Listen: Walking along the Bear Trail at Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen

Members of the Canelake's Candies family run a shop in Knife River, where the artist-designed "Bear Trail" is an added attraction along with the sweet treats.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 25 of the Northlandia podcast.

Artist stands near painted bears.
READ THE STORY: Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen, where turtles are for eating and bears are for hugging
Members of the Canelake's Candies family run a shop in Knife River, where the artist-designed "Bear Trail" is an added attraction along with the sweet treats.
3d ago
By  Jay Gabler
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
