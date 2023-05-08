99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Man charged with starting wildfire in Virginia

The suspect allegedly tried to stomp out the fire, but a strong wind caused it to grow out of control.

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 5:14 PM

VIRGINIA — A man allegedly started a grass fire near several businesses and homes, later telling police he was "curious" and "wanted to see it burn."

Earnest Grant Carlstrom, 56, told an officer that he used a Bic lighter to ignite a small pile of sticks near Super One Liquor, 1101 17th St. S., shortly before noon Friday, according to a criminal complaint.

Earnest Grant Carlstrom.jpg
Earnest Grant Carlstrom

However, a strong wind quickly caused the blaze to grow out of control and Carlstrom reportedly stated that his efforts to put it out were unsuccessful. A city work crew discovered the fire and put it out with a water truck before it spread further, the complaint notes.

Carlstrom was arraigned Monday in State District Court on a felony count of setting a wildfire and a misdemeanor count of fifth-degree arson. Court documents indicate he is homeless, and St. Louis County prosecutor Stacey Scholz requested that he receive a screening to determine if a mental health evaluation is warranted.

The fire "thankfully was contained very quickly under dangerous conditions," Scholz told the court.

The complaint states that the fire was observed around 11:45 a.m., and a city employee who helped put it out reported that there was a man who appeared to be in his 60s standing in the "immediate area."

An officer spoke with the man, identified as Carlstrom, who allegedly confessed to starting the fire and handed over the lighter. The officer reported that he smelled of smoke, had burn marks on both of his shoes and ash on his hands and clothing.
The wind was blowing steadily at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph at the time, the complaint notes. The fire danger was considered moderate and burning permits were required.

Carlstrom allegedly acknowledged that he unsuccessfully tried to stomp out the fire before he lost control. The complaint states it burned approximately 40 feet by 20 feet before the city crew arrived.

The defendant has a criminal history going back four decades, with numerous burglary convictions in the 1980s and '90s. He also had felony convictions for burglary in 2012 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in 2014, but most of his recent history appears to be a series of misdemeanor and petty offenses associated with homelessness.

Carlstrom was released from custody Monday afternoon, as Judge Bhupesh Pattni granted him supervised release with a number of conditions in lieu of posting $10,000 bail. His next court appearance was set for May 22.

