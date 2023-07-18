6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: The Duluth park that honors a historic street surface

By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is episode 20 of the Northlandia podcast.

A garden surrounds a sign that says "Granitoid Memorial Park"
READ THE STORY: The Duluth park that honors a historic street surface
The neighborhood was once divided over whether to replace or preserve the first concrete streets in Minnesota. But the park has helped reunite neighbors.
3d ago
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Previous Episodes of Northlandia:

The Northlandia podcast is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
