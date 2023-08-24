Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Makinen woman charged with burning down father's house

The 33-year-old is also accused of threatening to kill a 911 dispatcher.

fire trucks parked in front of smoking building
Smoke pours from a Makinen home that was destroyed in a suspected arson fire Tuesday.
Contributed / Friends of the Northland FireWire
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 2:57 PM

VIRGINIA — A Makinen woman had been experiencing escalating mental health issues before burning down her father's house this week, according to court documents.

Erica Ann Allen, 33, was charged Wednesday in State District Court with felony counts of first-degree arson and threats of violence after allegedly setting fire to the residence, 6645 Wilson Road.

Erica Ann Allen.jpg
Erica Ann Allen

St. Louis County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the address just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported disturbance. A criminal complaint indicates that Allen had called 911 and claimed her father was pointing a gun at her.

While deputies were en route, the defendant continued to call 911 and began insulting the dispatcher, calling her a "racist pedophile," among other derogatory names, the complaint states. Allen allegedly added that she was "going to come and slit her throat."

Deputies arrived and found Allen standing in a field near the house, with her car and a tent also set up in the yard. The complaint states that a pile of wood was found on fire underneath a lean-to attached to the rear of the home.

two fire trucks in front of smoldering building
Firefighters work at the scene of a suspected arson fire on the 6600 block of Wilson Road in Makinen on Tuesday.
Contributed / Friends of the Northland FireWire

The blaze was "burning larger than a campfire," with a propane tank and gas can within 10-15 feet, the deputies reported. They were able to make contact with Allen's father, who was still inside the residence and unaware of the fire, and he exited safely.

The fire, however, continued to spread to the home, prompting at least six area fire departments to respond. The State Fire Marshal's Office later determined that it was a total loss.

According to the complaint, Allen's father told investigators that she showed up around 4:30 a.m. and came inside to get some food. Before leaving, she reportedly asked him for a lighter, and he told her there was one near the door, which she grabbed.

The father added that Allen had been dealing with mental health issues, the complaint states.

The defendant does not appear to have any criminal history. Judge Bhupesh Pattni set her bail at $100,000 and ordered that she have no contact with the victim.

Allen's next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 11.

To get help

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota: Statewide hotline, **CRISIS (**274747); 24/7 text line, text “MN” to 741741
Arrowhead Regional Crisis Line:Serves Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties and Bois Forte, Fond du Lac and Grand Portage bands; 24/7 hotline 844-772-4724
Aitkin County: Northern Pines Mental Health Center, 800-462-5525
Itasca County: Itasca County Crisis Response Team, 218-326-8565
Pine County: Canvas Health, 800-523-3333
Northern St. Louis County: Range Mental Health Center, 218-288-2100
Douglas County, Wisconsin, 24-hour Crisis Line: 715-395-2259

