Matters of Record for April 26, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Jan. 5
- Kelly F. Langford, 37, Duluth, theft, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $60 in restitution; shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
Jan. 9
- Rebecca L. Backen, 36, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Amber N. Fish, 33, South Range, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Ethan W. Moen, 32, Duluth, domestic assault - by strangulation, fined $50, 41 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Dylan C. Wallace, 25, Superior, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Jan. 12
- Kevin P. Anderson, 67, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 295 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count disorderly conduct, 70 days local confinement, concurrent.
Jan. 13
- Matthew R. Baumgartner, 39, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Atul S. Bidyarthi, 58, Duluth, hit and run - failure to stop for property damage, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Brian K. Biwott, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Melvin D. Butler, 25, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, careless driving, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 90 days local confinement and $1,000 fine with time stayed.
- Devante R. Byrum, 23, Duluth, discharge a firearm in a municipality, fined $50 and one year local confinement, fine stayed for four days.
- Krista L. Harder, 27, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,800 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Nicholas A. Macartney, 42, Duluth, driving while impaired, 364 days local confinement.
- Alex T. Resberg, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed one year probation with conditions.
- Debra A. Smull, 61, Braham, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David J. Stafford, 48, Saginaw, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brady J. S. Sundquist, 23, St. Paul, Minnesota, hit and run - failure to stop for property damage, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Atul S. Vidyarthi, 58, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Thomas H. Welinski, 28, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Allan T. Wilcox, 42, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Jan. 14
ADVERTISEMENT
- Kathryn N. Waggoner, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Jan. 15
- Suling Cao, 43, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jonun K. McGraffey, 22, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Jan. 16
- Quentin D. Guy, 20, Duluth, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.
- Riley S. Hoops, 27, Hermantown, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Christopher A. Ismil, 23, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Spencer M. Teitelbaum, 18, Esko, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
- Christian M. Vlatkovich, 20, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Jan. 17
- Andrea M. Balsimo, 55, International Falls, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Derick S. Boyd, 32, Chisholm, criminal damage to property, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Adam B. Chilcote, 38, Iron, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christopher A. Dinehart, 43, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on six months probation with conditions.
- Andrico J. Fatticci, 41, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Shane R. Fisk, 41, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rowan A. Frand, 27, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Olivia J. Gellatly, 21, Duluth, burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 11 days local confinement.
- Christopher R. Greiner, 49, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Devin L. Hoffman, 25, Buhl, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Chad A. Hooper, 28, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, no sentence pronounced; driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kaliyah B. F. Houle, 21, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Sheila C. Kimbrough, 35, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Bryan M. Labarge, 29, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Zackarion K. Laronge, 24, Hayward, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90d days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Charles E. Lockhart, 53, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nina C. Maki, 40, Duluth, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $3 in restitution.
- Hanh T. Marino, 44, Thunder Bay, Ontario, driving 85 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $70.
- Samuel J. Nelson, 33, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 6/4/17), fined $200.
- William C. Nelson Jr., 36, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Richard C. Paoletti, 56, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Robert D. J. Peroceski, 38, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Christine L. Schlotec, 48, Cuero, Texas, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Eric A. Spragg, 34, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.
- Adam L. Witte, 31, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Jan. 18
- James F. Brobin, 64, Ely, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ablaza K. Chavez, 21, Tower, DANCO violation, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joshua J. Donahue, 28, Ely, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Keagan W. Guiley, 33, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation.
- Cory J. Hoglund, 40, South St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Anthony A. Holloway, 36, Duluth, attempted murder, fined $50 and 240 months in prison; child endangerment, one year local confinement, concurrent.
- Bryan D. Johnson, 48, Bovey, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $800.
- Errin L. Johnson, 52, Gilbert, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $200 stayed for six months.
- Gregory P. Johnson, 36, Gilbert, felony receiving stolen property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; ignition interlock restriction violation, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine; driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine, concurrent; receiving stolen property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Travis T. Johnson, 40, Hibbing, shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Christine M. Jorgenson, 52, Eveleth, theft, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation and pay $142 in restitution.
- Kelly A. King, 50, Virginia, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for six months.
- Justin M. Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, Minnesota, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; second count domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, concurrent; violation of no contact order, 90 days local confinement, concurrent; second count violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine, consecutive; criminal damage to property, pay $109 in restitution, concurrent.
- Calvin A. Mars, 24, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Roger J. McCleary, 71, Red Wing, Minnesota, driving 102 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150.
- Samuel J. Nelson, 33, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 2/25/16, 4/14/16), fined $200 per each count.
- Noah W. Ortman Smith, 23, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Christopher J. Pederson, 56, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/26/11), fined $200.
- Tyler M. Peloquin, 36, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 21 days local confinement.
- Bryan P. Rademacher, 32, Bloomington, Minnesota, ignition interlock restriction violation, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine.
- Justin K. Rae, 31, Northfield, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
- Justin T. Renner, 39, Embarrass, driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/7/12), fined $200; fish and game violation - take fish without angling license, fined $100.
- Adeel A. Sabir, 41, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Aubrey L. Scott, 49, Newman, Georgia, driving while impaired, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days local confinement on one year probation with conditions.
- Angel M. Shambow, 50, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Clevoane E. Trice, 26, Mountain Iron, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $100 fine and 4 days local confinement.
- David W. Wrenn, 56, Virginia, overwork/mistreat animals - deprive of food/shelter, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Danielle L. Zimmerman, 21, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Jan. 19
- Paul C. Allen, 30, Hibbing, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 341 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 71 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $50 in restitution, concurrent.
- Kjerstin E. Breije, 19, Farmington, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- William J. Cvar Jr., 37, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50, 100 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- William J. Escobar, 28, Houston, Texas, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Shawn R. Etsitty, 29, Mentmore, New Mexico, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Rian L. Johnson, 40, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Dylan M. Knutson, 23, Duluth, move over law violation, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Richard J. McCorison Jr., 40, Hibbing, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on local confinement on two years probation with conditions.
- Crystal M. McLaughlin, 49, confidential address, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50.
- Laureen M. Moe-Garmaker, 52, Keewatin, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 30 days local confinement; test refusal, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Harley L. Newton, 30, Cloquet, criminal damage to property, 77 days local confinement.
- Deborah N. Nyquist, 29, Babbitt, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.
- Delia A. M. Packer, 35, Biwabik, possession/sale marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.
- Ian A. Perez, 26, New Haven, Connecticut, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- James M. Pocquette, 52, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Frank E. Popesh, 69, Soudan, small game violation - failure to register bobcat, marten, fisher, otter or wolf, fined $100.
- Taylor J. Roo, 28, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jason R. Stauffer, 36, Hibbing, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 22 months in prison.
- Chadd R. R. Thompson, 37, Lakeville, Minnesota, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 10/16/14, 11/23/22), fined $200 per each count.
Jan. 20
- Perlita E. Benz, 49, Hibbing, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Tracy L. Duffrin, 54, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $1,000 fine with $500 stayed, pay $1,489 in restitution.
- William J. Escobar, 28, Houston, Texas, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joshua S. Kern, 20, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- William R. Larson, 30, Two Harbors, fish and game violation - take deer with invalid license, fined $100.
- Kristopher T. Pederson, 36, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Chad J. Schmidt, 50, Brainerd, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Debra A. Stecker, 62, Gilbert, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Scott E. Young, 62, Aurora, possession/sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
Jan. 21
- Matthew I. Holkko, 41, Britt, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 3/6/17, 5/11/21), fined $200 per each count.
Jan. 22
ADVERTISEMENT
- Raymond J. Nielsen, 29, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
ADVERTISEMENT