Lofald to chair Duluth School Board for fourth year

DULUTH — Jill Lofald was appointed Tuesday to chair the Duluth School Board for a fourth consecutive year.

Lofald, who represents District 4 in western Duluth, served as an English teacher at Denfeld High School for more than 30 years.

Other officers elected during the board's annual organizational meeting include Rosie Loeffler for a second year as vice chair; Kelly Durik Eder for a second year as treasurer; and Amber Sadowski for a first year as clerk.

Officers will serve in their positions for one year.