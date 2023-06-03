99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Marshall School congratulates 2023 graduates

Forty students took part in Friday's commencement ceremony.

High school students walk through two rows of well-wishers.
Tomas Thorson leads the graduates through the “Topper Tunnel”, a line of teachers and school staff cheering and congratulating students during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
Today at 9:25 PM
high school students graduate
Graduates toss their mortarboards into the air at the conclusion of the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students graduate
Graduates toss their mortarboards into the air at the conclusion of the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students graduate
Graduate Kaden Bachelder applauds during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students graduate
Greg Benson, co-founder of Loll Design, delivers the Marshall School commencement address at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students graduate
Valedictorian Brendan Friday speaks during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students graduate
A graduate wears a pair of Mickey Mouse sneakers during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students graduate
Head of School Jamie Steckart speaks during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students graduate
Valedictorian Brendan Friday speaks during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students graduate
Student speaker Danica Mark gives remarks to the Class of 2023 during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students graduate
Grace Kim listens to the opening reading during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
What To Read Next
Lester Park Elementary School kindergartners line up before walking to their classrooms in 2017. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Local
Duluth Public Schools budget outlook is sunny — for the moment
June 02, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
2601655+webMosquito.jpg
Local
Weekly Wave: Mosquito repellent is this season’s cologne
June 02, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
North end of the AMSOIL facility on Susquehanna Avenue in Superior on Thursday, June 1, 2023.jpg
Local
Amsoil acquires industrial lubricant firm in Milwaukee
June 02, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ladder_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: When it's time to bid farewell to ladders
June 02, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
2601655+webMosquito.jpg
Local
Weekly Wave: Mosquito repellent is this season’s cologne
June 02, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Justice legal law_stock photo
Minnesota
Carjacking, deepfake porn, no-knock warrants: How did Minnesota change its criminal laws this session?
June 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A tractor is lowered onto land by a crane.
Business
First cargoes on the Duluth-Antwerp liner include futuristic tractor, Amsoil products
June 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien