Man arrested for shooting threat at Duluth airport

DULUTH — An Iron Range man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly threatening to commit a shooting at the Duluth International Airport.

The Duluth Police Department said the 51-year-old Virginia man was apparently suffering from a "mental health issue" when the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter, but the suspect had already left the airport by that time.

Police said they were conducting initial investigation when the man returned to the airport and was arrested without incident. He was being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a preliminary charge of threats of violence.

The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.

The Duluth Airport Authority, FBI, Hermantown Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office assisted with the call.

ADVERTISEMENT