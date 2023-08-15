Listen: The mysterious toy graveyard along the St. Louis River
A former bridge operator began attaching stuffed animals to the side of the Grassy Point Swing Bridge. Boaters and anglers have carried on his tradition for decades.
Here is episode 24 of the Northlandia podcast.
