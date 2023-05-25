99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Man shot in West Duluth

No arrests have been made.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:52 AM

DULUTH — A man was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in West Duluth.

The Duluth Police Department said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported on the 6700 block of Redruth Street, in the vicinity of the Fairmont Apartments, at approximately 12:35 a.m.

"Further investigation shows that an unknown individual shot the male, who immediately fled the scene," police reported. "Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate the individual. Based on initial investigation, this isn’t a random incident."

Police were actively investigating the incident and did not release any further details, asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
