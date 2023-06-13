99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Toimi School keeps Finnish immigrant history alive

This week in Northlandia, reporter Teri Cadeau takes us inside Toimi School, which is keeping Finnish immigrant history alive.

This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 15 of the Northlandia podcast.

Local
READ THE STORY: Toimi School keeps Finnish immigrant history alive
Volunteers recreated the school in the 1990s and maintain it. Closed in 1942, it had been used for storage.
June 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
