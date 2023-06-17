Man dies at downtown Duluth parking ramp
Superior Street was closed much of Friday afternoon while police negotiated with the man.
DULUTH — A man died after jumping from a downtown parking ramp late Friday afternoon, the Duluth Police Department said.
The agency's Crisis Negotiations Team had spent several hours working to build a rapport with the 34-year-old after he made suicidal comments on the ledge of the Holiday Inn & Suites ramp on the 200 block of West Superior Street, according to the department. The area also had been closed to traffic throughout the afternoon while officers attempted a safe resolution.
Police said the man was taken to a local hospital and quickly pronounced dead from injuries related to the fall.
To get help
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org/chat
Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741
More Lifeline resources: speakingofsuicide.com/resources
South St. Louis, Lake, Cook and Carlton counties/Fond du Lac Band: 218-623-1800 or 844-772-4742
North St. Louis County/Bois Forte Band: 218-288-2100
Itasca County: 218-326-8565 or 211*
Koochiching County: 800-442-8565 or 211*
*St. Louis County 211 services are not crisis-related
