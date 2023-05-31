Man injured in Hermantown shots-fired incident

HERMANTOWN — A 42-year-old Silver Bay man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an incident in the Walmart parking lot Tuesday.

Officers found a stolen vehicle in the store's parking lot at 4740 Loberg Ave. just after 10 p.m., the Hermantown Police Department reported in a news release. After a man left the store and attempted to get into the vehicle, officers moved in to arrest him.

"A single round from a firearm was discharged in the vehicle by the suspect, which is believed to have grazed the suspect’s head," the news release said. Officers administered first aid, and the man was transported by Mayo Ambulance to St. Luke’s hospital.

No officers were physically injured.

The suspect will face criminal charges of felony receiving stolen property, police said. The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

The Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Duluth Police Department and Proctor Police Department assisted at the scene.