Man dies 23 years after Duluth shooting

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office ruled David Voegeli’s death from complications of paraplegia a homicide.

Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 8:29 PM

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A man paralyzed more than two decades ago in a Duluth shooting died late last month from complications from his injury.

David Voegeli, 43, died at North Memorial Hospital in suburban Minneapolis on Wednesday, March 29, due to “complications of paraplegia due to gunshot wound to the chest,” according to a report published Friday afternoon by staff at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

The examiner ruled Voegeli’s death a homicide. Voegeli had been living in Crystal, Minn., according to the report.

Voegeli was paralyzed by gunfire on Feb. 22, 2000, in his apartment at 211 E. Fourth St. in Duluth during what court proceedings indicate was an alleged cocaine deal that turned into a robbery. David Greenwood, then 19, was killed.

In June 2001, a St. Louis County jury found Darryl Harris, now 44, guilty of first-degree murder. Harris testified then that he shot and killed Greenwood, then paralyzed Voegeli with a second shot that severed his spine. Harris said he feared for his life when one of the victims pulled a gun and a third man beat him with a broomstick during the reported drug deal. Voegeli and Greenwood, Harris claimed in court, were trying to rob him.

But Harris’ lawyers contended that he was entitled to a second trial because a judicial officer, rather than a district court judge, presided over the first trial. Minnesota’s supreme court agreed, and, in April 2004, Harris underwent a new trial that nonetheless yielded the same guilty verdict.

In July 2004, a Duluth judge sentenced Harris to at least 30 years in prison for Greenwood’s death, a sentence that was to be served after a second, 15-year sentence for Voegeli’s injury.

Harris is currently incarcerated at a state prison in Rush City, Minn .

Taking into account the time he had already served before the 2004 sentencing, and a possible reduction for the 15-year sentence for good behavior, the earliest he can be considered for supervised release is Oct. 1, 2040, the News Tribune reported at the time.

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
