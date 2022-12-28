Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Listen: Woman hospitalized after stabbing in West Duluth

Also in today’s episode, millions in funding coming for Douglas County bridge projects, Emily Larson touts progress in 2022

By Staff reports
December 28, 2022 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Local
Woman hospitalized after Duluth stabbing
Police arrested a 66-year-old male suspect shortly after 4 p.m.
December 27, 2022 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Omnibus bill offers funding for Douglas County bridge projects
December 27, 2022 05:00 PM
Local
Duluth mayor touts progress in 2022
December 27, 2022 06:13 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
