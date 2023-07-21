6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Walz gains Duluth Police Department perspective on ride-along

Also in today’s episode, Hermantown lawyer chosen for local judge seat.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Friday, July 21, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Rape charges dropped against Duluth caregiver
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 1983 saw Trans-Superior sailboat race
3h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
15nov14_0219.jpg
Members Only
Local
Fact check: No, the mineral withdrawal won't affect taconite mining
4h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Police talk near woods.
Local
Superior Youth Organization board member 'injured in altercation' near youth ballgame
10h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Folks use the new fishing pier.
Northland Outdoors
New fishing pier installed at Island Lake north of Duluth
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Nature_white coral fungus
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Fungi mimic coral on forest floor
4h ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
A baseball player gets ready to throw the ball during a drill.
Sports
Huskies infielder Hallquist enjoys power surge in second season
4h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski