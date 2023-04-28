Man arrested in Hermantown after alleged threats with a gun

HERMANTOWN — A Hermantown man was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening someone with a firearm.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Hermantown police were called to the 4200 block of Timber Ridge Lane after the department received reports of a man threatening someone with a gun. Police arrested the man nearby, and said they found a pair of firearms in his possession. The News Tribune generally does not name people suspected of a crime unless they have been formally charged.

In a press release city staff published Friday, Hermantown Police Chief Jim Crace characterized the incident as “fluid and dangerous” because it happened in a busy area. That release also said that a preliminary police investigation found that the incident was a “domestic disturbance” and the man, who is 75 years old, “used a firearm to threaten to kill another individual.”

The address to which Crace’s officers responded is near an apartment building and a Mill’s Fleet Farm, among other high-traffic areas.

Also nearby, coincidentally, was a Hermantown Community Schools bus that was carrying elementary students home from school.

The bus driver saw a man with a gun, stopped the bus, backed up, drove away from the area, and called 911, according to Superintendent Wayne Whitwam. The driver dropped off students on a different part of their route, and then returned to finish the route once police gave the go-ahead, Whitwam said.

Crace was unavailable for comment Friday and no police reports about the incident were “completed/available” as of Friday afternoon, according to Joe Wicklund, a city spokesperson.