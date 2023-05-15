Man injured in Duluth shooting
Authorities said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
DULUTH — Duluth police responded to the 100 block of East Third Street for a report of a shooting Saturday, according to a media release issued at 3:22 p.m.
According to public information officer Mattie Hjelseth, a male suspect fled the scene.
An update Sunday from Hjelseth said a 59-year-old man, who was not involved in the incident, was struck by a bullet. Hjelseth said his injuries were not life-threatening and that he was treated and released from a local hospital.
No further information was provided, citing an active and ongoing investigation.
This story was updated several times, mostly recently at 10:53 a.m. May 15 as the Duluth Police Department provided a corrected age for the victim. It was originally posted at 4 p.m. May 13.
