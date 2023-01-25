STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Wednesday, January 25

News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Walz proposes up to $2,600 checks for Minnesota families

Also in today’s episode, Minnesota Power rates are going up, and a UMD hockey update.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 25, 2023 08:30 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
DSC00764.JPG
Minnesota
Walz budget calls for direct payments to 2.5 million households, Social Security income tax cut
The final piece, released Tuesday, Jan. 24, includes what the governor touted as the biggest tax cut in Minnesota history.
January 24, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Local
Regulators approve Minnesota Power rate increase, approximately half of what company requested
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
