Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: You might see the northern lights tonight

Also in today’s episode, build community on National Night Out.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, July 31, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 1983 Lake Superior fishing contest saw $250,000 prize
2h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
ambulance.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
People walking on a street and looking at classic cars.
Local
Carlton Daze celebrated with cars and kids
1d ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
78227890_3570393723033197_8969300222802919424_n.png
Business
Hermantown's Francisco Hockey among MN Cup semifinalists
26m ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
musicians perform at outdoor venue
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Bon Iver at Bayfront Festival Park
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
DZ5B2242.JPG
Sports
Johnson wins first Arrowhead title in a rout
10h ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
people using mountain bike system in woods
Northland Outdoors
Ely gets first singletrack mountain bike trails
2d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien