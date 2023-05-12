Man sentenced to more than 36 years for Iron Range murder

VIRGINIA — The verdict came on what should have been Frank Gerald Meyer’s 51st birthday.

It was not a joyous occasion, but rather the culmination of more than a week of hearing every graphic detail of how the Makinen man was shot, beaten and suffocated at his own home.

As family members explained Friday, they know how Meyer was killed. They know who did it. But they’ll never receive a satisfactory reason for why it happened.

“Once evil has entered your life, it never leaves,” his sister-in-law, Marleen Meyer, said in a statement on behalf of the family. “Every holiday, every celebration, it is with you.”

Meyer’s convicted killer, J Nicholas Cramer, wasn’t about to offer an explanation. The 56-year-old stayed silent as Judge Robert Friday sentenced him to more than 36 ½ years in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Cramer chose to inflict the maximum amount of pain and suffering on Mr. Meyer,” St. Louis County prosecutor Bonnie Norlander said, “so Mr. Cramer deserves the maximum amount of time under the law.”

Local TRIAL COVERAGE: Testimony begins in 'brutal' Iron Range slaying A prosecutor said a simmering feud culminated in J Cramer shooting, beating and suffocating Frank Meyer. But a defense attorney told jurors the investigation was flawed.

The Virginia jury on April 18 found Cramer guilty of intentional second-degree murder in Meyer’s Oct. 2, 2019, killing. The panel, however, acquitted him of premeditated first-degree murder, which would have resulted in a life sentence without parole.

Cramer, of Mora, Minnesota, had been staying with his wife in a camper on Meyer's property, 3316 Curt Lane, and prosecutors presented evidence of an escalating feud in the days leading up to the murder.

Meyer had ordered the couple to leave his property and questioned J Cramer about a window that had been shot out on a vehicle, according to court documents and testimony.

A neighbor eventually became concerned after not hearing from Meyer for roughly a week, twice contacting authorities. A St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office deputy then found his body Oct. 8 under a pile of insulation and other objects in his garage.

Cellphone data helped pinpoint Meyer’s time of death to roughly 8 p.m. Oct. 2, and surveillance footage showed the Cramers leaving the area around that time. DNA and firearm evidence also tied J Cramer to the killing.

Meyer’s last communication a short time before his death was a text message to his 11-year-old daughter, Arianna. It simply read: “Love you.”

Local VERDICT: Man found guilty in 2019 Makinen slaying J Nicholas Cramer faces up to 40 years in prison for killing his one-time friend after a feud had been simmering for days.

Now 14, she tearfully told the judge it’s “hard to wake up every day knowing he is gone.” She said she still finds herself checking his Facebook page and calling or texting his phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was my best friend,” Arianna said. “He was my everything. He was the best dad anyone could ask for.”

Meyer grew up in Angora and graduated in 1990 from Cook High School, where he played trumpet in the band and participated in football and track. He hoped to teach the instrument to his daughter, and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, waterskiing and making snow sculptures.

Meyer worked as an industrial painter before starting his own auto body repair and painting business. He formerly lived in Eveleth, purchasing the Makinen property just a year before his death in order to further pursue his career.

“Frank had a crazy sense of humor and a heart of gold,” close friend Michelle Saari said. “I can think of countless examples of him dropping everything to help someone, even at his own expense.”

Saari said she was fulfilling a promise she long ago made to Meyer: to always be there to look out for Arianna, even as she got older.

“I don’t hate Mr. Cramer,” she added. “I hate what he did.”

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS







Cramer has multiple prior convictions, including a federal drug distribution case. Defense attorney J.D. Schmid requested the presumptive guideline term of 30 ½ years, noting the jury acquitted his client of premeditated murder and saying he should not be punished for maintaining his innocence and exercising his right to a trial.

But Norlander called the slaying “cruel and brutal.” Meyer was shot four times, bound with rope and duct tape, had rags shoved down his throat and was bludgeoned with a pipe — any of which would have been enough to kill him, according to a medical examiner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyer’s elderly parents, George and Kathleen, attended the trial and sentencing, as did numerous other family members. Frank was dubbed “Middle Meyer,” as he had two older brothers and two younger brothers.

“This is one of the deepest, most gut-wrenching pains a parent could experience,” said the statement read by Marleen Meyer. “How dare Mr. Cramer decide he is God and take a life.”

Judge Friday said the court lacked the ability to impose a sentence that would restore what was taken or provide any rehabilitation. The 439-month term, he said, is purely punitive.

“As much as the court would love to have the power to give true justice, it just doesn’t have that power,” Friday said. “Frank still being with us would be true justice.”

With credit for time served, Cramer would first be eligible for supervised release in November 2044, when he is 77.