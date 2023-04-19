99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Matters of Record for April 19, 2023

As reported by St. Louis County District Court.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

District Court
St. Louis County
Dec. 29

  • Jerome Q. Falkner, 25, no address listed, sale of narcotics, fined $50 and 675 days in prison.

Jan. 4

  • Wynter A. Miller, 39, Duluth, driving while impaired, find $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jason D. Woorster, 29, Duluth, three counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year per count.

Jan. 9

  • Dorian M. Best, 26, Duluth, shoplifting, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.
  • Andrew J. Billman, 36, Saginaw, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Lashay A. Bowman, 27, Duluth, five counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 8/11/17, 11/22/17, 11/26/17, 6/30/18, 7/4/18), fined $200 per each count.
  • Bryden D. Bronikowski, 21, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
  • Otha Calhoun IV, 30, Aurora, Illinois, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Jerome Davis Jr., 54, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,800 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jeremy J. Defoe, 26, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 348 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 348 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • John G. Eichelberger, 21, Northfield, Minnesota, trespassing on a pipeline, utility, imposition stayed on one year probation, $50 fine, seven days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service.
  • Olivia J. Gellalty, 21, Duluth, shoplifting, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Cassy M. Hartwig, 35, Duluth, sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period, fined $50 and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Nicholas D. Hill, 30, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and four days local confinement; give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Daniel B. Jones, 31, Duluth, careless driving, fined $400 and 60 days local confinement, time and $200 stayed on one year probation.
  • Dallas T. W. Laine, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Kevin A. Sollitto, 50, Duluth, stalking, 28 months in prison; second count stalking, 18 months in prison, concurrent; third count stalking, 23 months in prison, concurrent; fourth count stalking, 36 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Meredith A. Two Crow, 29, Tower, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, six days local confinement ad 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.

Jan. 10

  • Benjamin J. Alberio, 37, Saginaw, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Cheyenne L. Androsky, 21, Poplar, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Lashay A. Bowman, 27, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 11/24/17), fined $200.
  • Tracey M. Ellingsen, 41, Duluth, hands-free law violation - 2nd or subsequent violation, continued for dismissal for one year, $75 fine.
  • Shawn K. Gilbertson, 39, Silver Bay, driving after suspension/revocation/cancellation (offense dated: 4/18/19), 45 days local confinement; six counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 10/19/20, 10/28/20, 11/11/20, 6/9/21, 10/30/21, 11/11/21), 45 days local confinement per each count concurrent; driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/7/22), fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Dwane E. Henricksen, 80, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 1 hour Community Work Service.
  • Tammy L. Hinsz, 49, Ramsey, Minnesota, driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Jerrald A. Jenkins, 42, Duluth, theft, continued for dismissal for on eyear, pay $197 in restitution.
  • Daniel J. Johannesson, 37, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $5 in restitution.
  • Sydney X. Misquadace, 18, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.
  • Deon H. Robinson, 25, Duluth, damage to property, 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $255 in restitution.
  • Matthew M. Scanlon, 27, Duluth, driving license restriction - ignition interlock required violation, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50.
  • Brandon D. Shaw, 31, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Boyd S. Smith, 30, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Blake A. Stangel, 53, Hibbing, 2nd degree murder, fined $50 and 340 months in prison; first degree aggravated controlled substance crime, fined $50 and 110 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Joshua A. Svoboda, 33, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, fined $100.
  • Prentice Wheatley, 45, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance, 17 months in prison; damage to property, fined $50, one year local confinement and pay $1,639 in restitution.

Jan. 11

  • Solomon Byrd Jr., 30, Proctor, DANCO violation, 90 days local confinement.
  • Demetrius C. Clark, 27, Silver Bay, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Steven B. Cunning, 39, Wayzata, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $100.
  • Dalas J. Dolinsek, 48, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Casey B. Diwishek, 27, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Charles J. Epperson, 35, Hastings, Minnesota, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 65 days local confinement.
  • Brock A. Evenson, 46, Silver Bay, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Evan G. Filiatrault, 53, Duluth, damage to property, 45 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • James V. Green, 32, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Elijah L. Johnson, 33, Virginia, disorderly conduct, 31 days local confinement.
  • Caleb C. Kimball, 30, Aurora, pelts - failure to validate fisher, marten otter coupon prior to removing from site, fined $100.
  • Kristen J. Krings, 47, Ely, six counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 9/6/16, 6/28/17, 4/5/18, 2/20/19, 3/16/19, 4/20/19), fined $200 per each count.
  • Kristoffer R. May, 48, Columbia, Missouri, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation.
  • Stephanie M. Northbird, 49, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Wade T. Osborne, 32, Hoyt Lakes, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count; hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jacklyn B. Ray-Hanson, 56, Two Harbors, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, 25 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Scott J. Rodman, 62, Anoka, Minnesota, theft, continued for dismissal for one year, 16 hours Community Work Service.
  • Rachel M. Rossiter, 31, Saginaw, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Laura R. Sanford, 33, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Crystal B. Starstead, 40, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Cala L. Sternberg, 28, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Douglas A. St. Germaine, 51, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $75 fine.
  • Peter J. Stomberg, 37, Keliher, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $400.

Jan. 12

  • Krista L. Buerke, 44, Duluth, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.
  • David W. Chapman, 48, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Grace M. Daniel, 22, Duluth, possession small amount of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Mikayla B. Dwyer, 18, Plymouth, Minnesota, possession of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
  • Mark T. Evenmo, 58, Angora, fleeing a peace officer, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $100, 12 days local confinement and pay $750 in restitution.
  • Olivia A. Fitzsimmons, 20, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
  • Linsey L. Harmon, 59, Hibbing, threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 10 days local confinement; test refusal, fined $50, 10 days local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Ryan N. Jackman, 47, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Brandon T. Kelly, 31, Duluth, possession of six grams or more of heroin, fined $50, three days local confinement and 108 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
  • Katelyn J. Kruger, 26, Litchfield, Minnesota, burglary, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 28 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Jillian C. Lehman, 21, Eveleth, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Bryan S. Lent, 42, Esko, deer hunting violation - may not hunt with aid or use of bait, adjudication stayed for one year, $300 fine.
  • Bradley S. Nosie, 59, Chisholm, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; test refusal, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $300 fine and two days local confinement; test refusal, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Rachel L. Sweeney, 57, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jan. 13

  • Ashley-Jean M. Behrendt, 36, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Charles E. Cowden, 58, Buyck, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John C. Crosby, 38, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Zachary L. Frye, 31, Eveleth, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, 60 months in prison, concurrent.
  • Dustin J. Fuller, 31, Chisholm, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Michael L. Goggleye, 43, Orr, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year, $100 fine.
  • Patrick J. Hanstad, 57, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Steven C. Happy, 65, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time and $50 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Julie A. Keezer, 42, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Cindy L. Koller, 58, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Denise R. Makkyla, 45, Eveleth, disturbing the peace, fined $300, $250 stayed for six months.
  • Shea P. McAdaragh, 37, Minneapolis, take antlerless deer in bucks-only/youth-only are or without an antlerless permit, fine d$200.
  • Richard J. Neumann Jr., 37, no address listed, threats of violence, fined $50 and one year local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, concurrent.
  • Austin L. Olson, 24, Hermantown, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Kelvin A. Rivera Feliz, 25, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Shawn M. Sandlin, 46, Saginaw, fugitive from justice, extradition waived.
  • Riley J. Tommaro, 21, Eveleth, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $36 in restitution.
  • Lori L. Wilson, 61, Pengilly, driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.

Jan. 14

  • Katherine L. Bergquist, 38, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Natasha A. Bray, 33, Hill City, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ethan E. Burns, 23, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Nicholas A. Johnson, 25, Ashby, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
  • Kevin K. Kent, 43, Isle, Minnesota, over legal tandem weight violation, fined $300.
  • Ella E. J. Kiersted, 19, Minong, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Malorie J. Nylund, 34, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Talia M. Shaw, 18, Cloquet, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Kenneth L. Viergutz, 20, Duluth, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
  • Christian J. Warmuth, 22, Eveleth, move over law violation, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

