Friday, June 2
News
Local
Marshall School congratulates 2023 graduates
Forty students took part in Friday's commencement ceremony.
Tomas Thorson leads the graduates through the “Topper Tunnel”, a line of teachers and school staff cheering and congratulating students during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
Today at 9:25 PM
Graduates toss their mortarboards into the air at the conclusion of the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Graduates toss their mortarboards into the air at the conclusion of the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Graduate Kaden Bachelder applauds during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Greg Benson, co-founder of Loll Design, delivers the Marshall School commencement address at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Valedictorian Brendan Friday speaks during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A graduate wears a pair of Mickey Mouse sneakers during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Head of School Jamie Steckart speaks during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Valedictorian Brendan Friday speaks during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Student speaker Danica Mark gives remarks to the Class of 2023 during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Grace Kim listens to the opening reading during the Marshall School commencement at Fregeau Auditorium on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
