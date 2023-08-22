Listen: Walking along the Bear Trail at Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen
Members of the Canelake's Candies family run a shop in Knife River, where the artist-designed "Bear Trail" is an added attraction along with the sweet treats.
Here is episode 25 of the Northlandia podcast.
