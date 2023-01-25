Listen: Walz proposes up to $2,600 checks for Minnesota families
Also in today’s episode, Minnesota Power rates are going up, and a UMD hockey update.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
The final piece, released Tuesday, Jan. 24, includes what the governor touted as the biggest tax cut in Minnesota history.
