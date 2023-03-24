Man to face trial in Iron Range slaying

VIRGINIA — A man will face the possibility of life in prison when his trial gets underway early next month for the killing of a Makinen man.

A judge this week denied a motion to dismiss an indictment against J Nicholas Cramer in the October 2019 death of Frank Gerald Meyer, 47, who was found shot, beaten and suffocated inside his garage.

Cramer, 56, of Mora, Minnesota, had been staying in an RV on the Meyer's property and was told to leave just days before the killing, according to authorities, who allege that he shot out a window on the victim's car in retaliation. Cellphone data and forensic testing of weapons also allegedly tied Cramer to the slaying.

The defendant was slated to stand trial last fall on an intentional second-degree murder charge, but proceedings were delayed after a St. Louis County grand jury returned a premeditated first-degree murder indictment in July. Cramer, if convicted, would face mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Judge Robert Friday on Monday rejected a number of challenges to the propriety of the grand jury proceedings. Defense attorneys Todd Deal and J.D. Schmid had argued the panel was not properly sworn in or screened for bias, including knowledge based on pretrial publicity.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the panel had already been sworn in and selected a foreperson when it convened for another murder indictment in February 2022, and Friday sided with the process followed by prosecutors.

"Defendant does not identify any specific grand juror that was allegedly biased in this matter," the judge wrote. "The grand jurors were provided information regarding the nature of the case, the parties, and the witness(es) that would be called to testify. The prosecution queried the grand jurors if any of them had knowledge of the case or witnesses, and if they could act impartially. Three grand jurors were identified and then questioned by the court. After questioning, the court was satisfied that two of those three could act impartially and one was excused for cause."

The defense also challenged the "perfunctory presentation of evidence," which reportedly included the contents of Meyer's phone, surveillance footage from a gas station, Cramer's location data, "medical opinions" from a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent and testimony regarding firearm evidence.

St. Louis County prosecutors Bonnie Norlander and Tyler Kenefick said all testimony complied with the Minnesota Rules of Criminal Procedure and would be admissible at trial.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS







Friday agreed, and also denied another defense motion to preclude any expert testimony regarding a .22-caliber bullet found at the crime scene. A forensic expert reportedly will testify that it was fired from the same gun as a cartridge found in Cramer's RV.

Authorities believe Meyer was killed several days before he was found Oct. 8, 2019, in the garage on his property, on the 3300 block of Curt Lake, southeast of Eveleth.

Investigators said they discovered evidence that Cramer had shot out a window on the victim's Pontiac Grand Am after he and his wife were told to leave the property. Meyer reportedly had told a neighbor about it just days before he was found dead, and a neighbor also had reported a disturbance at the residence on Sept. 30.

Based on cellphone data, investigators believe Meyer was killed just before 8 p.m. Oct. 2. A review of call logs and surveillance video allegedly placed the Cramers in the area around that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities also said testing of a bloody pipe found at the scene revealed a mixture of DNA from which Cramer and Meyer could not be excluded, but from which 99.9999999997% of the general population could.

Cramer has undergone a change in attorneys since he was first charged, and it's not entirely clear what his defense will be at trial. His first attorney had outlined a series of alternative explanations for Meyer's death, citing police interviews that elicited allegations that Meyer may have owed people money, been involved in a number of romantic relationships or associated with people involved in the drug trade, among other claims.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin April 3 at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia. Testimony is expected over the following two weeks.