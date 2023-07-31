Listen: You might see the northern lights tonight
Also in today’s episode, build community on National Night Out.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, July 31, 2023.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
ADVERTISEMENT