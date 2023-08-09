Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Martell and Banks move ahead in Duluth School Board District 3 race

The field of candidates has been narrowed from four to two.

headshots of two men
Henry Banks, left, and Loren Martell
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 10:17 PM

DULUTH — The Duluth School Board District 3 race has been whittled down to Loren Martell and Henry Banks in November.

The incumbent, Paul Sandholm, did not seek reelection. The 3rd District represents neighborhoods including Piedmont, Duluth Heights, Central Hillside, East Hillside and Park Point.

Martell received 1,018 votes, or 34.71% of the vote, and Banks received 690 votes, or 23.53% of the vote, with all nine precincts reporting Tuesday night, according to preliminary results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.

"It's obviously a good result for me," said Martell when reached by phone Tuesday night. "I want to thank the people who came out to vote for me. There were a lot of factors which contributed to my win tonight, including the tax burden on people."

Martell added that this was "just the first go-around" and that he's ready to "get back out there."

Martell, 70, is a resident of the Central Hillside neighborhood and a semi-retired business owner as well as a long-time volunteer at the Salvation Army and a self-described “citizen watchdog of the school district.” If elected, Martell said he would aim to maximize the value of every dollar for early childhood education and limit taxpayers from more financial burdens.

Duluth School Board candidates show where they stand on the issues
Find out where candidates stand in this year's School Board primary.
Jun 24
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

"I'm very grateful and appreciative," said Banks when reached by phone Tuesday. "I'm excited to be the candidate that people can trust and to be able to work for the families of ISD 709."

Banks is a resident of Central Hillside who works as an independent contractor/consultant. He listed many various public service works including the founder and first co-chair of the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial; volunteer instructor for University for Seniors, vice president of the Duluth Transit Authority board; member of the NAACP; has served on the Juneteenth committees in Superior and Duluth; was a past recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Peace Award. If elected, Banks previously stated he would “champion a BIPOC teachers and administrators recruitment team."

The other candidates who ran for the seat included Matthew Moses, who received 21.21% of the vote, and Valerie Joeckel who received 20.56% of the vote.

Joeckel told the News Tribune on Monday that she was no longer actively seeking the seat, but still appeared on the ballot.

Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
