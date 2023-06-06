99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: What will become of the Duluth Public Library?

Also on today’s episode, a bone-dry May leads to slower rise for Lake Superior.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluthian won auto race through downtown Detroit
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
Local
Listen: Meet ‘Petertoon,’ a Duluth businessman’s floating photo magnet
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hermantown graduation_1
Local
Photos: Hermantown High School graduates Class of 2023
June 05, 2023 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
high school boy plays tennis
Prep
Prep boys tennis: Duluth East’s Dane Patten ready to take ‘full responsibility’
June 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
crepes from a food truck
Business
Parisian crepes inspire new Duluth food truck
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
An artist sits between two large-scale black and white chalk portraits of Chester and Clara Congdon on asphalt.
Arts and Entertainment
Chalk artist to create murals in Duluth parks through June
June 06, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A woman smiles after making it to the top of a hill during a run.
Sports
An original Grandma's Marathon volunteer, Duluth's McConnell ready to get in the race
June 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens