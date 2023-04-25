Listen: Twin Ports pinball duo fixes machines, builds community
In this episode of the Northlandia podcast, we introduce you to a pinball duo who is fixing machines and building a community in Duluth and Superior.
Here is episode 8 of the Northlandia podcast.
A small but enthusiastic group of players meet every week to play and compete.
The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT