Listen: Study: 50% of wolf deaths at Voyageurs are human-caused
Also in today’s episode, WDSE rebrands as PBS North
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Half of the deaths among collared wolves at Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park are caused by humans.
The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at
Apple Podcasts
,
Spotify
or
Google Podcasts
.
The Wildcat Sanctuary is the new permanent home of four young lions who were bred to be pets in war-torn Ukraine. The cubs joined over 125 other big cats at the Sandstone facility.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Larry Race maintains his innocence even after being convicted in 1983 for the murder of his wife, Debbie Race.
Also in today’s episode, a group of lion cubs from Ukraine find a new home in Minnesota.