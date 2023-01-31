6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Man arrested for shooting threat at Duluth airport

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported.

072419.N.DNT.AirportC2.jpg
People who flew into Duluth International Airport wait for rides or load their vehicles in 2019.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
January 31, 2023 11:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — An Iron Range man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly threatening to commit a shooting at the Duluth International Airport.

The Duluth Police Department said the 51-year-old Virginia man was apparently suffering from a "mental health issue" when the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter, but the suspect had already left the airport by that time.

Police said they were conducting initial investigation when the man returned to the airport and was arrested without incident. He was being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a preliminary charge of threats of violence.

The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.

The Duluth Airport Authority, FBI, Hermantown Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office assisted with the call.

ADVERTISEMENT

To get help
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 
  • Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741 
  • More Lifeline resources: speakingofsuicide.com/resources
  • South St. Louis, Lake, Cook and Carlton counties/Fond du Lac Band: 218-623-1800 or 844-772-4742 
  • North St. Louis County/Bois Forte Band: 218-288-2100 
  • Itasca County: 218-326-8565 or 211* 
  • Koochiching County: 800-442-8565 or 211* 

*St. Louis County 211 services are not crisis-related 

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
Beltrami County Jail
Minnesota
Beltrami County Jail ordered to reduce inmate capacity after DOC investigation
The Beltrami County Jail has been ordered to reduce inmate capacity after a Minnesota DOC investigation showed that the jail's minimum staffing requirements were not met on several occasions.
January 30, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Police lights.jpg
Local
Cloquet man arrested for possession of child porn
James Tuttle, 31, faces two counts of possession and dissemination of pornographic material involving minors.
January 30, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Donald Trump
National
N.Y. case against Trump over hush money to porn star goes to grand jury Monday: report
The moves are an indication that the district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is closer to a decision on whether to charge Trump.
January 30, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
022421.N.DNT.FraudC2
Local
Judge narrows Hibbing stolen inheritance lawsuit
The court dismissed all but one claim against a local bank and limited the case against the couple accused of swindling some $250,000 from a vulnerable adult. The family is seeking an appeal.
January 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
People take part in a protest on Jan. 28, 2023 in New York, following the release of a video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the young Black man who died three days after he was pulled over while driving during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers.
National
Memphis disbands police unit after fatal beating as protesters take to streets
The SCORPION unit was formed in October 2021 to concentrate on crime hot spots
January 28, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  By Maria Cardona and Diane Bartz
Video released by Memphis Police Department shows Memphis police officers beating motorist Tyre Nichols
National
Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols
Memphis police chief Cerelyn Davis said before the video's release that it showed behaviors on the part of police officers "that defy humanity."
January 28, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Alyssa Pointer and Steve Gorman / Reuters
Jennifer Lynn Matter.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to cold case murder of newborn
A 50-year-old Red Wing woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder related to leaving her new born infant boy in the Lake Pepin as part of a plea deal.
January 26, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Memphis Police officer terminated after deadly traffic stop in Memphis
National
Former Memphis officers arrested on murder charges in death of Tyre Nichols
Officials are expected to release bodycam footage of the traffic stop on Friday.
January 26, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Tyler Clifford / Reuters
courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth man indicted for child sex crimes, faces life sentence
Already a convicted sex offender, Andrew Bearden Williams, 28, under supervision for a previous case that involved two separate victims.
January 25, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
US-NEWS-CALIF-SHOOTING-HALFMOONBAY-1-SJ
National
Half of U.S. mass attacks sparked by personal, workplace disputes: report
The report comes days after a pair of mass shootings in California took the lives of 18 people and as authorities searched for motives in the attacks, both linked to older men.
January 25, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Ted Hesson / Reuters

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSDULUTHDULUTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
sled dog race
Local
Beargrease leaders race on final stretch
As of noon Tuesday, 12 of the 15 remaining teams had reached the Mineral Center checkpoint, about 32 miles from the finish.
January 31, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Beargrease mushers head toward the finish line
Also in today’s episode, a fire destroyed Superior's Wasabi restaurant
January 31, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
CHUM Executive Director John Cole stands in front of the office along West Second Street in Duluth
Local
Duluth homeless shelter stretches to meet growing need, prepares to expand
CHUM is "bursting at the seams" and needs more than double the $2 million in federal funding it's slated to receive.
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Duluth's Carter Hotel burned twice in one day
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse