Makinen woman charged with burning down father's house

VIRGINIA — A Makinen woman had been experiencing escalating mental health issues before burning down her father's house this week, according to court documents.

Erica Ann Allen, 33, was charged Wednesday in State District Court with felony counts of first-degree arson and threats of violence after allegedly setting fire to the residence, 6645 Wilson Road.

Erica Ann Allen

St. Louis County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the address just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported disturbance. A criminal complaint indicates that Allen had called 911 and claimed her father was pointing a gun at her.

While deputies were en route, the defendant continued to call 911 and began insulting the dispatcher, calling her a "racist pedophile," among other derogatory names, the complaint states. Allen allegedly added that she was "going to come and slit her throat."

Deputies arrived and found Allen standing in a field near the house, with her car and a tent also set up in the yard. The complaint states that a pile of wood was found on fire underneath a lean-to attached to the rear of the home.

Firefighters work at the scene of a suspected arson fire on the 6600 block of Wilson Road in Makinen on Tuesday. Contributed / Friends of the Northland FireWire

The blaze was "burning larger than a campfire," with a propane tank and gas can within 10-15 feet, the deputies reported. They were able to make contact with Allen's father, who was still inside the residence and unaware of the fire, and he exited safely.

The fire, however, continued to spread to the home, prompting at least six area fire departments to respond. The State Fire Marshal's Office later determined that it was a total loss.

According to the complaint, Allen's father told investigators that she showed up around 4:30 a.m. and came inside to get some food. Before leaving, she reportedly asked him for a lighter, and he told her there was one near the door, which she grabbed.

The father added that Allen had been dealing with mental health issues, the complaint states.

The defendant does not appear to have any criminal history. Judge Bhupesh Pattni set her bail at $100,000 and ordered that she have no contact with the victim.

Allen's next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 11.