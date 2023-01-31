Man arrested for shooting threat at Duluth airport
Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported.
DULUTH — An Iron Range man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly threatening to commit a shooting at the Duluth International Airport.
The Duluth Police Department said the 51-year-old Virginia man was apparently suffering from a "mental health issue" when the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter, but the suspect had already left the airport by that time.
Police said they were conducting initial investigation when the man returned to the airport and was arrested without incident. He was being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a preliminary charge of threats of violence.
The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.
The Duluth Airport Authority, FBI, Hermantown Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office assisted with the call.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
- Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741
- More Lifeline resources: speakingofsuicide.com/resources
- South St. Louis, Lake, Cook and Carlton counties/Fond du Lac Band: 218-623-1800 or 844-772-4742
- North St. Louis County/Bois Forte Band: 218-288-2100
- Itasca County: 218-326-8565 or 211*
- Koochiching County: 800-442-8565 or 211*
*St. Louis County 211 services are not crisis-related