Man sentenced nearly 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder

DULUTH — The second defendant in the 2019 West Duluth shooting death of Timothy Jon Nelson was sentenced Monday to nearly 29 years in prison.

James Michael Peterson, 41, was convicted of aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder Sept. 23, 2022, three years and one day after the homicide took place.

"Mr. Peterson, this crime was a senseless act of violence that has clearly torn Mr. Nelson's family apart," Judge Leslie Beiers said. "All I can hope is the time you spend in prison is productive and you come out a better person."

Christopher Floyd Boder, the other defendant in Nelson's death, was sentenced in November 2020 to 306 months in prison. Peterson's lawyer, Matthew Benfield, asked Beiers to give Peterson a shorter sentence than Boder as the state found Boder to have been the "driving force" behind the shooting.

Nelson, who was 33, was found with a gunshot wound in his truck on the 300 block of North 62nd Avenue West around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 22, 2019. He was pronounced dead shortly after at a local hospital.

Nelson's death was an apparent reaction to him attempting to rob Boder earlier that evening. The complex case caused the jury in Peterson's trial to deliberate for 10 hours before they found him guilty. Peterson and Boder were charged with aiding and abetting one another in Nelson's death, so the case did not require definite proof of which of them actually pulled the trigger.

Christopher Floyd Boder

A witness, Jamie Sanford, testified at both Peterson and Boder's trials that Nelson drove her to the scene so she could obtain drugs from Boder, then the two drove to a nearby location to smoke methamphetamine.

Nelson approached the vehicle Boder and Sanford were in about 15 minutes later and grabbed Boder through the driver's-side window, according to Sanford's testimony. Boder punched Nelson, who left empty-handed after the struggle. Sanford said the two men did not know each other.

Sanford told jurors at the September trial that Boder then drove back to his house and retrieved a long-barreled gun, followed out of the house by Peterson. She said Peterson got in the back seat and held the weapon while Boder drove her to a Proctor gas station.

Sanford said the two men joked about how "someone would need to know where the body was," and she called Nelson to warn him because "I didn't think it would turn out well."

Sanford added that she spoke with Peterson by phone a few hours later, with the "frantic" defendant telling her that "he didn't mean for it to escalate the way it did, that Tim kept lunging at him, (Peterson) pulled the trigger and (Nelson) had a pulse when we walked away."

However, the case did not have any testimony from witnesses who were at the confrontation where Nelson was shot. Jurors had to rely on surveillance video clips, observations from neighbors and Sanford's testimony. Boder had contended at his trial that Peterson was responsible for the shooting, but Peterson's attorneys, Matthew Benfield and Mike Ryan, claimed that he had been dropped off at home before the shooting ever occurred.

This was completely senseless and avoidable act by Peterson and Boder that had a very permanent outcome. Attorney Victoria Wanta

St. Louis County prosecutor Nate Stumme said Peterson's claim of being dropped off "simply makes no sense." He said even a 30-second detour to the residence would have required the car to travel at an average speed of 84 mph along residential roads, the prosecutor told jurors, and a video showed the car driving at roughly the speed limit from Proctor to West Duluth.

Stumme was not able to attend Monday's sentencing but wrote a statement, which was delivered by attorney Victoria Wanta: "This was completely senseless and avoidable act by Peterson and Boder that had a very permanent outcome."

'Justice for Timothy'

Beiers apologized to about a dozen of Nelson's family members who attended the sentencing that it took three years to sentence Peterson.

Nelson's family, who wore matching lime-green "Justice for Timothy" T-shirts, were emotional during the victim impact statements, which described Nelson as a family man who was caring and uplifting to those around him. His mother, Alesa Nelson, said the loss of her son has caused her to also feel like she's lost several of her other family members who have been so withdrawn into their grief, including her husband, Russ.

All in all, I just hope that the parties involved have remorse and that they're sorry. Nicole Nelson

"The pain in our hearts was unbearable," Alesa Nelson said of the moment she and her husband learned their son was dead.

"It's been over three years since it's happened and it's been so traumatic on my family," said Nelson's sister, Autumn Nelson, noting Timothy Nelson has five siblings, a mother and father, five children and stepchildren, a wife and numerous nieces and nephews he left behind. "I'm glad today will be the final day we'll have to face this."

Autumn Nelson's 13-year-old daughter also testified, stating she's needed trauma therapy after her uncle's death, and that Timothy Nelson was like a father to her.

"All in all, I just hope that the parties involved have remorse and that they're sorry," said Nelson's older sister, Nicole Nelson, said.

Peterson declined to give a statement.

Peterson has served just over 41 months in jail, which Beiers said will be used as a credit for his sentence.

