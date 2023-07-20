Man killed in Barnum Township crash Wednesday night

BARNUM TOWNSHIP — A man was killed Wednesday night in an ATV crash on the 3500 block of Pine Road.

A motorist noticed the crash at 7:52 p.m. and contacted 911, according to a news release from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office. The initial investigation showed the man was driving the ATV north on Pine Road, left the road and struck a tree.

The man was not wearing a helmet, the news release said. It is unclear what caused the ATV to leave the road. The crash remains under investigation.

The man's name was not released pending notification of family members.

Barnum and Blackhoof firefighters, Essentia Moose Lake EMS, Moose Lake police, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Examiner's Office also responded to the scene.

