Man’s body recovered from Itasca County lake

James Kleffman drowned while fishing with his dog on Swan Lake, authorities said.

Joe Bowen
Today at 10:42 AM

PENGILLY, Minn. — A northern Minnesota man died in an apparent drowning earlier this week.

A 911 caller told dispatchers Monday morning that they saw an empty boat circling the northern end of Swan Lake, the Itasca County County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday in a news release. Moments earlier, the caller said, they had seen the boat moving past them with a man and a dog inside.

Responding sheriff’s deputies secured the boat with the dog safely inside, but the man — James Kleffman, 52, of Pengilly — was still missing.

The county’s search and rescue team found Kleffman’s body at the bottom of the lake that evening. Kleffman, authorities said, had left his home around 8 a.m. to fish with his dog.

County staff told the News Tribune that it’s presently unclear how Kleffman ended up in the water. An autopsy is pending.

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
