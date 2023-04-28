99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man arrested in Hermantown after alleged threats with a gun

A Hermantown school bus was coincidentally in the area. The driver saw a man with a gun, immediately left the area, and called 911, according to school leaders

police-car.jpg
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 2:01 PM

HERMANTOWN — A Hermantown man was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening someone with a firearm.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Hermantown police were called to the 4200 block of Timber Ridge Lane after the department received reports of a man threatening someone with a gun. Police arrested the man nearby, and said they found a pair of firearms in his possession. The News Tribune generally does not name people suspected of a crime unless they have been formally charged.

In a press release city staff published Friday, Hermantown Police Chief Jim Crace characterized the incident as “fluid and dangerous” because it happened in a busy area. That release also said that a preliminary police investigation found that the incident was a “domestic disturbance” and the man, who is 75 years old, “used a firearm to threaten to kill another individual.”

The address to which Crace’s officers responded is near an apartment building and a Mill’s Fleet Farm, among other high-traffic areas.

Also nearby, coincidentally, was a Hermantown Community Schools bus that was carrying elementary students home from school.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus driver saw a man with a gun, stopped the bus, backed up, drove away from the area, and called 911, according to Superintendent Wayne Whitwam. The driver dropped off students on a different part of their route, and then returned to finish the route once police gave the go-ahead, Whitwam said.

Crace was unavailable for comment Friday and no police reports about the incident were “completed/available” as of Friday afternoon, according to Joe Wicklund, a city spokesperson.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What To Read Next
121619.N.DNT.GarfieldSquareC1.jpg
Local
Center City aims to build side-by-side affordable apartment buildings in Duluth
April 28, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Essentia ordered to pay family $19 million for medical malpractice
April 28, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school science club
Local
Extra Credit Q&A: Duluth East students excel in new Science Fair Club
April 28, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Portrait of woman is displayed above flowers at an event.
Local
An 'extraordinary person': Colleagues, friends celebrate life of Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski
April 27, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
031520.F.DNT.KATHY.C04.JPG
Health
Duluth area HIV, syphilis outbreaks continue to impact community
April 28, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Woman walks through greenhouse.
Business
After 36 years, Northland greenhouse changes hands
April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
canoeing in the BWCA
Northland Outdoors
Boundary Waters motors back in court
April 28, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  John Myers