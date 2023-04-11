99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Trial opens in 'brutal' Iron Range slaying

Also in today’s episode, Grand Marais custard shop damaged in fire.

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 AM

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth school budget stabilized after cuts
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
apartment building in snowy conditions
Local
City Council seeks to block housing losses at subsidized projects
April 10, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gophers vs Penn State_1007.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD hockey notebook: Comfort, trust led McMenamin from Penn State to Minnesota Duluth
April 11, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth restaurateur pleads guilty to child sexual assault
April 10, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
J Nicholas Cramer.jpg
Local
Trial opens in 'brutal' Iron Range slaying
April 10, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen