Listen: Volunteers finding graves, keeping history and genealogy alive
This week in Northlandia, we introduce you to members of the website Find A Grave who document graves in the northland.
Here is episode 11 of the Northlandia podcast.
Members of the website Find A Grave document graves in the Northland.
The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT