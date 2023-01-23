Local content you may have missed
Check here for local news, sports, lifestyle and more from over the weekend and beyond.
We are part of The Trust Project.
This week: funding requests for opioid remediation funds, a drainage ditch public hearing and further discussion on a report on diversity, equity and inclusion in county employees.
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser gave UMD a three-goal advantage in the opening period while extending their own scoring streaks.
Members Only
During the colder months, cat naps get extended, monkeys move inside and bears take a break, but life finds a way as thick snow blankets Duluth's zoo.
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
The installation runs Tuesday through May 21 at the Tweed Museum of Art.
The landmark has been a movie theater, a Christian church and most recently, it opened as a yoga and fitness studio.
On Sunday, Jan. 22, at dusk, Venus and Saturn pair up in a close conjunction in the company of a slender moon.
Do I sound like a jerk? I hope not, but robocalls do get a little tiring, and I think they target people in my age group, which can only be described as “old as the hills.”
Solar activity is on the rise, with 10 sunspot groups visible on Wednesday. One of them is a real giant.
Is it really too soon to be thinking of the fishing opener?
Squash, lentils, mushrooms, even apples star in filling main dishes.
Both the International Space Station and China's Tiangong are making convenient evening flybys. Can you spot them simultaneously?
Grand Forks native Cole Spicer and former North Dakota defenseman Scott Sandelin return to Ralph Engelstad Arena this weekend when the Bulldogs take on the Fighting Hawks.
Also in today’s episode, St. Louis County looks to fund opioid programs
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Mushers 14 years old and younger raced Saturday in the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.