, 39, Embarrass, driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/7/12), fined $200; fish and game violation - take fish without angling license, fined $100.
  • Adeel A. Sabir, 41, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Aubrey L. Scott, 49, Newman, Georgia, driving while impaired, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days local confinement on one year probation with conditions.
  • Angel M. Shambow, 50, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Clevoane E. Trice, 26, Mountain Iron, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $100 fine and 4 days local confinement.
  • David W. Wrenn, 56, Virginia, overwork/mistreat animals - deprive of food/shelter, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Danielle L. Zimmerman, 21, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Jan. 19

  • Paul C. Allen, 30, Hibbing, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 341 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 71 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $50 in restitution, concurrent.
  • Kjerstin E. Breije, 19, Farmington, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • William J. Cvar Jr., 37, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50, 100 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • William J. Escobar, 28, Houston, Texas, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Shawn R. Etsitty, 29, Mentmore, New Mexico, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Rian L. Johnson, 40, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Dylan M. Knutson, 23, Duluth, move over law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Richard J. McCorison Jr., 40, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on local confinement on two years probation with conditions.
  • Crystal M. McLaughlin, 49, confidential address, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50.
  • Laureen M. Moe-Garmaker, 52, Keewatin, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 30 days local confinement; test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Harley L. Newton, 30, Cloquet, criminal damage to property, 77 days local confinement.
  • Deborah N. Nyquist, 29, Babbitt, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.
  • Delia A. M. Packer, 35, Biwabik, possession/sale marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.
  • Ian A. Perez, 26, New Haven, Connecticut, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • James M. Pocquette, 52, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Frank E. Popesh, 69, Soudan, small game violation - failure to register bobcat, marten, fisher, otter or wolf, fined $100.
  • Taylor J. Roo, 28, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jason R. Stauffer, 36, Hibbing, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 22 months in prison.
  • Chadd R. R. Thompson, 37, Lakeville, Minnesota, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 10/16/14, 11/23/22), fined $200 per each count.

Jan. 20

  • Perlita E. Benz, 49, Hibbing, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Tracy L. Duffrin, 54, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $1,000 fine with $500 stayed, pay $1,489 in restitution.
  • William J. Escobar, 28, Houston, Texas, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Joshua S. Kern, 20, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • William R. Larson, 30, Two Harbors, fish and game violation - take deer with invalid license, fined $100.
  • Kristopher T. Pederson, 36, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Chad J. Schmidt, 50, Brainerd, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Debra A. Stecker, 62, Gilbert, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Scott E. Young, 62, Aurora, possession/sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Jan. 21

  • Matthew I. Holkko, 41, Britt, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 3/6/17, 5/11/21), fined $200 per each count.

Jan. 22

  • Raymond J. Nielsen, 29, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
