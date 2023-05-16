99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Volunteers finding graves, keeping history and genealogy alive

This week in Northlandia, we introduce you to members of the website Find A Grave who document graves in the northland.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 11 of the Northlandia podcast.

woman documents gravestones
Local
READ THE STORY: Cemetery-walking volunteers keep history, genealogy alive — and online
Members of the website Find A Grave document graves in the Northland.
May 13, 2023 06:00 AM
By  Teri Cadeau
The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

