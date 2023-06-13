Listen: Toimi School keeps Finnish immigrant history alive
This week in Northlandia, reporter Teri Cadeau takes us inside Toimi School, which is keeping Finnish immigrant history alive.
Here is episode 15 of the Northlandia podcast.
Volunteers recreated the school in the 1990s and maintain it. Closed in 1942, it had been used for storage.
