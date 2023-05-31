Man injured in Hermantown shots-fired incident
Officers administered first aid and the man was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s.
HERMANTOWN — A 42-year-old Silver Bay man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an incident in the Walmart parking lot Tuesday.
Officers found a stolen vehicle in the store's parking lot at 4740 Loberg Ave. just after 10 p.m., the Hermantown Police Department reported in a news release. After a man left the store and attempted to get into the vehicle, officers moved in to arrest him.
"A single round from a firearm was discharged in the vehicle by the suspect, which is believed to have grazed the suspect’s head," the news release said. Officers administered first aid, and the man was transported by Mayo Ambulance to St. Luke’s hospital.
No officers were physically injured.
The suspect will face criminal charges of felony receiving stolen property, police said. The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Duluth Police Department and Proctor Police Department assisted at the scene.
To get help
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741
More Lifeline resources: speakingofsuicide.com/resources
South St. Louis, Lake, Cook and Carlton counties/Fond du Lac Band: 218-623-1800 or 844-772-4742
North St. Louis County/Bois Forte Band: 218-288-2100
Itasca County: 218-326-8565 or 211*
Koochiching County: 800-442-8565 or 211*
*St. Louis County 211 services are not crisis-related
ADVERTISEMENT