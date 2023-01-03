99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lofald to chair Duluth School Board for fourth year

Officers will serve in their positions for one year.

Jill Lofald.jpg
Jill Lofald
By Staff reports
January 03, 2023 05:53 PM
DULUTH — Jill Lofald was appointed Tuesday to chair the Duluth School Board for a fourth consecutive year.

Lofald, who represents District 4 in western Duluth, served as an English teacher at Denfeld High School for more than 30 years.

Other officers elected during the board's annual organizational meeting include Rosie Loeffler for a second year as vice chair; Kelly Durik Eder for a second year as treasurer; and Amber Sadowski for a first year as clerk.

Officers will serve in their positions for one year.

110321.N.DNT.SKULBOARD.C01.JPG
Duluth School Board candidates Kelly Durick Eder, from left, Amber Sadowski, Jill Lofald and Rosie Loeffler-Kemp celebrate as election results come in Nov. 2, 2021, at the Boat Club Harborview Room. All four were appointed Tuesday to leadership positions on the board.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
