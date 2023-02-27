99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man sentenced nearly 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder

James Peterson, 41, was sentenced to 346 months in prison by Judge Leslie Beiers for aiding and abetting in murder of the second degree for the September 2019 shooting death of Timothy Nelson.

peterson-james-michael-binary-4678679.jpg
James Michael Peterson
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
February 27, 2023 05:33 PM

DULUTH — The second defendant in the 2019 West Duluth shooting death of Timothy Jon Nelson was sentenced Monday to nearly 29 years in prison.

James Michael Peterson, 41, was convicted of aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder Sept. 23, 2022, three years and one day after the homicide took place.

peterson-james-michael-binary-4678679.jpg
Local
FROM SEPTEMBER: Jury convicts Duluth man in 2019 murder
James Peterson is the second man to be found guilty at trial for the West Duluth shooting death of Timothy Nelson. He'll likely face a lengthy prison term, with his co-defendant already sentenced to 25 years.
September 23, 2022 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

"Mr. Peterson, this crime was a senseless act of violence that has clearly torn Mr. Nelson's family apart," Judge Leslie Beiers said. "All I can hope is the time you spend in prison is productive and you come out a better person."

Christopher Floyd Boder, the other defendant in Nelson's death, was sentenced in November 2020 to 306 months in prison. Peterson's lawyer, Matthew Benfield, asked Beiers to give Peterson a shorter sentence than Boder as the state found Boder to have been the "driving force" behind the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

111920.N.DNT.SentenceC.jpg
News
FROM 2020: Man draws 25-year sentence for role in West Duluth killing
A second defendant is scheduled to stand trial on the same charge in March.
November 18, 2020 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Nelson, who was 33, was found with a gunshot wound in his truck on the 300 block of North 62nd Avenue West around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 22, 2019. He was pronounced dead shortly after at a local hospital.

Nelson's death was an apparent reaction to him attempting to rob Boder earlier that evening. The complex case caused the jury in Peterson's trial to deliberate for 10 hours before they found him guilty. Peterson and Boder were charged with aiding and abetting one another in Nelson's death, so the case did not require definite proof of which of them actually pulled the trigger.

Christopher Floyd Boder.jpg
Christopher Floyd Boder

A witness, Jamie Sanford, testified at both Peterson and Boder's trials that Nelson drove her to the scene so she could obtain drugs from Boder, then the two drove to a nearby location to smoke methamphetamine.

Nelson approached the vehicle Boder and Sanford were in about 15 minutes later and grabbed Boder through the driver's-side window, according to Sanford's testimony. Boder punched Nelson, who left empty-handed after the struggle. Sanford said the two men did not know each other.

Sanford told jurors at the September trial that Boder then drove back to his house and retrieved a long-barreled gun, followed out of the house by Peterson. She said Peterson got in the back seat and held the weapon while Boder drove her to a Proctor gas station.

Sanford said the two men joked about how "someone would need to know where the body was," and she called Nelson to warn him because "I didn't think it would turn out well."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanford added that she spoke with Peterson by phone a few hours later, with the "frantic" defendant telling her that "he didn't mean for it to escalate the way it did, that Tim kept lunging at him, (Peterson) pulled the trigger and (Nelson) had a pulse when we walked away."

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
226stpaulshooting1.jpg
Minnesota
UPDATED: 5 people shot, 2 fatally, after celebration of life event in St. Paul
The gunfire in Frogtown happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in St. Paul wounded 3 teens.
February 25, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Duluth man, accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls, committed as 'mentally ill and dangerous'
Shaun Ferguson "continues to hold attitudes supportive of gaining status over others and using individuals of the female gender to accomplish this," a psychologist said.
February 25, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
crime-tape.png
Minnesota
Fugitive who skipped out on rural Minnesota murder trial found dead in Minneapolis park
Ralph Apmann, 58, was found in Boom Island Park. Law enforcement had been searching for Apmann after he failed to appear at his murder trial in Cottonwood County earlier this month.
February 25, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
US-NEWS-3-TEENS-SHOT-AT-FUNERAL-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
3 teens shot at funeral reception in St. Paul for high school homicide victim, police say
Officers were called to the Wellstone Center on the city’s West Side at 7:42 p.m. on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.
February 25, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried and Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
PXL_20230224_212528842.jpg
Breaking News
Minnesota
1 killed in Duluth police shooting
The man was being arrested for felony threats of violence when he charged at an officer with a knife, the police chief said.
February 24, 2023 08:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
PXL_20230224_212528842.jpg
Local
1 killed in Duluth police shooting
The man was being arrested for felony threats of violence when he charged at an officer with a knife, the police chief said.
February 24, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
1 dead after snowmobile collides with tractor-trailer in NW Minnesota
A 49-year-old woman from Stephen, Minn., has died after her snowmobile collided with a tractor-trailer on Sunday in Buzzle Township near the Clearwater/Beltrami County line.
February 24, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Crow Wing Sheriff trailer
Minnesota
Woman found dead near highway in north-central Minnesota
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, on the 22000 block of State Highway 6 in Deerwood.
February 24, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
US-NEWS-BALDWIN-PROPGUN-MCT
National
'Rust' producers agree to pay $100,000 safety fine after shooting
Hutchins was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round from a gun he was using during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe.
February 24, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Hay / Reuters
3718605+WEINSTEIN_HARASSMENT_1_17876873.JPG
National
Ex-producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years on L.A. rape conviction
Weinstein will serve the sentence after completing his 23-year sentence for a sexual misconduct conviction in New York.
February 23, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Steve Gorman / Reuters

However, the case did not have any testimony from witnesses who were at the confrontation where Nelson was shot. Jurors had to rely on surveillance video clips, observations from neighbors and Sanford's testimony. Boder had contended at his trial that Peterson was responsible for the shooting, but Peterson's attorneys, Matthew Benfield and Mike Ryan, claimed that he had been dropped off at home before the shooting ever occurred.

This was completely senseless and avoidable act by Peterson and Boder that had a very permanent outcome.
Attorney Victoria Wanta

St. Louis County prosecutor Nate Stumme said Peterson's claim of being dropped off "simply makes no sense." He said even a 30-second detour to the residence would have required the car to travel at an average speed of 84 mph along residential roads, the prosecutor told jurors, and a video showed the car driving at roughly the speed limit from Proctor to West Duluth.

Stumme was not able to attend Monday's sentencing but wrote a statement, which was delivered by attorney Victoria Wanta: "This was completely senseless and avoidable act by Peterson and Boder that had a very permanent outcome."

'Justice for Timothy'

Beiers apologized to about a dozen of Nelson's family members who attended the sentencing that it took three years to sentence Peterson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson's family, who wore matching lime-green "Justice for Timothy" T-shirts, were emotional during the victim impact statements, which described Nelson as a family man who was caring and uplifting to those around him. His mother, Alesa Nelson, said the loss of her son has caused her to also feel like she's lost several of her other family members who have been so withdrawn into their grief, including her husband, Russ.

All in all, I just hope that the parties involved have remorse and that they're sorry.
Nicole Nelson

"The pain in our hearts was unbearable," Alesa Nelson said of the moment she and her husband learned their son was dead.

"It's been over three years since it's happened and it's been so traumatic on my family," said Nelson's sister, Autumn Nelson, noting Timothy Nelson has five siblings, a mother and father, five children and stepchildren, a wife and numerous nieces and nephews he left behind. "I'm glad today will be the final day we'll have to face this."

Autumn Nelson's 13-year-old daughter also testified, stating she's needed trauma therapy after her uncle's death, and that Timothy Nelson was like a father to her.

"All in all, I just hope that the parties involved have remorse and that they're sorry," said Nelson's older sister, Nicole Nelson, said.

Peterson declined to give a statement.

Peterson has served just over 41 months in jail, which Beiers said will be used as a credit for his sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

more by laura butterbrodt

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What To Read Next
Police and fire department vehicles responding to a plane crash
Local
Cirrus comments on death of engineer in aircraft crash
February 27, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: More than 600 Cirrus airplanes grounded by FAA
February 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1923, Superior eyed removal of wooden sidewalks
February 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse