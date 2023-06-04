Man rescued after falling off cliff along Lake Superior

DULUTH — A man in his 70s was rescued Sunday afternoon after he reportedly slipped from the edge of a trail around 7800 Congdon Boulevard and fell approximately 20 feet off a cliff along Lake Superior. Bystanders reported the fall to 911, according to a report from the Duluth Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to locate, access, package and extricate the patient to the parking area where a Mayo Ambulance began treating the patient. The man suffered some "undisclosed injuries, but was conscious and talking" according to the report.

He was transported to a local hospital.