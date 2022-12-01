Suspect arrested in Gary-New Duluth stabbing

DULUTH — A 45-year-old man was arrested without incident for first-degree assault on Wednesday at approximately 2:45 p.m. in relation to a stabbing that occurred Tuesday in Gary-New Duluth, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

A 42-year-old man who was stabbed Tuesday is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of 96th Avenue West. Police considered it an isolated incident and said the parties were both known to each other.

The News Tribune does not typically name criminal suspects until they have been formally charged.

This story has been updated at 9:27 p.m. Nov. 30 with further information from the Duluth Police Department. It was first published at 6:32 p.m. Nov. 29.