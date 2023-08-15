Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: The mysterious toy graveyard along the St. Louis River

A former bridge operator began attaching stuffed animals to the side of the Grassy Point Swing Bridge. Boaters and anglers have carried on his tradition for decades.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 24 of the Northlandia podcast.

railroad swing bridge
READ THE STORY: St. Louis River's island of misfit toys
3d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Previous episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
