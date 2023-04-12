Matters of Record for April 12
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
District Court
St. Louis County
Dec. 20
- Ella A. Esparza, 25, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, $200 fine with $100 stayed.
Dec. 29
- Mary J. Andrews, 56, Duluth, hit and run - failure to provide information within 72 hours, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
Dec. 30
- David M. Maine, 35, Superior, test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Stephen B. Poynter, 28, Grand Marais, hit and run - failure to report a collision with an unattended motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.
- David A. Tracy, 63, Meadowlands, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Dec. 31
- Kellen R. Brunfelt, 27, Esko, driving after suspension (offense dated: 3/9/19), fined $200.
- Thomas M. Hauner, 59, Rush City, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50; violation of a restricted license, fined $50.
Jan. 1
- Dennis J. Harnden Jr., 19, Stillwater, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Katie L. Line, 17, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Jan. 3
- Johanna M. Abell, 28, Brookston, driving 90 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.
- Marshaun D. Brown, 36, Maple Grove, Minnesota, test refusal, fined $50 and 66 months in prison.
- Scott A. Conaway, 67, Two Harbors, vehicle violate forest products permit - exceed gross weight violation, fined $500.
- Rylan S. Granger, 19, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Joseph B. Greene, 34, Duluth, four counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count; two counts hands-free law violation, fined $50 per each count; possession/sale of marijuana, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50
- Joseph G. Haga, 40, Silver Bay, driving while impaired, fined $1,500 and one year local confinement, 358 days stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Brock J. Haugrud, 28, Lake Nebagamon, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Liberty L. Isham, 47, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving after revocation (6/30/14), adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine; second count driving after revocation (8/9/14), fined $200.
- Sarah A. Livingston, 49, Chisholm, shoplifting, fined $210.
- Joshua A. Lokken, 38, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $200.
- David M. Maine, 35, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Damion R. Minarik, 28, Two Harbors, criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, imposition stayed on four years probation with conditions, $100 fine and one day local confinement.
- Andrew J. Morris, 33, Silver Bay, muzzleloader deer season - take antlerless buck in bucks only area or without antlerless permit, fined $200.
- Shondez L. Morris, 23, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Ronnie D. Paris, 38, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continue for dismissal for one year.
- Amy L. Senn, 50, Virginia, hands-free law violation, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $100.
- Dallas R. Stevens, 30, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Shawn M. Stevens, 30, Hibbing, falsely report a crime, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Victor Lee Williams Jr., 22, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $42 in restitution.
Jan. 4
- Carmela Aguilar, 25, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Katelynn M. Anderson, 23, Proctor, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Robert D. Bach, 61, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 4/2/15), fined $200.
- Zariah A. Baker, 18, Aurora, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Taylor S. Barhan, 28, Maplewood, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michael A. Bray, 31, Duluth, indecent exposure, adjudication stayed for one year.; give false information to a peace officer, 90 days local confinement, 13 days stayed on one year probation.
- Zachery M. Callahan, 29, Duluth, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Elias A. Christianson, 35, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $50, three days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, consecutive.
- Tate J. Cly, 19, Orr, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- William D. Cvetan, 61, Mountain Iron, theft, fined $200.
- Ian C. Devaney, 30, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Collin P. Drszt-Denny, 25, Virginia, hit and run - failure to stop for property damage, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Hunter T. Ersbo, 25, Virginia, shoplifting, fined $50 and pay $30 in restitution.
- Christina C. Gilbert, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent violation, fined $275.
- Michone N. Gilley, 37, Eveleth, obstructing legal process, imposition stayed on one year probation, $300 fine and six days local confinement.
- Jacqueline F. Glass, 79, Ely, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cody D. Hanson, 35, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,950 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Shawn E. Herhusky, 43, Virginia, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- James M. Holbeck, 52, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jana L. Houglum, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Liberty L. Isham, 47, Shakopee, Minnesota, two counts driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/3/13, 6/30/14), adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine per each count; second count driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/9/14), adjudication stayed for six months, $200 fine.
- Chester B. Ledoux, 34, Virginia, disorderly conduct, fined $50.
- Esperanza F. Membreno, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation.
- Faith M. Nord, 36, Duluth, shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year probation; tamper with a motor vehicle without permission, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Timothy J. Pinckney, 62, Ely, driving after revocation, fined $200; hands-free law violation, fined $50; driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jessica R. Robinson, 36, confidential address, disorderly conduct, fined $300, $200 stayed on six months probation.
- Breanna E. Vaudrin, 31, Virginia, violate interlock ignition restriction, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation; disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Kathryn N. Waggoner, 34, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, 179 days and $1,750 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Chantise M. Waller, 33, Chisholm, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Andrew Z. Wedge, 19, Virginia, possession of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
Jan. 5
- Ashley M. Abbett, 34, Superior, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, fine and 346 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Thomas W. Arnold, 37, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, four days local confinement; driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Kyle V. Busby, 24, Chisholm, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 345 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Dale S. Faidley, 40, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
- Kadisia M. Goliday, 28, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50, 184 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, fine and prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Melissa A. Hart, 22, Hibbing, furnishing alcohol to a minor, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 353 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; theft, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 10 days local confinement, concurrent; obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, 355 days local confinement, concurrent; disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Marsha K. Ingram, 67, Littlefork, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Matthew D. Irgang, 41, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.
- Douglas C. Lashmett, 71, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kimberly K. G. Miller, 24, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Vickie L. Miller, 51, Tower, fish and game - allow minor to hunt illegally, fined $100.
- Madison M. Pallin, 26, Cloquet, sale of 10 grams or more heroin, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 8 days local confinement.
- Derick D. Primeau, 32, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and 21 months in prison.
- Erick J. Radig, 50, Alexandria, Minnesota, two counts shoplifting, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation per each count, concurrent.
- Joshua H. Rivet, 36, possession of a controlled substance, 152 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- John A. Rogerson, 57, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement with one year probation.
- Patrick M. Shelton, 55, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Zeemaundre J. South, 19, Keewatin, theft, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 10 days Community Work Service.
- Logan D. Stewart, 34, Hibbing, malicious punishment of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.
- Levi D. Sundberg, 17, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Michael R. Topping Jr., 35, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 196 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and one year local confinement, fine and 290 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Alexander S. Westby, 36, Grand Rapids, offering a forged check, fined $50 and 17 months in prison.
Jan. 6
- Justin R. Cadreau, 28, Superior, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Alece C. Carlson, 23, Duluth, careless driving, fined $950 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, eight hours Community Work Service.
- Amanda R. Gustafson, 36, Hibbing, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lyle C. Johnson, 53, Gilbert, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Matthew M. Jungclaus, 32, Chicago, hit and run - failure to report property damage, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Dayton J. Konecny, 27, Mountain Iron, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
- Jordan M. Olson, 28, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ann M. Perko, 69, Orr, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Hailie S. Pralle, 24, no address listed, conspiracy to commit drug crime, fined $50, 20 days local confinement and 102 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; conspiracy to commit importation of a controlled substance, fined $50, 20 days local confinement and 103 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Joshua H. Rivet, 36, Hibbing, violation of a restraining order, 90 days local confinement.
- Thomas J. Rossiter, 30, Saginaw, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Wendy H. Sandelin, 54, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Makala D. Skalsky, 26, Keewatin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sara M. Wisocki Johnson, 46, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Jan. 7
- Andrew R. Mickelson, 28, Duluth, possession/sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
- Keziah L. Prout, 32, Virginia, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Jan. 8
- Matthew I. Holkko, 40, Britt, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 2/23/15, 6/19/15), fined $200 per each count.
- Jillian T. Schneider, 39, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Jan. 9
- Ryan W. Autio, 38, Hoyt Lakes, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Miranda D. Brown, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kenyon A. Coiley, 57, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Steven J. Dickenson Sr., 29, Duluth, domestic assault, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and four days local confinement.
- Michael P. Egan, 23, Chanhassen, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Stella M. Gunnarson, 22, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,500 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Patrick W. Harth, 39, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 222 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Detri A. Houston, 21, Duluth, domestic assault, $50 fine and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tiffany A. Lastovich, 25, Burnsville, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $50 fine and two days local confinement.
- Megan M. Line, 21, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 10 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement, concurrent.
- Jeffrey A. Louks, 37, Barnes, Wisconsin, test refusal, find $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Wesley D. Magnuson, 41, Minneapolis, six counts driving after suspension (offenses dated: 11/26/11, 12/17/11, 3/23/14, 8/6/14, 8/30/14, 5/21/16), fined $200 per each count.
- Nicholas A. Macartney, 42, Duluth, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, concurrent.
- Kenneth G. MacMillan, 43, Duluth, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Jemil D. Mohamed, 23, Mesa, Arizona, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Darren J. Osufsen, 39, Aurora, driving 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.
- Brian J. Porter, 43, Biwabik, possession of a controlled substance and theft, continued for dismissal for 60 days per each count; burglary, fined $50, 123 days local confinement and 30 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kelly J. Triebwasser, 38, confidential address, threats of violence, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; test refusal, fined $700 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Meredith A. Two Crow, 29, Tower, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed on two years probation, five days local confinement; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, consecutive.
- Jody K. Vaughn-Bey, 60, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50.
- Kirk R. Velcheff, 59, Chisholm, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, 127 days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
