Lofald to chair Duluth School Board for fourth year
Officers will serve in their positions for one year.
We are part of The Trust Project.
DULUTH — Jill Lofald was appointed Tuesday to chair the Duluth School Board for a fourth consecutive year.
Lofald, who represents District 4 in western Duluth, served as an English teacher at Denfeld High School for more than 30 years.
Other officers elected during the board's annual organizational meeting include Rosie Loeffler for a second year as vice chair; Kelly Durik Eder for a second year as treasurer; and Amber Sadowski for a first year as clerk.
Officers will serve in their positions for one year.
From the column: "What we do next matters."
From the column: "With $17 billion in state budget surplus, we are hopeful the Minnesota Legislature will support an additional annual increase in the education formula."
"I think that there’s a great chance that we’re going to have a robust funding of education this year," Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas said Wednesday.
Magas was hired in 2020 and started in his role that summer.
The new agreement governing school resource officers calls for regular reviews of citation data and the program itself, among several other measures.
A School Board vote on Tuesday established a placeholder, so to speak, while state and local finance staff hash out what that upper limit will ultimately be.
Students and their families from across Duluth’s school district were invited Monday to enjoy some music, eat some hotdogs, and more
If a test goes smoothly, the county would install a more permanent concrete island.
Board members agreed to a purchase agreement after a 90-minute closed session Monday night.
Big spending on school-district facilities has left a trail of broken promises and has wasted an unconscionable amount of wealth and resources.
Boyle previously served as board chair in 2019.
Also in today’s episode, we say goodbye to a memorable dog, and more.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Folks watch as harbor ice floats out to Lake Superior.