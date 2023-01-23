Local content you may have missed

STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Stacey Achterhoff, the Young Scholars teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary, sits on the floor with second-grader Hannah Tyson
Stacey Achterhoff, the Young Scholars teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary, and second grader Hannah Tyson program movements for Dash the robot Jan. 17 in Duluth.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
January 23, 2023 08:16 AM
News and business
People in purple shirts celebrate recovery in outdoor park
Local
Opioid funding and more: 3 things to know about St. Louis County this week
This week: funding requests for opioid remediation funds, a drainage ditch public hearing and further discussion on a report on diversity, equity and inclusion in county employees.
January 22, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
2678880+WADE0716web.jpg
Local
Duluth may dig deep to lobby for train, sales tax extension
January 21, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
File: Kozy July 2021.jpg
Local
Duluth agency rejects Raymond's proposal for Pastoret
January 20, 2023 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
historic building under renovation
Local
Former Duluth jail to welcome first tenants as new apartment building
January 20, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Stacey Achterhoff, the Young Scholars teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary, kneels on the floor as she works with second-grader, Jaycie Gurney
Local
Duluth school explores different way to recognize high-achieving students
January 20, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A courtroom gavel
Local
Willow River man charged after Esko post office break-in, other burglaries
January 19, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Outdoors
United Northern Sportsmen’s Club fishing contest
Northland Outdoors
United Northern ice fishing contest set for Jan. 29 on Island Lake
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
January 22, 2023 07:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Duluth author compiles new bible for fly anglers
January 20, 2023 12:00 PM
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Cottontails bound over snow
January 20, 2023 06:16 AM
Northland Outdoors
Boundary Waters permits go on sale Wednesday
January 19, 2023 06:00 PM
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Inland lake panfish bite over cabbage weeds, Chequamegon Bay ice inconsistent
January 19, 2023 05:52 PM
Sports
college women play hockey at arena
Bulldogs Hockey
Rogge strikes twice as Bulldogs dance their way to sweep of St. Thomas
Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser gave UMD a three-goal advantage in the opening period while extending their own scoring streaks.
January 22, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Gabbie Hughes joins 200-point club as Bulldogs blank St. Thomas 3-0
January 21, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: MN Duluth v North Dakota JAN 21
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' top line finds redemption, scores game-winner in 2-1 win at North Dakota
January 21, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
high school boys play hockey
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Top-ranked Warroad too much for Hunters
January 21, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
high school boys play hockey
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Esterbrooks scores game-winner as Hermantown downs Moorhead
January 20, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Superior’s Calvin Anderson (24) drives to the hoop on Cloquet’s Joseph Bailey (4)
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Spartans use 3-point barrage to chop down Lumberjacks
January 20, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: MN Duluth v North Dakota JAN 20
Bulldogs Hockey
Bettens scores twice, but Bulldogs' road woes continue at North Dakota
January 20, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Lifestyle
Zookeeper Jessica Phoenix tosses food to some of the pigs as other animals wait for their treats in the barnyard at the Lake Superior Zoo
Lifestyle
Lake Superior Zoo animals unfazed by record-breaking winter
During the colder months, cat naps get extended, monkeys move inside and bears take a break, but life finds a way as thick snow blankets Duluth's zoo.
January 23, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
013121.N.DNT.ICEFESTIVAL.C05.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Lake Superior Ice Festival, and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
January 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
women looking at fiber art in gallery
Lifestyle
Duluth Fiber Guild celebrates 50 years with exhibits across Minnesota
The installation runs Tuesday through May 21 at the Tweed Museum of Art.
January 21, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
historic theater on main street of virginia
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Virginia meets at Maco
The landmark has been a movie theater, a Christian church and most recently, it opened as a yoga and fitness studio.
January 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Columns
Venus Saturn crescent
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Razor-thin moon complements Venus-Saturn conjunction
On Sunday, Jan. 22, at dusk, Venus and Saturn pair up in a close conjunction in the company of a slender moon.
January 22, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Practical ways to fend off robocalls
Do I sound like a jerk? I hope not, but robocalls do get a little tiring, and I think they target people in my age group, which can only be described as “old as the hills.”
January 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
Big sunspot
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Cyclopean sunspot turns Earth's way
Solar activity is on the rise, with 10 sunspot groups visible on Wednesday. One of them is a real giant.
January 18, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Sam Cook
Community
Sam Cook column: Dreaming of open-water walleyes
Is it really too soon to be thinking of the fishing opener?
January 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Cook
Vegan column_Vince’s Low-Carb Meaty Vegetable Lasagna_plated
Lifestyle
Vegan cooking: Experiment with lasagna layers
Squash, lentils, mushrooms, even apples star in filling main dishes.
January 17, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Susan Alexander
ISS pass 3rd 1_18 am July 13_14 2021 S2 ANNO.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: It's space station season again!
Both the International Space Station and China's Tiangong are making convenient evening flybys. Can you spot them simultaneously?
January 17, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Video
UMD hasn't forgotten tie vs St. Thomas
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD hasn't forgotten tie vs St. Thomas
January 18, 2023 04:44 PM
UMD's Spicer and Sandelin return to Grand Forks
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD's Spicer and Sandelin return to Grand Forks
Grand Forks native Cole Spicer and former North Dakota defenseman Scott Sandelin return to Ralph Engelstad Arena this weekend when the Bulldogs take on the Fighting Hawks.
January 18, 2023 03:16 PM

By Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth city council may vote to spend more than $100,000 on lobbying
Also in today’s episode, St. Louis County looks to fund opioid programs
January 23, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: New cross-country ski trail took off at Spirit Mountain in 1983
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Nicole Freking and Tenor the sled dog.
Local
Photos and video: Youth mushers compete in the 2023 Cub Run
Mushers 14 years old and younger raced Saturday in the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors.
January 21, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Elderly elephant came to Duluth Armory 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse