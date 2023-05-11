Man stabbed after altercation outside Mountain Iron restaurant

MOUNTAIN IRON — A man was arrested Wednesday on pending charges of second-degree assault after a reported stabbing outside a restaurant Wednesday.

Just before 5 p.m., St. Louis County sheriff's deputies and neighboring agencies were dispatched to Adventures Restaurant, 5475 Mountain Iron Drive, to a report of a stabbing outside the business, according to a news release. All parties involved in the alleged assault fled the scene but were quickly located.

The victim and suspect were treated at a local hospital.

All involved parties were known to each other, according to the release.

An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office reports no known threat to the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story will be updated as more details are released.