News Local

Listen: Voorhees pleads guilty in stabbing case

Also on today’s podcast, another councilor plans to step down, and more.

By Staff reports
February 23, 2023 07:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
Local
Duluth man pleads guilty in stabbing
The victim's two young children witnessed the Gary-New Duluth assault.
February 22, 2023 03:19 PM
By  Tom Olsen
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate sends licenses for people in U.S. illegally, felon voting rights to governor's desk
February 21, 2023 05:22 PM
Local
Forsman becomes third Duluth city councilor to not seek reelection
February 22, 2023 02:51 PM
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Mirage survive scare, advance to Class A state semifinals
February 22, 2023 01:26 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at  Apple Podcasts Spotify or  Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
