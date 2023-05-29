99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Man injured in Gnesen Township fire

The house, which was engulfed in flames when authorities arrived, is a total loss.

Fire truck
Contributed / Shutterstock, Inc.
By Staff reports
Today at 7:38 PM

GNESEN TOWNSHIP —A 70-year-old man was injured Sunday in a fire.

Authorities responded just after 2 p.m. to a report of a structure fire on the 4300 block of Three Lakes Road, where they found the man with burns to his arms and back, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

First responders treated the man at the scene before transporting him by ambulance to St. Luke's in Duluth. The house, which was engulfed in flames when authorities arrived, is a total loss, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The Red Cross was contacted on the owner's behalf and is working with them to offer assistance. The fire did not seem suspicious in nature," the news release said.

The Gnesen, Rice Lake, Fredenberg, Normanna, Cotton, Ellsburg and Minnesota Air National Guard fire departments also responded. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

By Staff reports
