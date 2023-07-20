6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man killed in Barnum Township crash Wednesday night

A passerby noticed the ATV and contacted 911.

3421869+Ambulance.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 7:27 AM

BARNUM TOWNSHIP — A man was killed Wednesday night in an ATV crash on the 3500 block of Pine Road.

A motorist noticed the crash at 7:52 p.m. and contacted 911, according to a news release from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office. The initial investigation showed the man was driving the ATV north on Pine Road, left the road and struck a tree.

The man was not wearing a helmet, the news release said. It is unclear what caused the ATV to leave the road. The crash remains under investigation.

The man's name was not released pending notification of family members.

Barnum and Blackhoof firefighters, Essentia Moose Lake EMS, Moose Lake police, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Examiner's Office also responded to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

also read

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 6 ran for mayor in 1983
1h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
light-skinned hand holding smoking cigarette
Local
Duluth councilors propose ordinance to keep smoking weed in public parks illegal
13h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Hopps, Nicole Headshot.jpg
Local
Public defender named to Duluth bench
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
light-skinned hand holding smoking cigarette
Local
Duluth councilors propose ordinance to keep smoking weed in public parks illegal
13h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Rhino
Arts and Entertainment
Hermantown brings back SummerFest
15h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Three people dressed in fantasy costume stand together in an interior event center. Person to the left, in foreground, wears cape and, in long blond hair, flowers.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Range FanCon to welcome wonder at Iron Trail Motors Event Center
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
FILE: Northshore Mining
Local
Northshore Mining employees unionize
17h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien