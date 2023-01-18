STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Study: 50% of wolf deaths at Voyageurs are human-caused

Also in today’s episode, WDSE rebrands as PBS North

DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
By Staff reports
January 18, 2023 08:45 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Stories mentioned in this episode:
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
Wolves in national parks often killed when they roam outside boundary
Half of the deaths among collared wolves at Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park are caused by humans.
January 17, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Arts and Entertainment
WDSE-WRPT rebrands as 'PBS North'
January 17, 2023 04:16 PM

The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: DULUTHDNT MINUTE PODCAST
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
A pair of the Ukrainian lion cubs stop playing in the snow to get a drink of water
Local
Rescued from Ukraine, lion cubs romp happily in Northland
The Wildcat Sanctuary is the new permanent home of four young lions who were bred to be pets in war-torn Ukraine. The cubs joined over 125 other big cats at the Sandstone facility.
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: East Hillside food shelf opened 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Northlandia: Debbie Race - 01
Local
An Iron Range couple took their boat onto Lake Superior. Only one came back
Larry Race maintains his innocence even after being convicted in 1983 for the murder of his wife, Debbie Race.
January 17, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Leaders urge action on Martin Luther King Day
Also in today’s episode, a group of lion cubs from Ukraine find a new home in Minnesota.
January 17, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports