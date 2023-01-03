99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Listen: Walz lays out plans during inauguration

Also in today’s episode, we say goodbye to a memorable dog, and more.

By Staff reports
January 03, 2023 09:00 AM
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Minnesota
'Era of gridlock is over' at Minnesota Capitol, Walz says at 2nd inauguration
The governor said he and fellow Democrats in the House and Senate will aim to make the largest investment in education in the state's history.
January 02, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Local
Bulldog known for surviving Duluth blizzard dies at 14
January 02, 2023 09:56 AM
Local
Duluth breaks December snowfall record on New Year's Eve
December 31, 2022 06:58 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Jeno's pizza plant sludge backed up Ohio sewers
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Local
Photos: Ice watching in Duluth’s Canal Park
Folks watch as harbor ice floats out to Lake Superior.
January 02, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Local
New cafe set to open in Hermantown YMCA
Individual Nutrition had a soft opening last week, but will officially open Tuesday.
January 02, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Local
Bygones: Superior's fourth Masonic lodge formed 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse