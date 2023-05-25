Man shot in West Duluth

DULUTH — A man was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in West Duluth.

The Duluth Police Department said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported on the 6700 block of Redruth Street, in the vicinity of the Fairmont Apartments, at approximately 12:35 a.m.

"Further investigation shows that an unknown individual shot the male, who immediately fled the scene," police reported. "Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate the individual. Based on initial investigation, this isn’t a random incident."

Police were actively investigating the incident and did not release any further details, asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.