Man dies at downtown Duluth parking ramp

Superior Street was closed much of Friday afternoon while police negotiated with the man.

Police vehicles block a portion of a street.
A portion of Superior Street was shut down Friday as Duluth Police and Duluth Fire personnel responded to an incident the Holiday Inn Ramp.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 8:06 PM

DULUTH — A man died after jumping from a downtown parking ramp late Friday afternoon, the Duluth Police Department said.

The agency's Crisis Negotiations Team had spent several hours working to build a rapport with the 34-year-old after he made suicidal comments on the ledge of the Holiday Inn & Suites ramp on the 200 block of West Superior Street, according to the department. The area also had been closed to traffic throughout the afternoon while officers attempted a safe resolution.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital and quickly pronounced dead from injuries related to the fall.

To get help

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org/chat

Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741 

More Lifeline resources: speakingofsuicide.com/resources

South St. Louis, Lake, Cook and Carlton counties/Fond du Lac Band: 218-623-1800 or 844-772-4742 

North St. Louis County/Bois Forte Band: 218-288-2100 

Itasca County: 218-326-8565 or 211* 

Koochiching County: 800-442-8565 or 211* 

*St. Louis County 211 services are not crisis-related 

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
