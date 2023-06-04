99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Man rescued after falling off cliff along Lake Superior

The man was in his 70s and suffered some "undisclosed injuries" but was reportedly conscious.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:59 PM

DULUTH — A man in his 70s was rescued Sunday afternoon after he reportedly slipped from the edge of a trail around 7800 Congdon Boulevard and fell approximately 20 feet off a cliff along Lake Superior. Bystanders reported the fall to 911, according to a report from the Duluth Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to locate, access, package and extricate the patient to the parking area where a Mayo Ambulance began treating the patient. The man suffered some "undisclosed injuries, but was conscious and talking" according to the report.

He was transported to a local hospital.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
