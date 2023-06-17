Man dies at downtown Duluth parking ramp

DULUTH — A man died after jumping from a downtown parking ramp late Friday afternoon, the Duluth Police Department said.

The agency's Crisis Negotiations Team had spent several hours working to build a rapport with the 34-year-old after he made suicidal comments on the ledge of the Holiday Inn & Suites ramp on the 200 block of West Superior Street, according to the department. The area also had been closed to traffic throughout the afternoon while officers attempted a safe resolution.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital and quickly pronounced dead from injuries related to the fall.